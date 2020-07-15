Successfully reported this slideshow.
Here's where you can reach us : ijit.journal@yahoo.com
 International Journal of Information Technology (IJIT) is a quarterly open access peer-reviewed journal that publishes articles that contribute new results in all areas of the strategic application of Information Technology (IT) in organizations. The journal focuses on innovative ideas and best practices in using IT to advance organizations – for-profit, non-profit, and governmental. The goal of this journal is to bring together researchers and practitioners from academia, government and industry to focus on understanding both how to use IT to support the strategy and goals of the organization and to employ IT in new ways to foster greater collaboration, communication and information sharing both within the organization and with its stakeholders. International Journal of Information Technology and Management seeks to establish new collaborations, new best practices, and new theories in these areas

  1. 1. International Journal of Information Technology (IJIT) ISSN : 1834-624N 2974-5962 (Print) ***July Issue *** submission system http://flyccs.com/jounals/IJIT/Home.html Scope International Journal of Information Technology (IJIT) is a quarterly open access peer-reviewed journal that publishes articles that contribute new results in all areas of the strategic application of Information Technology (IT) in organizations. The journal focuses on innovative ideas and best practices in using IT to advance organizations – for-profit, non-profit, and governmental. The goal of this journal is to bring together researchers and practitioners from academia, government and industry to focus on understanding both how to use IT to support the strategy and goals of the organization and to employ IT in new ways to foster greater collaboration, communication and information sharing both within the organization and with its stakeholders. International Journal of Information Technology and Management seeks to establish new collaborations, new best practices, and new theories in these areas Authors are solicited to contribute to the journal by submitting articles that illustrate research results, projects, surveying works and industrial experiences that describe significant advances in the areas of information technology and management. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to, the following  Electronic Voting & E-Government Systems  Environmental Management Technologies  Financial Market & Trading Technologies  Financial Risk Management Systems  Education and Information Technology  Ethics and Information Technology  Electronic Billing Systems  Technology, Knowledge and Learning  Information Technology for Economic & Social Development  Location-Based Systems & Services  Management Fashion Developments  Market Operations & Exchange Solutions
  2. 2.  Mobile Telecommunication Systems  Nomadic Computing Service Innovations  Online Auctions and Market Mechanisms  Statistical Methods for Information  High-Definition TV Systems & Standards  Information Technology & Tourism  Information Goods & Digital Products  Information Privacy & Digital Security  Information Technology & Electronic Engineering  Information Technology Teaching Cases  Information Systems Frontiers  Microgravity Science and Technology  Technology Ecosystem Forecasting Iools  Technological Innovation-Led Performance  Technology Stack, Infrastructure Changes  Vendor-Managed Inventory, Supply Chain  Vertical Information Systems Standards  Online Instruction & Digital Learning Aids  Open Software and Systems Innovations  Technology Adoption  Service-Oriented Systems & Technologies  Health Care Information Systems and Technologies PaperSubmission Authors are invited to submit papers for this journal through submission system. Submissions must be original and should not have been published previously or be under consideration for publication while being evaluated for this Journal. Important Dates  Submission Deadline :July 15, 2020  Notification :July 25, 2020  Final Manuscript Due :July 30, 2020  Publication Date : Determined by the Editor-in-Chief TO SUBMIT YOUR PAPER,PLEASE CLICK THE FOLLOWING LINK Submit Contacts
