Copy Link Here : https://greatfull.fileoz.club/1701353857-kindle-(online-PDF)-Vintage-Recipes-Vol.-2:-Timeless-and-Memorable--.html 7-inch x 10-inch paperbackspReadBlank lined journal with prompts to help you inventory your collection of up to 49 piecesA place for your photo of your piece or attach the receipt from your purchase of the itemPrompts include:Pattern namePattern numberDate of productionColor and sizeAccessoriesDate and how acquiredHistory of the pieceThis will be such a great way to pass down thru the years to your loved ones your collection history. While this book will be helpful for an insurance claim as to what pieces you own, you should contact your agent to determine coverage on your policy.