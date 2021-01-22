Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[PDFBOOKE-BOOKMOBI] Weathering With You, Vol. 1 by Makoto Shinkai
(Epub Kindle) Weathering With You, Vol. 1 [(Read Online)]
DESCRIPTIONS Author : Makoto Shinkai Pages : 196 pages Publisher : Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1949980839 ISBN-13 : 978194998...
Book Appearances
If you want to download this book '' Weathering With You, Vol. 1 '' Scrol in last page
● ● ● ● Step by Step to download Book : Click Download OR Read Online Sign Up/Or Regristasion To Get Weathering With You, ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

(Epub Kindle) Weathering With You, Vol. 1 [(Read Online)]

4 views

Published on

Weathering With You, Vol. 1

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

(Epub Kindle) Weathering With You, Vol. 1 [(Read Online)]

  1. 1. [PDFBOOKE-BOOKMOBI] Weathering With You, Vol. 1 by Makoto Shinkai
  2. 2. (Epub Kindle) Weathering With You, Vol. 1 [(Read Online)]
  3. 3. DESCRIPTIONS Author : Makoto Shinkai Pages : 196 pages Publisher : Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1949980839 ISBN-13 : 9781949980837 During the summer of his first year in high school, a young man named Hodaka runs away from home to the bustling city of Tokyo. Alone and exhausted, he decides to kill time in a fast food place, where he meets a young woman named Hina who happens to work there. Little does he know that Hina possesses powers that not only affect the weather, but the whole world...In Weathering with You, Makoto Shinkai dives into topics like love and sacrifice to show how far one boy goes to protect the thing he loves most. This manga reveals the backstories and true thoughts of the characters who stole the hearts of fans and critics worldwide.
  4. 4. Book Appearances
  5. 5. If you want to download this book '' Weathering With You, Vol. 1 '' Scrol in last page
  6. 6. ● ● ● ● Step by Step to download Book : Click Download OR Read Online Sign Up/Or Regristasion To Get Weathering With You, Vol. 1 Download Books You Want Happy Reading Weathering With You, Vol. 1 OR Author Makoto Shinkai Weathering With You, Vol. 1

×