Tarea 13 de probabilidad y estadística

  1. 1. TAREA 13 ASIGNATURA: BIOESTADÍSTICA DISTRIBUCIONES CONTINUAS DE PROBABILIDAD: GAMMA, EXPONENCIAL, CHI CUADRADA, LOGARITMICA NORMAL MEDIA MEDIANA Y MODA MUESTRALES 1.- En cierta ciudad, el consumo diario de agua (en millones de litros) sigue aproximadamente una distribución gamma con 𝛼 = 2 𝑦 𝛽 = 3. Si la capacidad diaria de dicha ciudad es de 9 millones de litros de agua, ¿cuál es la probabilidad de que en cualquier día dado el suministro de agua sea inadecuado? 2.- Si una variable aleatoria X tiene una distribución gamma con 𝛼 = 2 𝑦 𝛽 = 1, calcule 𝑃(1.8 < 𝑋 < 2.4). 3.- Suponga que el tiempo, en horas, necesario para reparar una bomba de calor es una variable aleatoria X que tiene una distribución gamma con los parámetros 𝛼 = 2 𝑦 𝛽 = 1 2 . ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de que la siguiente llamada de servicio requiera a) a lo sumo una hora para reparar la bomba de calor? b) al menos dos horas para reparar la bomba de calor? 6.42 4.- Calcule la media y la varianza del consumo diario de agua del ejercicio 1. 6.43 5.- En cierta ciudad el consumo diario de energía eléctrica, en millones de kilowatts-hora, es una variable aleatoria X que tiene una distribución gamma con media 𝜇 = 6 y varianza 𝜎2 = 12. a) Calcule los valores de 𝛼 𝑦 𝛽. b) Calcule la probabilidad de que en cualquier día dado el consumo diario de energía exceda los 12 millones de kilowatts-hora. 6.44
  2. 2. 6.- El tiempo necesario para que un individuo sea atendido en una cafetería es una variable aleatoria que tiene una distribución exponencial con una media de 4 minutos. ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de que una persona sea atendida en menos de 3 minutos en al menos 4 de los siguientes 6 días? 6.45 7.- La vida en años, de cierto interruptor eléctrico tiene una distribución exponencial con una vida promedio de 𝛽 = 2. Si 100 de estos interruptores se instalan en diferentes sistemas, ¿cuál es la probabilidad de que, a lo sumo, fallen 30 durante el primer año? 8.- En una investigación biomédica se determinó que el tiempo de supervivencia, en semanas, de un animal cuando se le somete a cierta exposición de radiación gamma tiene una distribución gamma con 𝛼 = 5 𝑦 𝛽 = 10. a) ¿Cuál es el tiempo medio de supervivencia de un animal seleccionado al azar del tipo que se utilizó en el experimento? b) ¿Cuál es la desviación estándar del tiempo de supervivencia? c) ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de que un animal sobreviva más de 30 semanas? 6.53 9.- Se sabe que la vida, en semanas, de cierto tipo de transistor tiene una distribución gamma con una media de 10 semanas y una desviación estándar de √50 semanas. a) ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de que un transistor de este tipo dure a lo sumo 50 semanas? b) ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de que un transistor de este tipo no sobreviva las primeras 10 semanas? 6.54
  3. 3. 10.- El tiempo de respuesta de una computadora es una aplicación importante de las distribuciones gamma y exponencial. Suponga que un estudio de cierto sistema de cómputo revela que el tiempo de respuesta, en segundos, tiene una distribución exponencial con una media de 3 segundos. a) ¿Cuál es la, probabilidad de que el tiempo de respuesta exceda 5 segundos? b) ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de que el tiempo de respuesta exceda 10 segundos? MEDIA MEDIANA Y MODA MUESTRALES 11.- Defina las poblaciones adecuadas a partir de las cuales se seleccionaron las siguientes muestras: a) Se llamó por teléfono a personas de 200 casas en la ciudad de Richmond y se les pidió nombrar al candidato por el que votarían en la elección del presidente de la mesa directiva de la escuela. b) Se lanzó 100 veces una moneda y se registraron 34 cruces. c) Se probaron 200 pares de un nuevo tipo de calzado deportivo en un torneo de tenis profesional para determinar su duración y se encontró que, en promedio, duraron 4 meses. d) En cinco ocasiones diferentes a una abogada le tomó 21, 26, 24, 22 y 21 minutos conducir desde su casa en los suburbios hasta su oficina en el centro de la ciudad. 12.- El tiempo, en minutos, que 10 pacientes esperan en un consultorio médico antes de recibir tratamiento se registraron como sigue: 5, 11, 9, 5, 10, 15, 6, 10, 5 y 10. Trate los datos como una muestra aleatoria y calcule a) la media;
  4. 4. b) la media recortada al 20%; c) la mediana; d) la moda; e) el rango; f) la desviación estándar. 13.- Los tiempos que los 9 individuos de una muestra aleatoria tardan en reaccionar ante un estimulante se registraron como 2.5, 3.6, 3.1, 4.3, 2.9, 2.3, 2.6, 4.1 y 3.4 segundos. Calcule a) la media; b) la mediana; c) el rango; d) la varianza de las dos formas posibles. 14.- El número de respuestas incorrectas en un examen de competencia de verdadero-falso para una muestra aleatoria de 15 estudiantes se registraron de la siguiente manera: 2, 1, 3, 0,1, 3, 6, 0, 3, 3, 5, 2, 1, 4 y 2. Calcule a) la media; b) la media recortada al 20%; c) la mediana; d) la moda; e) la varianza de las dos formas posibles.

