Basic_Understandings_of_Participation.pptx

Jun. 22, 2022
Basic_Understandings_of_Participation.pptx

Jun. 22, 2022
Introduction on Basic Understandings of Participation in general and Citizen Science in particular. Step Change project

Introduction on Basic Understandings of Participation in general and Citizen Science in particular. Step Change project

Presentations & Public Speaking

Basic_Understandings_of_Participation.pptx

  1. 1. 2 v Basic understandings, definitions and main considerations of participatory and citizen science processes ZSI, ilse Marschalek, Carmen Siller
  2. 2. 3 Participation participation is often used in a very general fashion Almost presented as an end in itself without any critical discussion of the precise aims and the methods to be used to achieve these ‘buzz word’ embraces a wide range of possible meanings Public participation is often used interchangeably with public engagement, many other terms congruent definitions do not exist Misunderstandings and disappointed expectations unclear or not well- defined objectives
  3. 3. 4 • Participatory or engagement processes describe an entire process of public participation, which includes formats and instruments of participation They can vary in extent and volume • Formats are the methodological frame of the process: Multi stakeholder workshops, planning cell, citizen panel, Open Space, Focus Groups etc • Instruments/techniques are for example: Metaplan, Brain Walk, Fish Bowl, walkshops etc • Tools: (online format, miro, ZOOM, IT consultation tools, etc.) • Engagement is by definition a two-way process, involving interactions and listening, with the goal of generating mutual benefit Definitions and specifications West and Pateman,2016
  4. 4. 5 Degree of Participation The product of breadth of participation (=proportion of participants of all actors) and depth of participation (quality and intensity of participation) (Dautzenberg, 2014)
  5. 5. 6 Quality vs. Time 6 source: http://bangthetable.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/09/Time-vs.-no-participants.jpg)
  6. 6. 7 Levels of Participation 7 Arnstein's eight rungs on the ladder of participation (Arnstein, 1969, p. 2)
  7. 7. 8 Engagement is usually categorized in: • Passive contributors (Crowdsourcing): Where citizens and stakeholders mainly suggest tasks, participate in some brainstorming ideas and generally, have an outsider role in the CSI. • Contributory (Distributed Intelligence): Projects where scientists design the project and participants are involved in collecting and analyzing data according to predefined protocols. • Collaborative (Participatory Science): Projects where participants may also be involved in adjusting protocols, drawing conclusions, and proposing new directions for the research. • Co-creating (Extreme Citizen Science): projects include citizens in all stages of the CSI, scientists and citizens collectively design and develop the initiative. Source: D 1.1 p 73
  8. 8. 9 Source: http://www.goodpracticeparticipate.govt.nz/levels-of-participation/index.html
  9. 9. 10
  10. 10. 11 People are key No citizen science without citizen scientists Motivations, needs, relevance for the participants Attention to participant management and evaluation Stakeholder/participant engagement plan - outline who your participants are, why you need to engage them, how you will engage them, and what outcomes you are aiming for CITIZENS ARE RESEARCH
  11. 11. 12 • Be clear about the purpose of participatory approaches as an essential first step towards managing expectations and guiding implementation • Make benefits and value for participants clear • Be explicit about who will be involved, and why, when and how • All participants should receive full and clear information about the aims of research and its likely impacts • Which promises to the participants should be communicated accordingly • Provide opportunities for participants to become more (or in other ways) involved in a citizen science project if they want to be • Offer opportunities to become more engaged, for example, through interaction in an online forum, by becoming a moderator or trainer, or in small-scale workshops on data interpretation or policy involvement • The preference of participants for a certain level of engagement depends largely on their motivation to participate Pre-requisites West and Pateman,2016
  12. 12. 13 • Project planning (Clear expectations, meaningful tasks (tasks which appeal different motivations, clear monitoring and evaluation plan) • Awarenes of the SCI and the decicision to participate (advertise to different groups via different means, use gatekeepers, consider „taster sessions“) • Initial participation (match persons to roles, find out motivations) • Sustained participation (regular communication, feedback, provide opportunities to interact with each other • Finish particiation (allow for feedback and integrate insights) Stages of the participation journey West and Pateman,2016
  13. 13. 14 https://artofhostingportugal.weebly.com/uploads/2/6/7/8/26787951/the_8_breaths_03-13.pdf
  14. 14. 15 Co-creation • Originating in the design sphere • Increasingly extended to other spheres – increasing public participation in collective decision making processes • however, fully co-created projects are still rare • The majority of citizen science projects rely on participation only for the collection, and sometimes the analysis • Not all citizen science projects are intended to achieve in-depth public participation but “evidence suggests that research results can be significantly shaped by the degree and quality of public participation in project design” (Shirk et al. 2012). • Recent studies highlight a motivational framework for volunteers that exceeds data collection • Use advantage to address “wicked” (multifaceted) problems • Enabling a common arena where everyone contributes based on their own expertise
  15. 15. 16 Key issues and requirements • Iterative and reflexive steps • importance of addressing real-world problems and issues • establish mechanisms for co-defining these problems and issues • enable the recognition of explicit values and interests of partners that emerge during the initial phases • Shared language • Visual thinking/design approaches (diagrams, canvases…gamification techniques • leave as much information as possible in a shared (physical) space and capture results of discussions (Miro, flipcharts, posters, sticky notes…) • Participatory methodologies to achieve cooperative governance of the project • Adequate communication and interaction channels Are all partners equal? How do researchers change their usual routines to integrate other stakeholders’ agendas and habits? How can the research team be reflexive? Is it useful to be able to take a step back and evaluate how each other’s expectations are reached? Writing down common rules about governance and knowledge sharing can be a first step
  16. 16. 17 Central Role: Moderation – facilitator • Person responsible for carrying out a well-planned, independent, and neutral facilitation during group sessions • improving the efficiency and quality of the outcomes and the well-being of participants • create the necessary conditions for equitable and free speaking • take care of the different knowledge levels • support collective decision-making mechanisms  skilled staff, capable in addressing group dynamics, experience in multi stakeholder processes, work with heterogeneous teams
  17. 17. 18 Conclusion: 10 most important tips • Define a clear strategy(ies) for your CS and stakeholder engagement groups • Involve all relevant CS and stakeholders in your CSI from the beginning • Set aside time and resources to communicate with your participants • Carefully choose the right language • Use suitable methods and communication channels • Find appropriate venues and times for workshops and meetings • Engagement is also about listening • Find a mutual benefit of the engagement process • Share all the information related to your CSI with your CSs, stakeholders and a wider audience See D 1.1. p 90
  18. 18. 19 Literature Bonney, R., Ballard, H. L., Jordan, R., McCallie, E., Phillips, T., Shirk, J., & Wilderman, C. C. (2009). Public participation in scientific research: Defining the field and assessing its potential for informal science education: A CAISE inquiry group report. https://www.informalscience.org/sites/default/files/PublicParticipationinScientificResearch.pdf. Deliverable 1.1. (2021) Scoping Tools and Support Materials, Perucca Iannitelli Carla, Salas Seoane Nora Dautzenberg, K. (2014, December). Handlungsempfehlungen Strategischer Dialog ‘Partizipation in Forschung und Innovation’. Dokumentation. Ramboli Management Consulting GmbH. Marschalek, ilse. (2018). Public Engagement in Responsible Research and Innovation. A Critical Reflection from the Practitioner’s Point of View. Saarbrücken: Südwestdeutscher Verlag für Hochschulschriften. Shirk, J., Ballard, H., Wilderman, C., Phillips, T., Wiggins, A., Jordan, R., et al. (2012). Public participation in scientific research: A framework for deliberate design. Ecology and Society, 17 (2), 29. https://doi.org/10.5751/ES-04705- 170229. Socientize Consortium. (2014). White Paper on Citizen Science: Citizen Science for Europe, Towards a better society of empowered citizens and enhanced research. [Deliverable]. Socientize project. http://www.socientize.eu/sites/default/files/white-paper_0.pdf Vohland, K., Land-Zandstra, A., Ceccaroni, L., Lemmens, R., Perelló, J., Ponti, M., Samson, R., & Wagenknecht, K. (Eds.). (2021). The science of citizen science. Springer. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-58278-4 West, S and Pateman, R 2016 Recruiting and Retaining Participants in Citizen Science: What Can Be Learned from the Volunteering Literature? Citizen Science: Theory and Practice, 1(2): 15, pp. 1–10, DOI: https://doi.org/10.5334/cstp.8
  19. 19. 20 v @StepChangeEU @StepChangeEU Follow us: This project hasreceived fundingfrom the European Union’sHorizon2020 researchandinnovation programmeundergrantagreementNo 101006386

