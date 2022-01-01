Madi Harper - Retro, Comic & Children Illustrator, USA

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Madison Harper is a young American illustrator with the eye and technique of a realist, combined with the exuberance of a cartoonist. Meticulous pencil shading grounds each image in a tangible setting, while exaggerated features, expressions and body posture generate an atmosphere of fun and adventure – with hints of magic and mystery added for good measure.
