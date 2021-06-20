MAPS.ME bookmarks case study

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2017-2018
my role: product design, product management

  1. 1. How to jump to journey planning using offline maps Bookmarks:
  2. 2. The product MAPS.ME – free offline maps with 140M+ downloads,   the app has been available in AppStore and Google Play since 2010. 70% of sessions are offline,and the main segment of users is tourists –   the audience is distributed around the world. Most of the event data for analytics comes asynchronously. AppStore Google Play
  3. 3. Theproblem Givenhowpopularthetripplanningscenariois,aplanningtool. insidetheMAPS.MEcouldhavealargeimpactonretention   andpotentiallymonetization. MAPS.MEisintegratedwithBooking.comandViator.com, collectingdataaboutplannedtripscouldhelptoboostthe revenueforthesechannels. MAPS.MEallowedtoaddbookmarkswithdescription   onthemapforalongtime,however,accordingtosupport ticketsanduserreviews,thisfeaturewasnotwidelyused. 90%ofusersplantheirtripsinadvance,butonly56%tried planningusingMAPS.ME(survey,50804users). Otherplanningtoolsare: Notes Travelguides Papermaps GoogleMaps GoogleEarthforcreatingkmltracks. Illustration by radikz
  4. 4. Survey We sent a push notification to our frequent users   with an offer to participate in a survey,   and 50804 users responded. Key findings about planning were: Key findings about bookmarks feature were: 90% of users plan their trips in advance 40% use different maps while planning 24% plan trips using MAPS.ME. 56% of users make bookmarks on map 24% separate bookmarks by color and category 32% save bookmarks using single list.
  5. 5. The goal The challenge Design an end-to-end trip planning experience   without switching to other resources/applications. Make it possible to use a set of bookmarks as an offline travel guide with pictures,notes, and specific colors and icons for each place. There is no bookmarks backup:   If you change the device   you will loose all your data There is no search:   How to find the right place   if you have tons of bookmarks There is no sort function:   How to group places by type or distance There is no sharing:   How to plan trips with friends?  How to share your experience?
  6. 6. Research After that,I dived into SlideShare to find relevant presentations about planning by TripAdvisor,Booking.com, Airbnb,and other travel-tech giants: I had started from the competitors research: Google Maps,Yandex,Apple,OsmAnd,etc.: After creating a huge Miro board with all collected information, I asked several Facebook friends who are MAPS.ME users for the short interview: Finally,I started mind-mapping all the features which could bring value for our users and tried to evaluate their potential impact on product metrics (with all this stuff much easier to start lo-fi wireframing). Does the app have 'Bookmarks' feature How can I start to plan my trip Can I organize my bookmarks into lists,e.g.‘France’ Can I add a photo and description to the bookmark Can I share my lists with others Can I collaborate with friends while planning? What type of traveler you are: active,curious,lazy,   or maybe extreme Do you prefer short trips or long ones How many times per year do you travel How did you prepared for the last trip What type of property do you usually rent? How you usually get from the airport to the hotel Have you ever booked something at the last minute Who do you usually travel with? What types of travelers are their core audience What’s the percentage of last-minute bookings How long in advance do people book hotels on average When and where do people start to search for attractions?   For guided tours? For cafes and bars Do users share their findings with others?   What social networks or messengers do they use to do this?
  7. 7. Planning a trip to Saint-Petersburg First of all,I need to find and save my hotel Create a separate list for this trip’s bookmarks Meet with my friend in a specific place Reorder the list of places in my own way Get a web link for editing to draw a walking track And finally,give my friend full access to the list. Let’s imagine that I decided to go to St.Petersburg   for a weekend to visit my friend:
  8. 8. Find and save the hotel Find the hotel Add a bookmark OOPS! It’s not Paris Create a new list
  9. 9. Shareaseparatebookmark Bookmarkslist,iOS Searchforaspecificbookmark Openbookmarkoptions Sharewithfriend!
  10. 10. Reorder places Hide from map unnecessary lists Open list options Choose sort by type Voila! Now it grouped by categories
  11. 11. Edit on Web (+drawing walking tracks and lots more) Main bookmarks screen,iOS Open list options Go to sharing options Get a link on e-mail
  12. 12. 24 colors and 44 icons Previously, bookmarks had no specific icon (just colored pin, now redesigned the shape) and only six primary colors. It was hard to identify at a glance what kind of place is it. We added a variety of icons to mark places based on their type. During a UX lab test, 3 out of 5 respondents asked for more colors to differenciate between places as the see fit (expensive/cheap, new/visited, popular/hidden gems). We've expanded our palette to address this request.   This was a welcome change based on the positive   feedback we recieved in app stores.
  13. 13. UX lab test I had prepared interactive prototype with data input   and we made several UX lab tests during the redesign. We wanted to change the "Save Bookmark' icon   from a star to a heart (like in popular social networks). However, during the UX test none of the respondents   were able to successfully save the place they wanted  to go to with the new icon. Initally we wanted to assign a color to each list of bookmarks and prohibit the ability to change the color of a bookmark withing the list. However, during the UX test all respondends actively searching for this function. Most of the respondents do not associate the "Heart" with the ability   to save the object. They perceive it as being able to 'like' the place they visited and not to save it as a bookmark. According to the respondents,   it is weird to 'like' a place you want to mark - the need to have a place marked does not always equate to enjoying it. Each respondent uses colored bookmarks very differently.   Some mark their hotels in different cities in blue, the others mark the places they visited on a specfic day with the same color. Taking away the change bookmark color on the fly greatly reduces the functionality of the app and the scenarios it allows to cover. How we tested a new icon: How we tested single-colored lists:
  14. 14. Outcomes Trip planning scenario has a huge positive impact   on the following metrics: When the user doesn't have to switch between different apps, they become more focused on the task in hand - creating the trip plan. A possibility to share these plans with the others creats   a huge potential for UGC. Finally, since MAPS.ME is integrated with such content providers and booking apps as: The ability to plan trips within one app directly effect monetization. Illustration by radikz Average session length Retention rate Stickness. Booking.com Viator.com (tickets and tours) Uber Lonely Planet, Outdooractive.
  15. 15. Appstoresreviews 215%usagegrowth UGCguides Wegotwarmfeedbackinappstores   andinthesupportabouttheimproved bookmarksfunctionality,especially   aboutsearch,icons,andsharing. In2017bookmarksfeature   wasdiscoveredby8083782users; Wegotapprox.5000well-structured travelguideswithpicturesandrich descriptionscreatedbyourusers. Guidesarefreeandavailible   fordownloadinourguidesmarketplace. In2019thenumberofusers   increasedupto18347769. Theteam UX research lead: KseniaSternina product marketing manager: MilenaMordasheva Product analyst: IgnatAnikeev IOS DEV TEAMLEAD: AlexBelousov Android DEV TEAMLEAD: AlexanderZatsepin Core dev teamlead: RomanKuznetsov Product design: EkaterinaAndreeva Illustrations: RadikZ

