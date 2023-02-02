Modern embedded systems are being modeled as Heterogeneous Reconfigurable Computing Systems

(HRCS) where Reconfigurable Hardware i.e. Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) and soft core

processors acts as computing elements. So, an efficient task distribution methodology is essential for

obtaining high performance in modern embedded systems. In this paper, we present a novel methodology

for task distribution called Minimum Laxity First (MLF) algorithm that takes the advantage of runtime

reconfiguration of FPGA in order to effectively utilize the available resources. The MLF algorithm is a list

based dynamic scheduling algorithm that uses attributes of tasks as well computing resources as cost

function to distribute the tasks of an application to HRCS. In this paper, an on chip HRCS computing

platform is configured on Virtex 5 FPGA using Xilinx EDK. The real time applications JPEG, OFDM

transmitters are represented as task graph and then the task are distributed, statically as well dynamically,

to the platform HRCS in order to evaluate the performance of the designed task distribution model. Finally,

the performance of MLF algorithm is compared with existing static scheduling algorithms. The comparison

shows that the MLF algorithm outperforms in terms of efficient utilization of resources on chip and also

speedup an application execution.

