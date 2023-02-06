Successfully reported this slideshow.
International Journal of Computational Science and Information Technology (IJCSITY)

Feb. 06, 2023
International Journal of Computational Science and Information Technology (IJCSITY)

Feb. 06, 2023
International Journal of Computational Science and Information Technology (IJCSITY)

  1. 1. International Journal of Computational Science and Information Technology (IJCSITY) ISSN: 2320-7442 (Online); 2320 - 8457 (Print) http://airccse.org/journal/ijcsity/index.html Call for papers International Journal of Computational Science and Information Technology (IJCSITY) focuses on Complex systems, information and computation using mathematics and engineering techniques. This is an open access peer-reviewed journal will act as a major forum for the presentation of innovative ideas, approaches, developments, and research projects in the area of Computation theory and applications. It will also serve to facilitate the exchange of information between researchers and industry professionals to discussthelatestissuesandadvancementintheareaofadvancedComputationanditsapplications. The topics suggested by this journal can be discussed in term of concepts, surveys, state of the art, research, standards, implementations, running experiments, applications, and industrial case studies. Authors are invited to submit complete unpublished papers, which are not under review in any other conference or journal. Topics of interest include but are not limited to, the following ● Algorithms and data structures Automata theory ● data structures, economics, geometry ● Computational Physics &Biology ● Computational Science and Applications ● Cryptography ● Information theory ● Machine learning ● Natural Language Processing ● Parallel and distributed computing ● Probabilistic computation ● Program semantics and verification ● Quantum computation ● Theoretical computer science and algebra Paper Submission Authors are invited to submit papers for this journal through E-mail: ijcsityjournal@yahoo.com or ijcsity@aircconline.com. Submissions must be original and should not have been published previously or be under consideration for publication while being evaluated for this Journal. Important Dates  Submission Deadline : February 11, 2023  Authors Notification : March 11,2022  Registration & Camera-Ready Paper Due : March 18,2022  Publication Date : Determined by the Editor-in-Chief Contact Us: Here's where you can reach us: ijcsityjournal@yahoo.com or ijcsity@aircconline.com

