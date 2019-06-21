antibioticos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Escuela Nacional de Ciencias Biológicas Instituto Politécnico Nacional ANTIBIÓTICOS LABORATORIO DE MICROBIOLOGÍA GENERAL E...
¿ QUÉ ES UN ANTIBIÓTICO ? ● CLASIFICACIÓN: ● BACTERIOSTÁTICOS ● BACTERICIDAS Antibióticos: subgrupo de antimicrobianos con...
Clasificación por Mecanismo de Acción: 1. inhibidores de la formación de la pared bacteriana 2. inhibidores de la síntesis...
1) BETALACTÁMICOS Generalidades: ● bactericidas. ● amplio espectro ● características farmacocinéticas favorables ● escasos...
Mecanismo de resistencia: Producción de betalactamasas: enzimas que hidrolizan anillo beta lactámico. FIG. 1.- Mecanismo d...
2) GLICOPÉPTIDOS ● se trata de antibióticos que actúan sobre la pared bacteriana. ● dos drogas en uso clínico: vancomicina...
Mecanismo de acción: ● los glicopéptidos inhiben la síntesis y el ensamblado de la segunda etapa del peptidoglicano de la ...
3) AMINOGLUCÓSIDOS. ● En nuestro país los disponibles son: gentamicina, amikacina y estreptomicina para uso parenteral. La...
4) MACRÓLIDOS. ● Definición: los macrólidos (eritromicina, claritromicina, azitromicina), las lincosamidas (lincomicina y ...
5) QUINOLONAS. CLASIFICACIÓN: ● 1º gen) ácido nalidíxico y ácido pipemídico: actividad sobre enterobacterias y son inactiv...
MECANISMO DE ACCIÓN FIG. 1 Mecanismo de acción de las quinolonas en la célula bacteriana
9 10 bactericida bactericida bactericida bactericida Bacteriostático Bacteriostático Bactericida Bactericida bactericida b...
<25 >128 2 >128 <25 >128 <25 2 >128 <25
Resultados de concentración mínima inhibitoria de antibióticos por difusión en placa de diferentes géneros bacterianos
  1. 1. Escuela Nacional de Ciencias Biológicas Instituto Politécnico Nacional ANTIBIÓTICOS LABORATORIO DE MICROBIOLOGÍA GENERAL Equipo 8 Laboratorio 3 y 4 Grupo 3QM1
  2. 2. ¿ QUÉ ES UN ANTIBIÓTICO ? ● CLASIFICACIÓN: ● BACTERIOSTÁTICOS ● BACTERICIDAS Antibióticos: subgrupo de antimicrobianos con actividad antibacteriana. Antimicrobiano: molécula natural producida por un organismo vivo, sintética o semisintética, capaz de inducir la muerte o la detención del crecimiento de bacterias, virus u hongos.
  3. 3. Clasificación por Mecanismo de Acción: 1. inhibidores de la formación de la pared bacteriana 2. inhibidores de la síntesis proteica 3. inhibidores de la duplicación del ADN 4. inhibidores de la membrana cit. 5. inhibidores de vías metabólicas.
  4. 4. 1) BETALACTÁMICOS Generalidades: ● bactericidas. ● amplio espectro ● características farmacocinéticas favorables ● escasos ef. adversos FIG. 1 . Estructura química general de los betalactámicos y sus derivados
  5. 5. Mecanismo de resistencia: Producción de betalactamasas: enzimas que hidrolizan anillo beta lactámico. FIG. 1.- Mecanismo de acción de las betalactamasas en bacterias
  6. 6. 2) GLICOPÉPTIDOS ● se trata de antibióticos que actúan sobre la pared bacteriana. ● dos drogas en uso clínico: vancomicina y teicoplanina ● La vancomicina es un antibiótico bactericida de espectro reducido (sólo actúa sobre bacterias grampositivas). ● Hoy en día es una opción terapéutica importante contra Staphylococcus meticilino resistente de perfil hospitalario. fig. 1 fórmula estructural de la vancomicina fig. 2 fórmula general de la teicoplanina y sus derivados
  7. 7. Mecanismo de acción: ● los glicopéptidos inhiben la síntesis y el ensamblado de la segunda etapa del peptidoglicano de la pared celular. ● alterando la permeabilidad de la membrana citoplasmática. ● altera la síntesis de ARN ● Sus múltiples mecanismos de acción contribuyen a la baja frecuencia de desarrollo de resistencia.
  8. 8. 3) AMINOGLUCÓSIDOS. ● En nuestro país los disponibles son: gentamicina, amikacina y estreptomicina para uso parenteral. La tobramicina se encuentra disponible en presentación para uso oftalmológico. ●ESPECTRO DE ACCIÓN SON SOBRE TODO CONTRA BACTERIAS GRAM NEGATIVAS.
  9. 9. 4) MACRÓLIDOS. ● Definición: los macrólidos (eritromicina, claritromicina, azitromicina), las lincosamidas (lincomicina y clindamicina). ●Son sobre todo bacteriostáticos pero a altas concentraciones bactericidas. ● tienen actividad contra cocos y bacilos gram +.
  10. 10. 5) QUINOLONAS. CLASIFICACIÓN: ● 1º gen) ácido nalidíxico y ácido pipemídico: actividad sobre enterobacterias y son inactivas sobre grampositivos y anaerobios. Concentraciones muy bajas en suero. ● 2º gen) norfloxacina y ciprofloxacina: fluoroquinolonas. mayor actividad sobre G-. La ciprofloxacina es la quinolona con mejor actividad sobre Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Tienen una moderada actividad sobre G+, ● 3º gen) levofloxacina, gatifloxacina: retienen la actividad sobre G- y mejoran la actividad sobre G+. FIG. 1 fórmula química del ácido nalidíxico FIG. 2 fórmula química del ciprofloxacino FIG. 3 fórmula químaca del ácido oxolinico FIG. 4 fórmula química del levofloxacino
  11. 11. MECANISMO DE ACCIÓN FIG. 1 Mecanismo de acción de las quinolonas en la célula bacteriana
  12. 12. 9 10 bactericida bactericida bactericida bactericida Bacteriostático Bacteriostático Bactericida Bactericida bactericida bactericida bactericida bactericida bactericida bactericida Bactericida Bactericida Laboratorio 3 Laboratorio 4 TUBO
  13. 13. <25 >128 2 >128 <25 >128 <25 2 >128 <25
  14. 14. Resultados de concentración mínima inhibitoria de antibióticos por difusión en placa de diferentes géneros bacterianos
  15. 15. BIBLIOGRAFÍA http://www.farmaco.hc.edu.uy/images/atb_parteras.pdf http://www.juntadeandalucia.es/servicioandaluzdesalud/hinmaculada/web/servicios/mi/FICHEROS/docente/G lucopeptidos%20COPY%2097_03.pdf http://es.slideshare.net/HerberthBriones/aminoglucosidos-28060122 http://www.ejournal.unam.mx/rfm/no51-4/RFM051000412.pdf

