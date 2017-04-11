Multi Agent Based Software Engineering Models : A Review

Software testing is a critical and labor-intensive activity in software engineering. Much research has been

done to help automate test case generation. This research proposes a new approach to structural test case

generation. It uses a specialized genetic algorithm called Dynamic-radius Species-conserving Genetic

Algorithm (DSGA) to find a structurally complete set of test cases for the Triangle Classification algorithm.

DSGA is a Niche Genetic Algorithm (NGA) that uses a short-term memory structure to store optima. Each

individual of the NGA represents the inputs for a test case. The fitness function encourages the algorithm to

locate test cases that cover large areas of the structure of the program. A shared fitness encourages the

NGA to locate other areas of the structure. DSGA is a novel approach to structurally complete test case

generation