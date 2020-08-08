Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Growth Process Development Igor Keleberda
How important velocity? If you are only making monthly releases, you are effectively only learning every two months becaus...
Growth process
Stages of Growth process deployment 1. Gathering ideas (brainstorm) and prioritize 2. Team forming for experiments 3. Runn...
Backlog https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1D9Wvlz1DpHNix3oaT_uVH6lQIf19L4Z0ffrjK1Diw6s/edit?usp=sharing
Оценка и приоритеты Prioritize ideas by ICE https://www.mindtheproduct.co m/three-simple-ways-to-make-pr oduct-prioritisat...
Linking with OKR There are goals in OKR, that correspondence to an AAARRR funnel.
AAARRR funnel
Growth Manager Growth Manager is responsible: - backlog - prioritizing hypotheses - helping in running experiments - reque...
Growth Team structure https://miro.com/miroverse/category/ strategy-and-planning/growth-team- structure
Сross-functional squad
Agile and Sprints Implementation https://drive.google.com/file/d/15hfeGqN-ECrvfgL0bJhlkpzNf95SKZM-/view?usp=sharing
Agile and Sprints Implementation
Agile and Sprints Implementation To that end, it needs to build the experiment backlog and then establish an ongoing growt...
Create a culture of Growth
THE GROWTH STACK
Links GrowthHackers Leadership Guide THE ENTERPRISE GROWTH PLAYBOOK Stepping up Your A/B Tests
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Growth process development

36 views

Published on

The presentation shows how to implement growth process

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Growth process development

  1. 1. Growth Process Development Igor Keleberda
  2. 2. How important velocity? If you are only making monthly releases, you are effectively only learning every two months because you need at least 3 dots to see a trend. If you release weekly, you learn something new every 2 weeks. The team who releases weekly will complete 4 learning cycles in the same amount of time that the “monthly” team completes one cycle.
  3. 3. Growth process
  4. 4. Stages of Growth process deployment 1. Gathering ideas (brainstorm) and prioritize 2. Team forming for experiments 3. Running experiments 4. Setting up analytics for experiments 5. Creating playbooks to transfer knowledge 6. Scaling results 7. Increasing the number of experiments per quarter / month / week 8. Agile and Sprints Implementation
  5. 5. Backlog https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1D9Wvlz1DpHNix3oaT_uVH6lQIf19L4Z0ffrjK1Diw6s/edit?usp=sharing
  6. 6. Оценка и приоритеты Prioritize ideas by ICE https://www.mindtheproduct.co m/three-simple-ways-to-make-pr oduct-prioritisation-easier/
  7. 7. Linking with OKR There are goals in OKR, that correspondence to an AAARRR funnel.
  8. 8. AAARRR funnel
  9. 9. Growth Manager Growth Manager is responsible: - backlog - prioritizing hypotheses - helping in running experiments - requests for experiments - working with analytical dashboards - running and controlling experiments - reporting and creating playbooks
  10. 10. Growth Team structure https://miro.com/miroverse/category/ strategy-and-planning/growth-team- structure
  11. 11. Сross-functional squad
  12. 12. Agile and Sprints Implementation https://drive.google.com/file/d/15hfeGqN-ECrvfgL0bJhlkpzNf95SKZM-/view?usp=sharing
  13. 13. Agile and Sprints Implementation
  14. 14. Agile and Sprints Implementation To that end, it needs to build the experiment backlog and then establish an ongoing growth process.
  15. 15. Create a culture of Growth
  16. 16. THE GROWTH STACK
  17. 17. Links GrowthHackers Leadership Guide THE ENTERPRISE GROWTH PLAYBOOK Stepping up Your A/B Tests

×