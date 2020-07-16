This work was aimed at analyzing the relationships between some selected complementary assets (independent variables) and some specified benefits/value creation (dependent variables), beyond Information Technology (IT) investments in an organizational setting. The purpose was to determine

significant complementary assets that impact greatly on value creation beyond IT investments.With 175 questionnaires sent to IT project and program managers of companies in the Telecom industry in Ghana, and analyzed,the following findings were revealed: for value creation beyond IT investments to be

achieved, the staff must be computer literate, there must be the availability of experts and firms around to help in resolving IT problems quickly and timely that crop up, and the staff must be empowered to be innovative with IT. Again, the results showed that most of the complementary assets employed in this work, tend to favor benefits of Improved staff morale and Improved business processes. Also, one of the strongest positive relationships was found to exist between “supportive organizational culture that values efficiency and effectiveness” as predictor variable and “service/product quality” as response

variable.