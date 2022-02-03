AN EXAUSTIVE SURVEY OF TRUST MODELS IN P2P NETWORK

ABSTRACT

Most of the peers accessing the services are under the assumption that the service accessed in a P2P

network is utmost secured. By means of prevailing hard security mechanisms, security goals like

authentication, authorization, privacy, non repudiation of services and other hard security issues are

resolved. But these mechanisms fail to provide soft security. An exhaustive survey of existing trust and

reputation models in P2P network regarding service provisioning is presented and challenges are listed.

Trust issues like trust bootstrapping, trust evidence procurement, trust assessment, trust interaction

outcome evaluation and other trust based classification of peer’s behavior into trusted,, inconsistent, un

trusted, malicious, betraying, redemptive are discussed,

