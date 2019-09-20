Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
The Killing Hour mystery and thriller books : Mystery... Thriller And Horror
1.
The Killing Hour mystery and thriller books :
Mystery, Thriller And Horror
The Killing Hour mystery and thriller books : Mystery, Thriller And Horror | The Killing Hour free
horror | The Killing Hour thriller | The Killing Hour free
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
The Killing Hour mystery and thriller books :
Mystery, Thriller And Horror
Imagine waking up covered in blood - but it's not your blood. The
morning paper reports that two young women were brutally murdered. You
recognize their names. Pieces of the night before come back to you through the haze.
And now you're the suspect in their grisly deaths. Welcome to Charlie's world. On
the run, Charlie suspects a man named Cyris, but no one believes that Cyris exists.
Not the police and not Charlie's ex-wife Jo, though she wants to trust that the man
she once loved is innocent. Soon, Charlie has Jo bound and gagged in the trunk of
his car, fleeing across the countryside while the killing hour approaches yet again.
3.
The Killing Hour mystery and thriller books :
Mystery, Thriller And Horror
Written By: Paul Cleave
Narrated By: Paul Ansdell
Publisher: Dreamscape Media, LLC
Date: October 2015
Duration: 10 hours 5 minutes
4.
The Killing Hour mystery and thriller books :
Mystery, Thriller And Horror
Download Full Version The
Killing HourAudio
OR
Listen now
Be the first to comment