Esserta despovoamento do interior

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Despovoamento do Interior Escola Secundária da Sertã Ano letivo 2018/19 Nós Propomos!! Professora: Ilda Bicacro Trabalho e...
Índice  Fundamentação do problema  Enquadramento  Metodologia  Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensif...
Despovoamento do Interior: Fundamentação do problema  Problema atual no nosso país;  Problema que tem vindo a intensific...
Metodologia  Pesquisa ;  Manuseamento de mapas;  Inquérito;  Tratamento de dados;  Entrevista ao Senhor Presidente da...
Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensificar-se ( tabelas) 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 1920 1930 1940 1950 196...
Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensificar-se (I) 0 10000 20000 30000 40000 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 1920...
Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensificar-se (II) 0 5000 10000 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 1920 1930 1940 1...
Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensificar-se (III) 0 2000 4000 6000 8000 10000 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 ...
Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensificar-se (IV) 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 1801 1849 1900 1930 1960 1981...
Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensificar-se (V) 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 ...
Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensificar-se (VI) 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 1920...
Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensificar-se (VII) 0 5000 10000 15000 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 1920 1930...
Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensificar-se (VIII) 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 19...
Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensificar-se (IX) 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 1864 1878 1890 1900 191...
Questões orientadoras  A que se deve o Despovoamento?  Porque é que o despovoamento é um problema tão evidente na socied...
Notícias sobre o Despovoamento do Interior Tvi24.iol.pt- “ No mesmo sentido, antevê um envelhecimento cada vez maior, sobr...
Tratamento de dados Considera ter havido diminuição da população? Fig.9- Inquérito na Sertã Fig.10- Inquérito em Cernache ...
Tratamento de dados Considera as medidas aplicadas pelo Governo suficientes? Fig.11- Inquéritos na Sertã Fig.12- Inquérito...
Tratamento de dados Considera a região Interior importante para o país? Fig.13- Inquéritos na Sertã Fig.14- Inquéritos em ...
Tratamento de dados Considera que os políticos atribuem o devido valor ao Interior? Fig.15- Inquéritos na Sertã Fig.16- In...
Tratamentos de dados Indique uma infraestrutura em falta nestas regiões? Fig.17- Inquéritos na Sertã Fig.18- Inquéritos em...
Tratamento de dados Fig.19- Gênero dos Inquiridos na Sertã Fig.20- Gênero dos Inquiridos em Cernache do Bonjardim Gênero d...
Entrevista ao Senhor Presidente da Câmara Municipal da Sertã Opinião do Senhor Presidente da Câmara Municipal da Sertã:  ...
Como solucionar o problema?  Nós Propomos para: Câmaras Municipais : - Criação de um site com Política de integração dos ...
Fontes  https://cm-serta.pt  https://www.ine.pt  https://beira.pt  https://tvi24.iol.pt  https://observador.pt
Muito obrigado
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Esserta despovoamento do interior

34 views

Published on

"Despovoamento do Interior" - Nós Propomos! Sertã 2019

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Esserta despovoamento do interior

  1. 1. Despovoamento do Interior Escola Secundária da Sertã Ano letivo 2018/19 Nós Propomos!! Professora: Ilda Bicacro Trabalho elaborado pelas alunas: Bia Almeida, Carla Anaya, Daniela Morais 11ºD
  2. 2. Índice  Fundamentação do problema  Enquadramento  Metodologia  Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensificar-se  Notícias sobre o Despovoamento do Interior  Questões orientadoras  Entrevista ao Senhor Presidente da Câmara Municipal da Sertã  Tratamento de dados  Como solucionar o problema?
  3. 3. Despovoamento do Interior: Fundamentação do problema  Problema atual no nosso país;  Problema que tem vindo a intensificar-se ao longo dos anos;  Forte migração das faixas etárias mais jovens;  Evidencia as assimetrias existentes entre o Litoral e o Interior Português;
  4. 4. Metodologia  Pesquisa ;  Manuseamento de mapas;  Inquérito;  Tratamento de dados;  Entrevista ao Senhor Presidente da Câmara Municipal da Sertã;
  5. 5. Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensificar-se ( tabelas) 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1981 1991 2001 2011 15 976 16 923 18 332 20 380 22 617 23 288 24 057 27 183 28 623 27 997 23 846 21 503 18 199 16 720 15 880 Fig.1- Número de habitantes residentes no concelho da Sertã 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1981 1991 2001 2011 6 230 6 597 7 333 7 944 8 561 8 541 8 877 9 250 8 955 8 239 5 131 5 842 4 643 4 398 3 915 Fig.2- Número de habitantes residentes no concelho de Pedrogão Grande 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1981 1991 2001 2011 5 363 5 793 6 462 6 781 7 638 7 236 7 399 8 818 8 407 7 568 6 209 4 654 3 687 3 354 3 452 Fig.3- Número de habitantes residentes no concelho de Vila de Rei 1801 1849 1900 1930 1960 1981 1991 2001 2011 3 021 4 187 11 451 14 973 17 552 11 953 11 088 9 610 8 314 Fig.4- Número de habitantes residentes no concelho de Proença-a-Nova
  6. 6. Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensificar-se (I) 0 10000 20000 30000 40000 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1981 1991 2001 2011 População residente no concelho da Sertã desde 1864 até 2011
  7. 7. Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensificar-se (II) 0 5000 10000 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1981 1991 2001 2011 População residente no concelho de Pedrogão Grande entre 1864 e 2011
  8. 8. Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensificar-se (III) 0 2000 4000 6000 8000 10000 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1981 1991 2001 2011 População residente no concelho de Vila de Rei entre 1864 e 2011
  9. 9. Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensificar-se (IV) 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 1801 1849 1900 1930 1960 1981 1991 2001 2011 População residente no concelho de Proença-a-Nova entre 1801 e 2011
  10. 10. Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensificar-se (V) 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1981 1991 2001 2011 9091 9629 10476 11203 12060 11977 11891 14020 15137 15553 13110 10183 7767 6677 5721 Fig.5- Número de habitantes residentes no concelho de Oleiros 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1981 1991 2001 2011 8 040 9 044 9 127 9 702 10 630 10 686 10 699 12 031 12 300 11 545 9 145 8 754 8 012 7 352 6 169 Fig.6- Número de habitantes residentes no concelho de Figueiró dos Vinhos 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1981 1991 2001 2011 10 780 12 120 12 318 13 708 14 960 15 306 16 008 16 979 17 559 15 739 12 255 11 099 9 954 9 422 8 619 Fig.7- Número de habitantes residentes no concelho de Ferreira do Zêzere 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1981 1991 2001 2011 11 746 12 172 13 691 15 525 17 132 17 392 18 806 20 659 21 814 19 045 15 190 12 234 10 060 8 442 7 338 Fig.8- Número de habitantes residentes no concelho de Mação
  11. 11. Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensificar-se (VI) 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1981 1991 2001 2011 População residente no concelho de Oleiros entre 1864 e 2011 habitantes Série 2 Coluna1
  12. 12. Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensificar-se (VII) 0 5000 10000 15000 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1981 1991 2001 2011 População residente no concelho de Figueiró dos Vinhos entre 1864 e 2011
  13. 13. Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensificar-se (VIII) 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1981 1991 2001 2011 População residente no concelho de Ferreira do Zêzere entre 1864 e 2011
  14. 14. Dados que comprovam que o problema tem vindo a intensificar-se (IX) 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 1864 1878 1890 1900 1911 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1981 1991 2001 2011 Populaçãoresidente no concelho de Mação entre 1864 e 2011
  15. 15. Questões orientadoras  A que se deve o Despovoamento?  Porque é que o despovoamento é um problema tão evidente na sociedade atual?  Quais os seus impactos?  Será este um problema possível de solucionar?
  16. 16. Notícias sobre o Despovoamento do Interior Tvi24.iol.pt- “ No mesmo sentido, antevê um envelhecimento cada vez maior, sobretudo nesses concelhos: Oleiros, Mação, Sertã,… e um aumento das sedes de concelho devido a um efeito de sucção das áreas à volta.”- 29/03/2009 Observador.pt- “É no Pinhal Interior Sul que está o centro geodésico de Portugal, mas é também esta a zona mais envelhecida da Europa. Sertã, Vila de Rei, Proença-a-Nova e Oleiros lutam por atrair jovens e empresas.”- 05/10/2014 Uaonline.ua.pt- “Estudo coordenado pela UA avisa: Interior do país pode perder um terço da população em 30 anos”- “ O caso mais preocupante, situa-se na zona Pinhal Interior Sul que engloba os concelhos de Vila de Rei, Oleiros, Sertã e Proença-a- Nova. A investigação aponta a região a região como o pior exemplo à escala europeia no que ao declínio demográfico diz respeito: 35% de habitantes prepara-se a região para perder até 2040,se não ocorrerem mudanças.” Beira.pt- “E 65% do território nacional perderá 20% da população. O êxodo registar- se-á em especial no Interior… em 2040, concentrará 79% da população do país no litoral.”
  17. 17. Tratamento de dados Considera ter havido diminuição da população? Fig.9- Inquérito na Sertã Fig.10- Inquérito em Cernache do Bonjardim  75% considera ter havido diminuição de população.  24% considera que a população não registou qualquer tipo de diminuição.  Sendo que 1% absteve-se.  75% considera ter-se registado uma diminuição da população.  22% considera que não se registou qualquer tipo de diminuição.  Sendo que 3% absteve-se.
  18. 18. Tratamento de dados Considera as medidas aplicadas pelo Governo suficientes? Fig.11- Inquéritos na Sertã Fig.12- Inquéritos em Cernache do Bonjardim  86% considera que as medidas aplicadas pelo governos são insuficientes para diminuir o despovoamento.  11% considera as medidas aplicadas pelo governo suficientes.  Sendo que 3% absteve-se de responder à questão.  75% considera as medidas aplicadas pelo governo insuficientes.  22% considera as medidas aplicadas pelo governo suficientes.  3% absteve-se.
  19. 19. Tratamento de dados Considera a região Interior importante para o país? Fig.13- Inquéritos na Sertã Fig.14- Inquéritos em Cernache do Bonjardim  99% considerou a região do Interior como sendo importante para o nosso país.  1% absteve-se.  92% considera a região Interior importante para o país.  8% considera a região do Interior como não sendo importante para o país.
  20. 20. Tratamento de dados Considera que os políticos atribuem o devido valor ao Interior? Fig.15- Inquéritos na Sertã Fig.16- Inquéritos em Cernache do Bonjardim  93% considera que não é atribuído o devido valor as regiões do Interior, pelo governo.  5% considera que os políticos não atribuem o devido valor ao Interior.  2% absteve-se de responder à questão.  80% não considera que seja atribuído o devido valor às regiões do Interior.  20% considera que é atribuído o devido valor, pelos políticos, a estas regiões.
  21. 21. Tratamentos de dados Indique uma infraestrutura em falta nestas regiões? Fig.17- Inquéritos na Sertã Fig.18- Inquéritos em Cernache do Bonjardim  37,6% indicou o Hospital como sendo uma infraestrutura em falta;  27,1% indicou o Shopping como uma infraestrutura em falta;  10,8% mencionou como uma infraestrutura em falta, uma Instituição de Ensino Superior;  21,18% absteve-se .  32,5% indicou o Fórum como sendo uma infraestrutura em falta;  27,5% apontou o Hospital como uma infraestrutura em falta;  17,5% indicou como infraestrutura em falta, uma discoteca;  15% absteve-se.
  22. 22. Tratamento de dados Fig.19- Gênero dos Inquiridos na Sertã Fig.20- Gênero dos Inquiridos em Cernache do Bonjardim Gênero dos inquiridos:  56,5% dos inquiridos era do sexo feminino.  43,5% dos inquiridos era do sexo masculino.  45% dos inquiridos era do sexo feminino.  55% dos inquiridos era do sexo masculino.
  23. 23. Entrevista ao Senhor Presidente da Câmara Municipal da Sertã Opinião do Senhor Presidente da Câmara Municipal da Sertã:  “As políticas dos governos têm sido erradas desde há 40anos atrás.”  “ Os planos Diretores Municipais dificultam a vida no Interior e facilitam as regiões de Lisboa e Porto.  “ O poder judicial é um problema, pois os governos não acham necessário que se mexa na legislação. Se as leis fossem diferentes, isso faria com que fosse mais fácil para as empresas fixarem-se.”
  24. 24. Como solucionar o problema?  Nós Propomos para: Câmaras Municipais : - Criação de um site com Política de integração dos recém chegados - Recuperação do património histórico - Dinamização da região e suas atividades através dos media; Assembleia da República: - Legislação que favoreça o Interior, permitindo igualdade de “oportunidades” entre as grandes áreas metropolitanas (Lisboa e Porto) e o Interior. - Reorganização de rede viária, estradas e autoestradas, fazendo com que a Nacional 2 seja um “eixo central”, isto é, torna-la numa espécie de IP ( itinerário principal), passando assim pelo interior do país.
  25. 25. Fontes  https://cm-serta.pt  https://www.ine.pt  https://beira.pt  https://tvi24.iol.pt  https://observador.pt
  26. 26. Muito obrigado

×