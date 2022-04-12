Successfully reported this slideshow.

10th International Conference of Advanced Computer Science & Information Technology (ACSIT 2022)

Apr. 12, 2022
10th International Conference of Advanced Computer Science & Information Technology (ACSIT 2022)

Apr. 12, 2022
10th International Conference of Advanced Computer Science & Information Technology
(ACSIT 2022) will act as a major forum for the presentation of innovative ideas, approaches,
developments, and research projects in the area advanced Computer Science and information
technology. It will also serve to facilitate the exchange of information between researchers and
industry professionals to discuss the latest issues and advancement in the area of advanced CS & IT.
Core areas of advanced IT and multi-disciplinary and its applications will be covered during the
conferences.

10th International Conference of Advanced Computer Science & Information Technology (ACSIT 2022)

  1. 1. 10th International Conference of Advanced Computer Science & Information Technology (ACSIT 2022) May 21 ~ 22, Zurich, Switzerland https://acsit2022.org/index Scope 10th International Conference of Advanced Computer Science & Information Technology (ACSIT 2022) will act as a major forum for the presentation of innovative ideas, approaches, developments, and research projects in the area advanced Computer Science and information technology. It will also serve to facilitate the exchange of information between researchers and industry professionals to discuss the latest issues and advancement in the area of advanced CS & IT. Core areas of advanced IT and multi-disciplinary and its applications will be covered during the conferences. Authors are solicited to contribute to the Conference by submitting articles that illustrate research results, projects, surveying works and industrial experiences that describe significant advances in the areas of Computer Science and Information Technology. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to, the following Topics Of Interest  Algorithms and Bioinformatics  Big Data  Blockchain  Computer Architecture and Real time Systems  Compiler Design  Computer Education  Database and Data Mining  Deep Learning  Dependable, reliable and autonomic computing  Distributed and parallel systems & algorithms  DSP/Image Processing/Pattern Recognition/Multimedia  Embedded system and software  Game and software engineering  Geographical Information Systems/ Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GIS/GNSS)  Grid and scalable computing  Intelligent Information & Database Systems  Internet of Things  Machine Learning & Applications  Mobile and ubiquitous computing  Modeling and Simulation  Multimedia systems and services
  2. 2.  Networking and communications  Natural Language Processing  Operating Systems  Performance Evaluation  Programming Languages  Security and Information Assurance  Soft Computing (AI, Neural Networks, Fuzzy Systems, etc.)  Software Engineering  Theoretical Computer Science  Web and internet computing Paper Submission Authors are invited to submit papers through the conference Submission System by April 16, 2022. Submissions must be original and should not have been published previously or be under consideration for publication while being evaluated for this conference. The proceedings of the conference will be published by Computer Science Conference Proceedings in Computer Science & Information Technology (CS & IT) series (Confirmed). Selected papers from ACSIT 2022, after further revisions, will be published in the special issue of the following journals  Computer Science & Engineering: An International Journal (CSEIJ)  Advanced Computing: An International Journal (ACIJ)  International Journal of Information Technology Convergence and Services (IJITCS)  International Journal of Computer Science, Engineering and Applications (IJCSEA)  International Journal of Advanced Information Technology (IJAIT)  International Journal of Information Sciences and Techniques (IJIST)  International Journal in Foundations of Computer Science & Technology (IJFCST)  International Journal on Computational Science & Applications (IJCSA)  International Journal on Cybernetics & Informatics (IJCI)  International Journal of Computer Science & Information Technology (IJCSIT) - INSPEC,WJCI Indexed  International Journal of Computer Science and Engineering Survey (IJCSES)
  3. 3. Important dates  Submission Deadline : April 16, 2022  Authors Notification : May 10, 2022  Registration & Camera-Ready Paper Due : May 15, 2022 Contact Us Here's where you can reach us : acsit@acsit2022.org or acsitconf@yahoo.com For More Details : https://acsit2022.org/index

×