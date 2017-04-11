This project examines the effectiveness of applying machine learning techniques to the realm of college

student success, specifically with the intent of discovering and identifying those student characteristics and

factors that show the strongest predictive capability with regards to successful graduation. The student

data examined consists of first time freshmen and transfer students who matriculated at California State

University San Marcos in the period of Fall 2000 through Fall 2010 and who either graduated successfully

or discontinued their education. Operating on over 30,000 student observations, random forests are used

to determine the relative importance of the student characteristics with genetic algorithms to perform

feature selection and pruning. To improve the machine learning algorithm cross validated hyperparameter

tuning was also implemented. Overall predictive strength is relatively high as measured by the

Matthews Correlation Coefficient, and both intuitive and novel features which provide support for the

learning model are explored.

