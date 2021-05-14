Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 14, 2021

Premio pa sostenibile e resiliente 2021 wolffia

Documento di approfondimento Wolffia

Premio pa sostenibile e resiliente 2021 wolffia

  1. 1. In collaborazione con Documento di approfondimento della soluzione: Wolffia srl Circular Economy Network Wolffia SRL dal 13 luglio 2020 è registrata come Startup innovativa. L’idea consiste in una piattaforma online che aiuta le aziende produttive, che si occupano della lavorazione di materiali compositi (per esempio aziende del campo aerospaziale), a smaltire gli sfridi di produzione in maniera alternativa. Questi verranno reinseriti sul mercato, ad un prezzo vantaggioso, in favore di altre aziende, università e centri di ricerca. Il tutto è reso possibile usando un Magazzino Intelligente che consentirà di tenere sotto controllo le scorte, prevedere e monitorare gli arrivi con l’obiettivo di creare anche un database per la comunità scientifica. L’idea è nata considerando che negli ultimi anni, nell’industria aeronautica, l’uso dei materiali compositi è cresciuto esponenzialmente ed al contempo anche la quantità di sfridi di produzione; questi materiali potrebbero risultare utili per altre applicazioni ma essi non rientrano in un progetto di economia circolare. Perciò vengono smaltiti in discarica generando composti dannosi e coloro i quali potrebbero essere interessati nell’acquisto sono invece obbligati a spendere molto denaro in materie prime. Su www.wolffia.eu è possibile operare come cliente erogatore o cliente acquirente. La prima categoria comprende le grandi aziende che usano e producono componenti in materiale composito e per questo hanno grandi quantità di sfridi da smaltire. Essi possono: • contattare Wolffia usando la piattaforma, • prendere un appuntamento per scegliere gli sfridi da inserire sulla piattaforma, • firmare un accordo al fine di autorizzare Wolffia a prelevare il materiale, • ricevere certificati corrispondenti alla quantità di emissioni di CO2 risparmiate. La categoria di clienti acquirenti comprende gli utilizzatori, di materiali compositi, che necessitano di componenti o materie prime di alta qualità a basso costo, che acquistano piccole quantità o tipi differenti di materiali per effettuare test di lavorazione o componenti di design. Essi possono: • comprare direttamente sulla piattaforma usando il catalogo nella sezione shop, • firmare un abbonamento per usufruire dei servizi offerti dalla piattaforma, • controllare lo stato di spedizione e consegna degli ordini, • ricevere certificati corrispondenti alla quantità di emissioni di CO2 risparmiate. Tutte le operazioni vengono gestite preservando l’anonimato di ogni cliente. Gli erogatori possono risparmiare fino al 70% dell’attuale costo di smaltimento, gli acquirenti possono risparmiare circa il 50% sul prezzo medio dei prodotti. Entrambi beneficeranno delle certificazioni per il risparmio sulle emissioni di CO2 che sono molto importanti per le aziende manifatturiere oltre che per la salute delle persone e del pianeta!
  2. 2. In collaborazione con www.wolffia.eu Descrizione della problematica da risolvere e dell’esigenza da soddisfare La missione di Wolffia è diminuire l’impatto ambientale dei rifiuti delle lavorazioni di materiali compositi. Si consideri, che questi tipi di materiali, caratterizzati principalmente da resine termoindurenti, sono smaltiti all’interno delle discariche, con metodi di riempimento del terreno. Tale metodo comporta non solo il riempimento di spazi, ma anche una pericolosità per la salute e l’ambiente, in quanto tali rifiuti rilasciano composti volatili organici (VOC), pericolosi inquinanti (HAP) e composti odorosi che possono liberarsi sia in atmosfera, sia nelle acque sotterranee, principale contributo dell’effetto serra. Per cui l’aumento della produzione di questi materiali, influisce direttamente sulle preoccupazioni ambientali.1 Si consideri che Boeing e Airbus generano ogni anno fino a 450 t di rifiuti prepreg in fibra di carbonio curati e non curati per ogni anno dalla produzione del velivolo Boing787 e dell’Airbus A350 XWB. Inoltre, se si include anche la catena di approvvigionamento per questi aerei, il totale dei rifiuti arriva 1800t/anno.2 Considerando questi dati, il riciclo o il riuso di questi materiali diventa una necessità. 1 Assessment of Composite Waste Disposal in Aerospace Industries N. Vijay, V Rajkumara , P Bhattacharjee 2 Composites recycling becomes a necessity 5/16/2016 Jeff Sloan
  3. 3. In collaborazione con Descrizione della soluzione: la nascita dell’idea e il suo sviluppo La storia di Wolffia inizia quando due ricercatrici, durante una visita nello stabilimento di un produttore aeronautico, hanno trovato molti sfridi in attesa di essere smaltiti, vista l’alta qualità dei componenti esse chiesero se ci fosse la possibilità di prenderne qualcuno per effettuare dei test all’Università. La risposta del proprietario: “potete prenderne quanti ne volete, per noi è un rifiuto” ha fatto nascere, nella mente delle ricercatrici, la domanda: “quanto materiale composito di alta qualità, già testato, certificato e pronto all’uso, viene smaltito ogni giorno?”. Così nasce l’idea di creare un Network di Economia Circolare. Oggi Wolffia ha un TRL 7, la piattaforma è online e pronta per l’avvio dello shop. Essa offre molti servizi come: • ritiro e consegna del materiale in forma anonima, • valutazione della Carbon Footprint allo scopo di certificare il risparmio di emissioni di CO2, • consulenza tecnica al fine di verificare l’idoneità del materiale in specifiche applicazioni, • forum ed eventi online in cui verranno discussi aspetti riguardanti l’economia circolare. Esempio dei prodotti reperibili attraverso Wolffia La proposta tecnologica innovativa La vera innovazione di Wolffia è quella di aver creato un canale di smaltimento nuovo per i materiali compositi a cui nessuna grande azienda manifatturiera che lavora con questo tipo di materiali poteva avere accesso.
  4. 4. In collaborazione con La piattaforma che verrà realizzata permetterà quindi di creare un network di scambio di materiali, sfruttando la tecnologia cloud, gestione big data e magazzino intelligente. L’idea tecnologica innovativa consiste nella creazione di una tecnologia di controllo in remoto/interattivo basata sull’integrazione di tecnologie di controllo produzione, caratteristiche dell’Industria 4.0. L’obiettivo è permettere di: • Gestire con efficacia l’afflusso di tutti i materiali, la loro catalogazione ed il controllo delle spedizioni. • Ottimizzare il processo di scambio del materiale integrando lo sviluppo di sistemi che permettano lo smistamento più efficiente da parte dei corrieri, in modo da ridurre i consumi di carburante e quindi ridurre sia i costi che l’inquinamento di CO2. • Produrre delle statistiche sui risultati dello smaltimento dei materiali compositi (tipologia, quantità, stato di lavorazione) e stime riguardanti i benefici effetti derivanti dalla riduzione del loro impatto ambientale nel tempo per entrare in collaborazione con il ministero dell’ambiente ed altri enti coinvolti nello sviluppo di tecnologie ecosostenibili. Per fare ciò si è pensato al seguente sistema intelligente integrato, progettato per rendere più veloci e sicure tutte le operazioni di prelievo, di trasporto e di deposito. Si potrà quindi usare un sistema web-based per gestire e controllare i processi logistici dei depositi degli sfridi/scarti, dei piani di distribuzione e del monitoraggio real-time del materiale. Inoltre, tramite l’addestramento di una rete neurale, utilizzando tutti i dati raccolti dalle schede tecniche e test effettuati sui materiali, sarà possibile creare un algoritmo capace di indirizzare l’acquisto del cliente in maniera automatica e capace di identificare il tipo di prodotto migliore per uno specifico tipo di applicazione. Tale algoritmo sarà inoltre capace di migliorarsi all’aumentare dei dati introdotti e sarà capace di indirizzare le future ricerche in campo tecnologico, restituendo dati veritieri sui materiali con maggiori difficoltà ad essere riutilizzati rispetto ad altri. Gli obiettivi e aree applicative di sviluppo L’obiettivo è quello di reimpiegare tutti gli sfridi dei clienti erogatori rimuovendoli dai rifiuti e divenire un negozio ufficiale ed accreditato per gli acquisti dei clienti acquirenti. Si consideri che la quantità di prepreg di materiale composito classificato come rifiuto in uno stabilimento di può arrivare anche a 117 tonnellate. Questo materiale è non curato e non scaduto per applicazioni e perciò può essere completamente riutilizzato! In questo modo si produrrà un risparmio di energia tra 3 e 9.5 Giga Watt ed un considerevole risparmio economico. In figura viene ad esempio riportato uno sfrido di produzione, nello specifico la parte interna di quello che poi diventerà il finestrino di un aereo, trasformato in un vassoio. La strada del design è solo una delle tantissime possibilità per il riuso di questi materiali.
  5. 5. In collaborazione con Sfrido di produzione di un aereomobile Progetto per la realizzazione di un oggetto di design Descrizione dei risultati/vantaggi ottenuti Per evidenziare i vari aspetti riguardanti rischi, tutele, opportunità e punti deboli, si propone la seguente tabella: PUNTI DI FORZA PUNTI DEBOLI Economia Circolare Legislazione italiana Riuso dei materiali Possibile gap tra domanda ed offerta Competenze del team Gestione del magazzino Scalabilità dell’idea OPPORTUNITA’ RISCHI Fornire certificazioni CO2 Replicabilità dell’idea Realizzazione del Magazzino Intelligente Contatto diretto tra erogatori ed acquirenti Ampliamento della varietà dei prodotti Cambi nella produzione Diffusione dell’app tra privati Miglioramento delle tecnologie di riciclo

