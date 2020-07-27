DB-OLS: An Approach for IDS1

An intrusion detection system plays a major role in network security. We

propose a model “DB-OLS: An Approach for IDS” which is a Deviation Based-Outlier

approach for Intrusion detection using Self Organizing Maps. In this model “Self

Organizing Map” approach is to be used for behavior learning and “Outlier mining”

approach, for detecting an intruder by calculating deviation from known user profile.

This model aims to improve the capability of detecting intruders.