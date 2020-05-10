Ikuo takahashi0509

Successfully reported this slideshow.
コンタクトトレーシングとは何か 法律問題と議論 高橋郁夫 駒澤綜合法律事務所
コンタクトトレーシングの概念 • 概念(Concept) • コンタクトトレーシング（ワクチン接種や健康モニターなどの感染拡大防止・ 公衆衛生対応を行うために、伝播する可能性のある感染症の感染者から、 感染した可能性のある人をたどる調査手法） ...
出口戦略（Exit strategy)と コンタクトトレーシング（Contact tracing) • 例 EU 「COVID-19 封じ込め手段の緩和のための共通ロードマッ プ」（Joint European Roadmap towards ...
Contact tracing around the world in 20 min. • 中国 （China) • あとで、小松さんが話します。 • シンガポール（Singapore） • Pauline先生が話します。 • ドイツ（Germ...
Singapore • GovTech Agency（政府技術庁） • TraceTogether • VigilantGantry(自動体温スクリーニングシステム) • Self-help Temperature Scanner(自主的体温ス...
TraceTogether １ 匿名ID の交換 ２ 暗号化されﾃﾞﾊﾞｲｽのみに保管 ３ クラスタ対策者に コントロールを渡します －＞４ 登録 5 匿名ＩＤのリスト ６ クラスタ対策を素早く容易に
TraceTogetherを支えるもの • GovTehAgency（政府技術庁） • プロトコルとしてのBlueTrace • ポリシードキュメント • ホワイトペーパーとして、根拠となっている論文が公表
欧州におけるコンタクトトレーシングの検討 の枠組 （Framework in EU) • 基本的な枠組 • 欧州人権条約 （European Human Right Convention Article 8） • GDPR • 基本原則（Pri...
欧州のタイムライン 1 （Timeline of contact tracing Apps in EU） • FRA（European Union Agency for Fundamental Right、欧州基本権機関）報 告書（4月7日）－...
欧州のタイムライン 2 （Timeline of contact tracing Apps in EU） • 欧州委員会（European Commission） • 「モバイルアプリケーションおよび匿名移動データの利用に特に関するCOVID-...
ツールボックスにおける要求事項 (Requirements in the Toolbox) • 疫学的枠組(Epidemiological framework) • 技術的機能(Technical framework) • 重要なクロスボーダー...
英国（United Kingdom) その1 • ICOのアナウンス（3月28日）－統計データに関して • ＢＢＣ報道（3月31日） オックスフォード大学の研究の紹介 • NHSXの独自のコンタクトトレーシングアプリの計画（BBC－４月12日）...
英国（United Kingdom) その2 • 情報コミッショナー（ICO）の見解（４月24日） • BBC 報道「NHSは、アップル・グーグルのプランを拒絶」（4月27日） • NHSXは、「中央型」を採用と報道 • 庶民院 科学技術委員会...
英国（United Kingdom) その3 • ICO「コンタクトトレーシング アプリ開発におけるデータ保護の期待（COVID-19 Contact tracing: data protection expectations on app d...
オーストラリア（Australia COVIDSafe) • COVID Safe • 枠組（framework) • DTA（Digital Transformation Agency) • 電話番号（Tele NO.) • 郵便番号（Pos...
Seeking Research Fund • 新型コロナウイルス比較法／制度調 査（Comparative study) • 新型コロナウイルスに関するプライバ シの認知実証調査（Cognitive Research of Privacy a...
今後の議論すべき課題 Challenges as “Wrap up”
最大公約数と論点（Principles and issues) －Four black letters and One Chaos－ • 国家等関与の原則（Under the responsibility of State） • 疫学基盤の原則...
プライバシ尊重の原則（Respect for Privacy) 原則の趣旨（Principle） • プライバシの利益が尊重されるようにデザインされる（Privacy by design) • 導入・運営・評価・停止において、公衆衛生のための利...
あなたはどちらを選びますか？ (Which prefer?) • オーストラリア型(Australia) • 緊急事態が5月31日解除(emergency clear on May 31st) • Vs • 欧州型(Pepp-PT) • 緊急事...
日本は、何を選んだのか？（テック会議 5/8 資料） • 正確な事実認識？ • トレードオフは意識 されているのか？
