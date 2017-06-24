Cloud Computing and Security Issues

Cloud computing has become one of the most interesting topics in the IT world today. Cloud model of computing as a resource has changed the landscape of computing as it promises of increased greater reliability, massive scalability, and decreased costs have attracted businesses and individuals alike. It adds capabilities to Information Technology’s. Over the last few years, cloud computing has grown considerably in Information Technology. As more and more information of individuals and companies are placed in the cloud, there is a growing concern about the safety of information. Many Companies that are considered to be giants in software industry like Microsoft are joining to develop Cloud services [1]. Despite the hype about the cloud, customers are reluctant to deploy their business in the cloud. Security issues is one of the biggest concerns that has been affecting the growth of cloud computing .It adds complications with data privacy and data protection continues to affect the market. Users need to understand the risk of data breaches in the cloud environment. The paper highlights issues related to cloud computing.