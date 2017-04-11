-
Be the first to like this
Published on
This project examines the effectiveness of applying machine learning techniques to the realm of college
student success, specifically with the intent of discovering and identifying those student characteristics and
factors that show the strongest predictive capability with regards to successful graduation. The student
data examined consists of first time freshmen and transfer students who matriculated at California State
University San Marcos in the period of Fall 2000 through Fall 2010 and who either graduated successfully
or discontinued their education. Operating on over 30,000 student observations, random forests are used
to determine the relative importance of the student characteristics with genetic algorithms to perform
feature selection and pruning. To improve the machine learning algorithm cross validated hyperparameter
tuning was also implemented. Overall predictive strength is relatively high as measured by the
Matthews Correlation Coefficient, and both intuitive and novel features which provide support for the
learning model are explored.
Be the first to comment