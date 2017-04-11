International Journal of Data Mining & Knowledge Management Process (IJDKP) Vol.7, No.2, March 2017 DOI: 10.5121/ijdkp.201...
International Journal of Data Mining & Knowledge Management Process (IJDKP) Vol.7, No.2, March 2017 2 widespread and one s...
International Journal of Data Mining & Knowledge Management Process (IJDKP) Vol.7, No.2, March 2017 3 Pandey examined a da...
International Journal of Data Mining & Knowledge Management Process (IJDKP) Vol.7, No.2, March 2017 4 As the number of fea...
International Journal of Data Mining & Knowledge Management Process (IJDKP) Vol.7, No.2, March 2017 5 3.2. Feature Selecti...
International Journal of Data Mining & Knowledge Management Process (IJDKP) Vol.7, No.2, March 2017 6 Figure 4 - Crossover...
International Journal of Data Mining & Knowledge Management Process (IJDKP) Vol.7, No.2, March 2017 7 The construction of ...
International Journal of Data Mining & Knowledge Management Process (IJDKP) Vol.7, No.2, March 2017 8 3.6. Fitness Functio...
International Journal of Data Mining & Knowledge Management Process (IJDKP) Vol.7, No.2, March 2017 9 4. ARCHITECTURAL MOD...
International Journal of Data Mining & Knowledge Management Process (IJDKP) Vol.7, No.2, March 2017 10 graduations and 5,5...
International Journal of Data Mining & Knowledge Management Process (IJDKP) Vol.7, No.2, March 2017 11 Furthermore, I was ...
International Journal of Data Mining & Knowledge Management Process (IJDKP) Vol.7, No.2, March 2017 12 to be resolved chro...
International Journal of Data Mining & Knowledge Management Process (IJDKP) Vol.7, No.2, March 2017 13 Figure 12 - FTF w/G...
International Journal of Data Mining & Knowledge Management Process (IJDKP) Vol.7, No.2, March 2017 14 at CSUSM would need...
International Journal of Data Mining & Knowledge Management Process (IJDKP) Vol.7, No.2, March 2017 15 Yet in addition to ...
International Journal of Data Mining & Knowledge Management Process (IJDKP) Vol.7, No.2, March 2017 16 As with freshmen wh...
International Journal of Data Mining & Knowledge Management Process (IJDKP) Vol.7, No.2, March 2017 17 6.4. Transfer Stude...
International Journal of Data Mining & Knowledge Management Process (IJDKP) Vol.7, No.2, March 2017 18 In many cases the g...
International Journal of Data Mining & Knowledge Management Process (IJDKP) Vol.7, No.2, March 2017 19 REFERENCES [1] J. L...
International Journal of Data Mining & Knowledge Management Process (IJDKP) Vol.7, No.2, March 2017 20 [19] L. Massaron an...
Predicting Success : An Application of Data Mining Techniques to Student Outcomes

This project examines the effectiveness of applying machine learning techniques to the realm of college
student success, specifically with the intent of discovering and identifying those student characteristics and
factors that show the strongest predictive capability with regards to successful graduation. The student
data examined consists of first time freshmen and transfer students who matriculated at California State
University San Marcos in the period of Fall 2000 through Fall 2010 and who either graduated successfully
or discontinued their education. Operating on over 30,000 student observations, random forests are used
to determine the relative importance of the student characteristics with genetic algorithms to perform
feature selection and pruning. To improve the machine learning algorithm cross validated hyperparameter
tuning was also implemented. Overall predictive strength is relatively high as measured by the
Matthews Correlation Coefficient, and both intuitive and novel features which provide support for the
learning model are explored.

Predicting Success : An Application of Data Mining Techniques to Student Outcomes

