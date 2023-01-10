Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

RAS Mutations that Become Nonfunctional Kinase Activity

Jan. 10, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Emerging Issues and Challenges of Sustainable Development A National Level Pr...
Emerging Issues and Challenges of Sustainable Development A National Level Pr...
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Design of Chaotic Secure Communication System Based on Laser Dynamic Model
ijtsrd
A Model of Insulin Glucose Concentration for Oral Ingestion of 75g of Glucose...
ijtsrd
Crude Oil Market Stocks and Dynamics of Exchange Rate Pass through Exporting ...
ijtsrd
Study on Properties of Concrete by Adding RHA and Granulated Blast Furnace Sl...
ijtsrd
Threats in Piston Engine Efficiency Embrace
ijtsrd
The Effects of Meaning in Life on Fertility Intentions in College Students
ijtsrd
Assessment of Physico Chemical Parameters and Correlation Coefficient of the ...
ijtsrd
The Role of Pectinase in the Rotting of Fruits and Vegetables A Review
ijtsrd
1 of 4 Ad

RAS Mutations that Become Nonfunctional Kinase Activity

Jan. 10, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

The rat sarcoma viral oncogene homolog RAS family of closely related oncogenes KRAS, HRAS, and NRAS are the most frequently mutated drivers of malignant transformation. RAS family highly associates the epidermal growth factor receptor EGFR mainly. EGF selectively binds to EGFR and triggers the receptor to form a dimer that activates RAS. RAS transmits signals from activated trans membrane receptor EGFR to effectors in the B raf proto oncogene BRAF mitogen activated protein kinase MEK extracellular signal regulated kinase ERK signaling pathway in the cytoplasm. The status of RAS proteins is a negative predictive biomarker for anti EGFR therapy in metastatic colon cancer or other malignant tumors. In here, we report that our clinical studies revealed that splicing caused by the RAS mutations, which were considered oncogenic, generates unfunctional RAS family. Especially, Kirsten Rat Sarcoma KRAS silent variants are of concern to be a serious problem in genomic cancer medicine.The status of rat sarcoma viral oncogene homolog RAS proteins is a negative predictive biomarker for anti epidermal growth factor receptor EGFR therapy in metastatic colon cancer. In the phase 2 CHRONOS trial, patients with mutant gene s are ineligible for anti EGFR therapy.1,2 However, our studies revealed that splicing caused by the RAS mutations, which were considered oncogenic, generates unfunctional RAS family. Especially, Kirsten Rat Sarcoma KRAS silent variants are of concern to be a serious problem in genomic cancer medicine. Takuma Hayashi | Nobuo Yaegashi | Ikuo Konishi "RAS Mutations that Become Nonfunctional Kinase Activity" Published in International Journal of Trend in Scientific Research and Development (ijtsrd), ISSN: 2456-6470, Volume-6 | Issue-7 , December 2022, URL: https://www.ijtsrd.com/papers/ijtsrd52365.pdf Paper URL: https://www.ijtsrd.com/medicine/other/52365/ras-mutations-that-become-nonfunctional-kinase-activity/takuma-hayashi

The rat sarcoma viral oncogene homolog RAS family of closely related oncogenes KRAS, HRAS, and NRAS are the most frequently mutated drivers of malignant transformation. RAS family highly associates the epidermal growth factor receptor EGFR mainly. EGF selectively binds to EGFR and triggers the receptor to form a dimer that activates RAS. RAS transmits signals from activated trans membrane receptor EGFR to effectors in the B raf proto oncogene BRAF mitogen activated protein kinase MEK extracellular signal regulated kinase ERK signaling pathway in the cytoplasm. The status of RAS proteins is a negative predictive biomarker for anti EGFR therapy in metastatic colon cancer or other malignant tumors. In here, we report that our clinical studies revealed that splicing caused by the RAS mutations, which were considered oncogenic, generates unfunctional RAS family. Especially, Kirsten Rat Sarcoma KRAS silent variants are of concern to be a serious problem in genomic cancer medicine.The status of rat sarcoma viral oncogene homolog RAS proteins is a negative predictive biomarker for anti epidermal growth factor receptor EGFR therapy in metastatic colon cancer. In the phase 2 CHRONOS trial, patients with mutant gene s are ineligible for anti EGFR therapy.1,2 However, our studies revealed that splicing caused by the RAS mutations, which were considered oncogenic, generates unfunctional RAS family. Especially, Kirsten Rat Sarcoma KRAS silent variants are of concern to be a serious problem in genomic cancer medicine. Takuma Hayashi | Nobuo Yaegashi | Ikuo Konishi "RAS Mutations that Become Nonfunctional Kinase Activity" Published in International Journal of Trend in Scientific Research and Development (ijtsrd), ISSN: 2456-6470, Volume-6 | Issue-7 , December 2022, URL: https://www.ijtsrd.com/papers/ijtsrd52365.pdf Paper URL: https://www.ijtsrd.com/medicine/other/52365/ras-mutations-that-become-nonfunctional-kinase-activity/takuma-hayashi

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

Emerging Issues and Challenges of Sustainable Development A National Level Pr...
ijtsrd
0 views
9 slides
Virus and its Identification in Modern Era
ijtsrd
0 views
7 slides
Development of a Hybrid Dynamic Expert System for the Diagnosis of Peripheral...
ijtsrd
0 views
10 slides
Effect on Concrete Strength by Partial Replacement of Cement with Cotton Stal...
ijtsrd
0 views
14 slides
Grievance Procedure and Organizational Citizenship Behaviour in Multinational...
ijtsrd
0 views
9 slides
Green Synthesis of Biowaste Derived Pectin from Pomelo Citrus Maxima Peel and...
ijtsrd
0 views
18 slides
The Trigonometry Multiple Dimension Inverse Formul aa e
ijtsrd
0 views
3 slides
Watershed and Agriculture Management in Rajasthan
ijtsrd
0 views
6 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from ijtsrd (20)

Design of Chaotic Secure Communication System Based on Laser Dynamic Model
ijtsrd
0 views
A Model of Insulin Glucose Concentration for Oral Ingestion of 75g of Glucose...
ijtsrd
0 views
Crude Oil Market Stocks and Dynamics of Exchange Rate Pass through Exporting ...
ijtsrd
0 views
Study on Properties of Concrete by Adding RHA and Granulated Blast Furnace Sl...
ijtsrd
0 views
Threats in Piston Engine Efficiency Embrace
ijtsrd
0 views
The Effects of Meaning in Life on Fertility Intentions in College Students
ijtsrd
0 views
Assessment of Physico Chemical Parameters and Correlation Coefficient of the ...
ijtsrd
0 views
The Role of Pectinase in the Rotting of Fruits and Vegetables A Review
ijtsrd
0 views
The Knee Ligament Pain Relief Brunch
ijtsrd
0 views
Teaching Strategies and Functional Skills of Learners with Special Educationa...
ijtsrd
0 views
A Review on Microspheres Types, Method of Preparation, Characterization and A...
ijtsrd
0 views
Investigating the Impact of Job Stress and its Effects on Ghanaian Employee’s...
ijtsrd
0 views
The Introduction of Colonial Languages in the Educational Systems of Sub Saha...
ijtsrd
0 views
Ezetimibe An Overeview of Analytical Methods for the Drug Substance
ijtsrd
0 views
Synergistic Effect on Ternary Blended Cementitious System
ijtsrd
0 views
The Dilemma and Development Suggestions of Chinas Agricultural Products E Com...
ijtsrd
0 views
Application Status and Development of Agricultural Science and Technology in ...
ijtsrd
0 views
An Anatomy of the Small A Study of Rotating Saving Credit Associations in Del...
ijtsrd
0 views
The Future of Education
ijtsrd
0 views
Governance, Leadership and Management Practices in Nigerian Public Sector Ven...
ijtsrd
0 views
Design of Chaotic Secure Communication System Based on Laser Dynamic Model
ijtsrd
0 views
4 slides
A Model of Insulin Glucose Concentration for Oral Ingestion of 75g of Glucose...
ijtsrd
0 views
7 slides
Crude Oil Market Stocks and Dynamics of Exchange Rate Pass through Exporting ...
ijtsrd
0 views
9 slides
Study on Properties of Concrete by Adding RHA and Granulated Blast Furnace Sl...
ijtsrd
0 views
4 slides
Threats in Piston Engine Efficiency Embrace
ijtsrd
0 views
4 slides
The Effects of Meaning in Life on Fertility Intentions in College Students
ijtsrd
0 views
10 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Renewable Energy In India.pptx
IIT Kanpur
0 views
(www.entrance-exam.net)-Tech Mahindra Placement Sample Paper 1.pdf
AyushBaiswar1
0 views
Brick Masonry.pptx
TChaitanyaSrikrishna
0 views
Child and Adolescent Development LET reviewer.docx
LiOchia
0 views
Title 42 immigration policy+govt sets up audit panel+Aspirational Block Progr...
GS Score
0 views
Designing of aseptic area, laminar flow equipment: Study of different source ...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
0 views
Executive Functioning Skills of Learners with Special Educational Needs amids...
ijtsrd
0 views
Regulatory Affairs in the Pharmacy Curriulum A Review
ijtsrd
0 views
Dr. Rieva Farah Dwiyana, dr., Sp.KK., M.Kes - Newer & Upcoming Therapy in Hyp...
AdiSutriwantoPasarib1
0 views
humansversusrobots-190319092459.pdf
SyamOm
0 views
TENSES (1).pptx
AyushBaiswar1
0 views
Sesimic Analysis of Multistorey Building Having a Floating Column and Shear W...
ijtsrd
0 views
switched capacitor.pptx
KuralMozhiRamesh
0 views
Chapter 14 - The Genetic Code and Transcription Klug.ppt
saqlainsial
0 views
BEST POLYTECHNIC COACHING INSTITUTE/CENTER IN DELHI, JANAKPURI, UTTAM NAGAR
COMPETITION GURUKUL
0 views
1. Prof Winsy-Enchancing Stem Cell Oral Boosting, Anti Aging.pdf
AdiSutriwantoPasarib1
0 views
IR SPECTROSCOPY Presentation.pptx
MOHAMMADNADEEMSAIFI
0 views
Sustainable Development Initiatives Making or Marring the Livelihood of the P...
ijtsrd
0 views
Nuclear Power NRL Lecture v2.pptx
ZookOne
0 views
Element of Cost and Cost Sheet.pptx
VaishnaviMushan
0 views
Renewable Energy In India.pptx
IIT Kanpur
0 views
6 slides
(www.entrance-exam.net)-Tech Mahindra Placement Sample Paper 1.pdf
AyushBaiswar1
0 views
10 slides
Brick Masonry.pptx
TChaitanyaSrikrishna
0 views
67 slides
Child and Adolescent Development LET reviewer.docx
LiOchia
0 views
8 slides
Title 42 immigration policy+govt sets up audit panel+Aspirational Block Progr...
GS Score
0 views
15 slides
Designing of aseptic area, laminar flow equipment: Study of different source ...
DRx Pooja Bhandare
0 views
53 slides
Advertisement

RAS Mutations that Become Nonfunctional Kinase Activity

  1. 1. International Journal of Trend in Scientific Research and Development (IJTSRD) Volume 6 Issue 7, November-December 2022 Available Online: www.ijtsrd.com e-ISSN: 2456 – 6470 @ IJTSRD | Unique Paper ID – IJTSRD52365 | Volume – 6 | Issue – 7 | November-December 2022 Page 457 RAS Mutations that Become Nonfunctional Kinase Activity Takuma Hayashi1, 2, 3 , Nobuo Yaegashi3, 4 , Ikuo Konishi1, 2, 3 1 National Hospital Organization Kyoto Medical Centre, Kyoto, Japan 2 Cancer Precision Medicine at Kyoto University School of Medicine, Kyoto, Japan 3 The Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED), Tokyo, Japan 4 Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine, Miyagi, Japan ABSTRACT The rat sarcoma viral oncogene homolog (RAS) family of closely related oncogenes (KRAS, HRAS, and NRAS) are the most frequently mutated drivers of malignant transformation. RAS family highly associates the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mainly. EGF selectively binds to EGFR and triggers the receptor to form a dimer that activates RAS. RAS transmits signals from activated trans membrane receptor EGFR to effectors in the B-raf proto-oncogene (BRAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK)/extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK) signaling pathway in the cytoplasm. The status of RAS proteins is a negative predictive biomarker for anti-EGFR therapy in metastatic colon cancer or other malignant tumors. In here, we report that our clinical studies revealed that splicing caused by the RAS mutations, which were considered oncogenic, generates unfunctional RAS family. Especially, Kirsten Rat Sarcoma (KRAS) silent variants are of concern to be a serious problem in genomic cancer medicine. The status of rat sarcoma viral oncogene homolog (RAS) proteins is a negative predictive biomarker for anti-epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) therapy in metastatic colon cancer. In the phase 2 CHRONOS trial, patients with mutant gene(s) are ineligible for anti-EGFR therapy.1,2 However, our studies revealed that splicing caused by the RAS mutations, which were considered oncogenic, generates unfunctional RAS family. Especially, Kirsten Rat Sarcoma (KRAS) silent variants are of concern to be a serious problem in genomic cancer medicine. How to cite this paper: Takuma Hayashi | Nobuo Yaegashi | Ikuo Konishi "RAS Mutations that Become Nonfunctional Kinase Activity" Published in International Journal of Trend in Scientific Research and Development (ijtsrd), ISSN: 2456-6470, Volume-6 | Issue-7, December 2022, pp.457-460, URL: www.ijtsrd.com/papers/ijtsrd52365.pdf Copyright © 2022 by author (s) and International Journal of Trend in Scientific Research and Development Journal. This is an Open Access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License (CC BY 4.0) (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0) KEYWORDS: KRAS, oncogenic variant, Cancer Genome Medicine, EGFR The RAS superfamily (Ras protein, RAS subfamily) is a small guanosine triphosphate (GTP)-binding protein that regulates transcription, cell proliferation, and cell motility. Moreover, RAS is a molecule involved in many biological phenomena, such as the suppression of cell death. The RAS gene is a type of protooncogene because RAS mutants are significantly associated with the cancerization and carcinogenesis of cells. Mutations in the KRAS gene are the most frequent drivers of tumor development across the spectrum of human cancers.3,4 Normally, RAS is inactivated by binding to guanosine diphosphate (GDP). However, when GDP is exchanged for GTP by a guanine nucleotide exchange factor (GEF), RAS is markedly activated in cancer cells. Moreover, when all tyrosine kinase receptors (TKRs), including platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF), nerve growth factor (NGF), EGF, etc., are stimulated, RAS is constantly activated (Figure 1A). The most common mechanisms of resistance identified upon rechallenge of panitumumab were mutations or amplifications in the EGFR, KRAS, and NRAS genes, observed in approximately 48% of patients with recurrent colon cancer. Suppose a missense mutation occurs in the RAS amino acid sequence in which G13 and Q61 in the depression to which GTP binds are replaced with another amino acid.1,2 In that case, such mutant RAS can bind to GTP, but mutant RAS cannot hydrolyze GTP and are constantly activated. In the phase 2 CHRONOS trial, as expected, KRAS and NRAS mutations occurred frequently at position 61.3,4 Therefore, mutations that IJTSRD52365
  2. 2. International Journal of Trend in Scientific Research and Development @ www.ijtsrd.com eISSN: 2456-6470 @ IJTSRD | Unique Paper ID – IJTSRD52365 | Volume – 6 | Issue – 7 | November-December 2022 Page 458 are constitutively activated and result in oncogeneization are called oncogenic or pathogenic mutations. The two antitumor agents covered by insurance as molecular-targeted therapies for colorectal cancer are bevacizumab, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) agent, and cetuximab and panitumumab, which are anti-EGFR antibody agents (Figure 1A).5 Approximately forty percent of patients with colon cancer have the pathogenic KRAS gene mutation(s), which leads to runaway cell proliferation and the rapid growth of cancer cells even without the EGF signal. In the case of colorectal cancer cells with the mutant KRAS gene, the response of molecular- targeted drugs to EGFR is not observed.6 Therefore, the RAS status is a negative predictive biomarker for anti-EGFR therapy in metastatic colon cancer,7 and identification of the KRAS gene mutations by genetic testing such as the oncoBEAM ™ RAS CRC kit is essential before anti-EGFR treatment. Kobayashi et al. elucidated that RAS Q61K mutation caused a change in the generation (splicing) of RAS mRNA, such that the mature mRNA–– and thus the protein –– was truncated and nonfunctional (Figure 1B).8 However, in the case of a RAS Q61K mutation in which the codon of 60G has (GGA, GGC, GGG), splicing does not occur, so the RAS Q61K is oncogenic functional.8 The recent report states that although oligonucleotide drug technology is advancing rapidly, the therapeutic use of oligonucleotides for suppressing oncogenic KRAS signaling remains theoretical.9 Recent report also shows that the development of small-molecule– specific inhibitors of splicing in exon 3 of RAS oncogenes is a candidate strategy for the growing portfolio of approaches that are being pursued to target cancers with oncogenic RAS; unfortunately the clinical applications of this work may be distant.7 From December 2019 to August 2022, a total of 2016 cases (OncoGuideTM NCC Oncopanel System* test: 302 cases, Foundation One○ R CDx** tissue test: 1567 cases, Foundation One○ R CDx liquid test: 147 cases) were investigated in cancer genomic medicine at a national university in Japan. Recently, our medical team examined total 325 patients with recurrent colon cancer in cancer genomic medicine, and then our medical team obtained the reports indicating detection result of KRAS Q61K, KRAS Q61L, and KRAS Q61H as oncogenic variants (also called druggable variant or pathogenic variant) *** in cancer genomic medicine by Foundation One○ R CDx for total 5 patients with recurrent colon cancer (Table 1). By retesting with ClinVar and OncoKB, KRAS Q61K, KRAS Q61L and KRAS Q61H were pathogenic variants. Therefore, our medical staff has abandoned the prescription of anti-EGFR inhibitors for recurrent colon cancer. However, after confirming the contents of the research by Kobayashi et al.8 , our medical team revealed by using whole DNA/RNA gene sequence analysis and Entrez Gene program that KRAS Q61K, KRAS Q61L, KRAS Q61H, and KRAS Q61R were KRAS GGT (G60), AAA (K61), CTA (L61), CAT (H61), and CGA (R61) in short, these KRAS variants were nonfunctional KRAS caused by altered splicing from the cryptic splice donor site (Table 1). The response of panitumumab, an anti-EGFR inhibitor, has been confirmed for patients with colon cancer. Notably, the findings obtained from the research conducted by Kobayashi et al.8 have already brought great benefits to the lives of cancer patients with recurrent colon cancer in clinical practice. Currently, personalized medical care for patients with malignant tumors is being performed based on the results of cancer genome tests. As shown in the phase 2 CHRONOS trial, in the future treatment of recurrent colon cancer, liquid biopsies should prospectively be used to define treatment choice with an anti-EGFR antibody in patients with recurrent colon cancer. The results obtained from Foundation One○ R CDx tissue, Foundation One○ R CDx liquid, and other molecular tests to detect the variants (i.e., mutations, high copy number of gene, loss of gene, etc.) are considered oncogenic, benign or variants of unknown significance (VUS) using updated databases including ClinVar, ConcoKB, cosmic, VarSome, and MGeND. However, the database used for cancer genomic testing, as in the case of KRAS this time, is not constantly updated. In the future, the contents of the genome-wide databases must be updated based on the results obtained from basic medical and clinical research. Footnote OncoGuideTM NCC oncopanel System*; Gene mutation analysis set for cancer genome profiling test (Sysmex Corporation Kobe, Hyogo, Japan) FoundationOne CDx**; cancer genome test (Foundation Medicine, Inc., Cambridge MA, USA) Oncogenic variants (also called as druggable variants or pathogenic variant)***; These variants include oncogenic/pathogenic mutations, high- expression/high copy number, and gene loss. Author Contributions: T.H. performed most of the clinical work and coordinated the project. T.H. conducted the diagnostic pathological studies. T.H. conceptualized the study and wrote the manuscript. T.H., N.Y. and I.K. carefully reviewed this
  3. 3. International Journal of Trend in Scientific Research and Development @ www.ijtsrd.com eISSN: 2456-6470 @ IJTSRD | Unique Paper ID – IJTSRD52365 | Volume – 6 | Issue – 7 | November-December 2022 Page 459 manuscript and commented on the aspects of medical science. I.K. shared information on clinical medicine and oversaw the entirety of the study. All authors have read and agreed to the published version of the manuscript. Funding: This clinical research was performed with research funding from the following: Japan Society for Promoting Science for TH (Grant No. 19K09840), START-program Japan Science and Technology Agency for TH (Grant No. STSC20001), and the National Hospital Organization Multicenter clinical study for TH (Grant No. 2019-Cancer in general-02). Institutional Review Board Statement: This study was reviewed and approved by the Central Ethics Review Board of the National Hospital Organization Headquarters in Japan (Tokyo, Japan) and Shinshu University (Nagano, Japan) on August 17, 2019, with approval codes NHO H31-02 and M192. The completion numbers for the authors are AP0000151756, AP0000151757, AP0000151769, and AP000351128. As this research was considered clinical research, consent to participate was required. After briefing regarding the clinical study and approval of the research contents, the participants signed an informed consent form. Informed Consent Statement: Not applicable for studies not involving humans. Data Availability Statement: The study did not report any data. Acknowledgments: We appreciate Dr. Weinberg RA (M.I.T., MA, USA.) and Dr. Zhang W (Roche Tissue Diagnostics, Tucson, AZ, USA.) for critical comments. We thank all medical staff for clinical research at Kyoto University School of Medicine and the National Hospital Organization Kyoto Medical Center. We appreciate Crimson Interactive Japan Co., Ltd., for revising and polishing our manuscript. Conflicts of Interest: The authors declare no conflict of interest. Reference [1] Sartore-Bianchi A, et al. Nat Med. Aug; 28(8):1612-1618 (2022). doi:10.1038/s41591- 022-01886-0. [2] Sidaway P. Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology. Aug 25 (2022). doi:10.1038/s41571-022- 00681-7. [3] Sanchez-Vega F, et al. Cell. Apr 5; 173(2):321- 337.e10. (2018) doi:10.1016/j.cell.2018.03.035. [4] Herbst RS, Schlessinger J. Nature. Nov; 575(7782):294-295 (2019). doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03242-8. [5] Ottaiano A, et al. Front Pharmacol. May 3; 9: 441 (2018) doi: 10.3389/fphar.2018.00441. [6] Goel S, et al. Curr Clin Pharmacol. 10(1): 73- 81 (2015) doi:10.2174/1574884708666131111204440. [7] Kim TW, et al. Clin Colorectal Cancer. Sep; 17(3):206-214 (2018) doi:10.1016/j.clcc.2018.03.008. [8] Kobayashi Y, et al. Nature 603:335-342 (2022). [9] Molina-Arcas M, Downward J. N Engl J Med 386:2523-2525 (2022). Figure 1. Identification of nonfunctional KRAS Q61K variant of patient with recurrent colon cancer by using whole gene sequence analysis. A. An overview of the EGFR pathway and its main downstream effectors, KRAS/BRAF/MEK/ERK. Notes: Activated MEK/ERK can induce cancer cell proliferation and invasion. Anti- EGFR mAbs, such as cetuximab or panitumumab, can bind EGFR and block its function. B. Recent research demonstrated that the oncogenic effect of an activating variant (the KRAS Q61K mutation) was dependent on a second, silent variant, G60, in KRAS. The mutation resulting in KRAS Q61K produces aberrant RNA splicing in exon 3, which results in a frameshift (in exon 4) and the introduction of an early stop codon. Abbreviations: BRAF; B-raf protooncogene, EGFR; epidermal growth factor receptor, ERK; extracellular signal-regulated kinase, KRAS; Kirsten murine sarcoma, MEK; mitogen-activated protein kinase Table 1. KRAS Q61K was determined to be an oncogenic variant in genomic cancer medicine by Foundation One○ R CDx for a patient with recurrent colon cancer. By retesting with ClinVar, KRAS Q61K was a pathogenic variant. The studies by using whole gene sequence analysis and Entrez Gene program revealed that KRAS Q61K, KRAS Q61L, KRAS Q61H, and KRAS Q61R were KRAS GGT (G60) and AAA (K61), CTA (L61), CAT (H61), and CGA (R61) and was nonfunctional KRAS caused by altered splicing from the cryptic splice donor site.
  4. 4. International Journal of Trend in Scientific Research and Development @ www.ijtsrd.com eISSN: 2456-6470 @ IJTSRD | Unique Paper ID – IJTSRD52365 | Volume – 6 | Issue – 7 | November-December 2022 Page 460 Figure 1 Cases of patients with recurrent colon cancer Results of Foundation One CDx for KRAS mutations KRAS Amino Acid F1CDx ClinVar KRAS Activation Anti-EGFR therapy Wild Type G60 Q61 - - normal Response Patient #1 G60 K61 oncogenic pathogenic functional Resistance Patient #2 G60 L61 oncogenic pathogenic functional Resistance Patient #3 G60 H61 oncogenic pathogenic functional Resistance Patient #4 G60 H61 oncogenic pathogenic functional Resistance Patient #5 G60 L61 oncogenic pathogenic functional Resistance Patient #6 G60 R61 oncogenic pathogenic functional Resistance Results of genome DNA/RNA sequence analysis and Entrez Gene program codon of aa60 codon of aa61 RNA function KRAS Activation Wild Type GGT (G60) CAA (Q61) normal function Normal activation Response Patient #1 GGT (G60) AAA (K61) altered splicing nonfunctional Response Patient #2 GGT (G60) CTA (L61) altered splicing nonfunctional Response Patient #3 GGT (G60) CAT (H61) altered splicing nonfunctional Response Patient #4 GGT (G60) CAT (H61) altered splicing nonfunctional Response Patient #5 GGT (G60) CTA (L61) altered splicing nonfunctional Response Patient #6 GGT (G60) CGA (R61) altered splicing nonfunctional Response Table 1

×