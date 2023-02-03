Successfully reported this slideshow.
Student Academic Record Management System Framework using Oracle Apex

Feb. 03, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Student Academic Record Management System Framework using Oracle Apex

Feb. 03, 2023
Engineering

The Student Academic Record System is an increasingly important aspect in any of the academic Institutions especially in the Technical and Higher Education. The challenges for the administrator and management to make several academic decisions with reference to academic reports are very high. In some cases, the system could not provide ample solution to several problems such as improper course registration, tracking of advisee courses, and inaccurate marks calculation due to manual entry. These things could lead to erroneous reports that could affect the management�s decision. In addition, a data or a record that is wrongly entered into a system could affect the result of one or more academic reports that are being required. This paper will provide a structural framework that gives an alternative, complete solution for record keeping and management of useful information for management decision. It will address many issues related to course assessment, course record management that includes record keeping of the student marks, and course tracking. The Smart College Solution-Student Academic Record System (SCS-SARS) will provide a user friendly, reliable and accurate web-based system using Oracle Apex. It will provide an accurate academic statistical and graphical report that can be used by the management in their decision-making

The Student Academic Record System is an increasingly important aspect in any of the academic Institutions especially in the Technical and Higher Education. The challenges for the administrator and management to make several academic decisions with reference to academic reports are very high. In some cases, the system could not provide ample solution to several problems such as improper course registration, tracking of advisee courses, and inaccurate marks calculation due to manual entry. These things could lead to erroneous reports that could affect the management's decision. In addition, a data or a record that is wrongly entered into a system could affect the result of one or more academic reports that are being required. This paper will provide a structural framework that gives an alternative, complete solution for record keeping and management of useful information for management decision. It will address many issues related to course assessment, course record management that includes record keeping of the student marks, and course tracking. The Smart College Solution-Student Academic Record System (SCS-SARS) will provide a user friendly, reliable and accurate web-based system using Oracle Apex. It will provide an accurate academic statistical and graphical report that can be used by the management in their decision-making

Engineering
Student Academic Record Management System Framework using Oracle Apex

  1. 1. Integrated Intelligent Research (IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligents Volume: 06 Issue: 01 June 2017 Page No.18-22 ISSN: 2278-2400 18 Student Academic Record Management System Framework using Oracle Apex A Smart College Solution-Student Academic Record System Jonathan Peter Glycer R. Tambaoan, Hansel Delos Santos, Venkateswaran Radhakrishnan Information Technology Department, Salalah College of Technology, Salalah, Sultanate of Oman Email: jonathan.t@sct.edu.om, hansel.ds@sct.edu.om, venka.r@sct.edu.om Abstract – The Student Academic Record System is an increasingly important aspect in any of the academic Institutions especially in the Technical and Higher Education. The challenges for the administrator and management to make several academic decisions with reference to academic reports are very high. In some cases, the system could not provide ample solution to several problems such as improper course registration, tracking of advisee courses, and inaccurate marks calculation due to manual entry. These things could lead to erroneous reports that could affect the management’s decision. In addition, a data or a record that is wrongly entered into a system could affect the result of one or more academic reports that are being required. This paper will provide a structural framework that gives an alternative, complete solution for record keeping and management of useful information for management decision. It will address many issues related to course assessment, course record management that includes record keeping of the student marks, and course tracking. The Smart College Solution-Student Academic Record System (SCS-SARS) will provide a user friendly, reliable and accurate web-based system using Oracle Apex. It will provide an accurate academic statistical and graphical report that can be used by the management in their decision-making. Keywords – Student Academic Record System; Oracle Apex; Structural Framework I. INTRODUCTION The student course records being collected from the lecturers and kept by the academic department or institution is very crucial. Data retrieval is of great importance. A student course record affects the result of other reports that are then being used by other academic section or department. Wrong data entry would lead to another or several errors or mistakes. In addition, there are cases that when a student would like to verify their marks from their previous enrolment, the records could not be found especially if the concerning lecturer is no longer connected to the academic department or institution due to poor record keeping and management. Other distinct issues with the academic record management include:  Record keeping of all the marks of the students  Difficulty and lack of speed in retrieval of course records  Inaccurate student marks record due to manual calculation  Difficulty in tracking student status as per academic level  Tedious preparation of Course Result Analysis and Grade Report Analysis To address all of these issues, this paper will develop a system framework in which student database, lecturer database, course or degree audit database and resource database must be established. These databases will be linked together in order to allow several users to access the system at any place and any time. This is a web-based system that aims to reduce the paperwork of the lecturers and the time consumed to submit several reports. II. REVIEW OF LITERATURE A well-organized Student Academic Record System requires a systematic approach in its development. It includes careful identification and analysis of the system requirements and a selection of the software that will be used to develop the system. According to A.A. Eludire[4], a database development is the key to solve issues about data redundancy and possible duplication of tasks which prolongs a process. It means that instead of keeping and managing records in Microsoft Excel, it can be managed through a centralized storage or location. This database can be created in Microsoft Access. In addition, Bharamagoudar[6] mentioned that a web based student management information system can provide faster, accurate data manipulation and retrieval since it will be available in a browser of a college website. This system can be developed using PHP and SQL. According to Dadapeer[1], student records can easily be managed and maintained through the use of a web based online system using SQL. This online student information management system will be able to reduce paper work and provides useful and meaningful reports to users. Ganesh[2] mentioned that all data will be stored in SQL server for easy access and easy control. In addition, Dacuycuy- Pacio[8] mentioned that in developing an online student information system, Rapid Appication Development can be used to provide quick approach in the analysis, development and implementation of the system. Añulika[7] stated that PHP MYSQL facilitates the automation of the processing of results. Pawar[5] mentioned that in order to have a user friendly web based system an added ERP system must be implemented since it can provide real-time information for all users. On the other hand Lalit[3], used HTML as the front end of the system and used Tomcat 5.5 as the web server. The backend of the system is the Oracle10g. With this information, the researchers have seen the importance of a very good database design for all the data needed in the Student Academic Record System such as students, lecturers, resources, schedules or timetable. This can be done using SQL. In addition, the system must be web-based for fast, easy access, anytime and anywhere. Using PHP, there is a complexity of page development of the User Interface. It means that it requires several codes to achieve the requirements. In addition, there is also a complexity in the
  2. 2. Integrated Intelligent Research (IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligents Volume: 06 Issue: 01 June 2017 Page No.18-22 ISSN: 2278-2400 19 Cascaded Style Sheet (CSS). When it comes to the deployment, it requires a compatible framework running on the server such as .NET framework running on ASP.NET. It also needs an Apache Webserver that is installed on the server. This means that if the system will be developed under PHP MYSQL there will be a number of challenges that will be encountered. With these, the researchers opted to consider other software that limits those challenges yet completes the system. And that is, the Oracle Application Express. Oracle Application Express or simply Oracle APEX enables you to design, develop and deploy beautiful, responsive, database-driven applications using only your web browser[12]. It will be an added advantage if you have knowledge in PL/SQL. It is considered as a template based but customizable. Meaning to say, you can use the templates given by Oracle APEX and at the same time you can still customize it based on your preferences and requirements. It has easy add-on plugins capabilities. In terms of deployment, it needs only Oracle listener which is already built-in in Oracle APEX 4.2. When it comes to client side, it requires only any browser available from their computer. It has a built-in authorization scheme for administrators and developers and customized authorization scheme for users. This means that it is more secure than other development software. To top it all, Oracle APEX can be used for free of cost. It means that you can have the functionality of an ERP system for free. III. OBJECTIVES OF THE PROPOSED WORK The Smart College Solution-Student Academic Record System (SCS-SARS) aims to provide a system in which advisors, lecturers, management as well as students will be able to monitor student’s performances in terms of the marks entered into the system. This system will provide a facility to record detailed assessments such as quizzes, assignments, class participation, lab works, presentations, practical tests, mid-term and final examinations acquired by the student. These marks will be automatically calculated to produce the final grades of the student. A variety of reports will be generated from the system to be used by the management for their academic decisions. IV. OVERVIEW OF SOFTWARE USED a. Oracle Application Express The Oracle Application Express (APEX) is a web-based development and deployment tool that is available with all Oracle databases and in all Oracle Database Cloud Services. It is used to create modern database-centric web applications that are reliable, scalable, and secure[9]. The Oracle APEX supports Rapid Application Development in which the developer can implement a system using test environment and production environment at any given time through the creation and manipulation of several schemas. The software can develop and support a full database system for small to medium scale enterprises without purchasing or acquiring enterprise edition of the Oracle. b. FO Designer The J4L FO (Java4Less Formatting Object) Designer is a graphical tool for designing XSL-FO (Extensible Stylesheet Language – Formatting Object) documents. XSL-FO is a language for formatting XML (Extensible Markup Language) data and one of the most popular uses is for converting "technical" XML files to user-friendly PDF files. It uses the Apache FOP (Formatting Object Processor) package to execute the XSL-FO documents that is appropriate for Java environments[10]. This tool is used for the Smart College Solution-Student Academic Record System (SCS-SARS) to provide PDF files for several reports that are generated in the system. c. Oracle Business Intelligence (BI) Publisher Oracle BI Publisher is the reporting solution to author. It can also manage, and deliver all your reports and documents easier and faster than traditional reporting tools. Use your web browser or familiar desktop tools to create everything from pixel-perfect customer facing documents to interactive management reports against practically any data source. View reports online or schedule them and deliver tens of thousands of documents per hour with minimal impact to transactional systems[11]. The Oracle BI Publisher helps in simplifying report generations in the system. In addition, the development of the forms report in PDF reduces its complexity as well as the maintenance becomes a lot easier. V. SYSTEM FRAMEWORK The Smart College Solution-Student Academic Record System (SCS-SARS) is divided into several modules as seen in Fig. 1. The HIPO (Hierarchical Input Process Output) chart visually shows the structural framework of the system. Each module has its own functions that are relative to the other modules. This means a data entry in one module could affect the reports generated in other modules. The modules of the system are Advisor, Lecturer and Dashboard. Fig.1. Smart College Solution – Student Academic Record System HIPO Chart Initially, the registered courses of the students based on the degree audit were imported to the system. As soon as the registered courses are readily available, the Advisors can use the Advisor Module as seen in Fig. 2 to monitor student status and performance in the class through its assessment completion data. In addition, the Advisor can track the course marks progression of the student as well as the course projection for the next semester.
  3. 3. Integrated Intelligent Research (IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligents Volume: 06 Issue: 01 June 2017 Page No.18-22 ISSN: 2278-2400 20 Fig. 2. Advisee Course Tracking per Advisor The Lecturer can use the Lecturer module to view the course details and student list. It is also used to setup the assessment scheme for each course based on the approved course delivery plan (CDP) as seen in Fig. 3. Fig. 3. Course Assessment Settings In addition, the lecturer can encode marks as seen in Fig. 4 and generates the Individual Course Result Analysis as seen in Fig. 5 and Consolidated Grade Result Analysis for Mid-term and Final examination as seen in Fig. 6. Fig. 4. Detailed Class Record Fig. 5. Individual Course Result Analysis Fig. 6. Consolidated Grade Result Analysis for Business Ethics In the dashboard module, there are several statistical reports that are available at the department and college level. The reports include student statistics, lecturer statistics and course statistics. We can take detailed information about the list of students registered in current semester in different departments, number of withdraw students at the department level, number of On-the-Job Training (OJT) students, list of absents during midterm and final examinations and number of withdraw, postponed, suspended, dismissed, debarred, discontinued students from Student Statistics. In Fig. 7, it shows the graphical representation of students who were postponed in the current semester in various departments. Fig. 7. Number of Postponed Students per department
  4. 4. Integrated Intelligent Research (IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligents Volume: 06 Issue: 01 June 2017 Page No.18-22 ISSN: 2278-2400 21 Fig. 8 depicts the statistics about the student withdrawal per department. Fig. 9. Number of studens who withdraw a course per department Fig. 10. Department Course Result Analysis per level Fig. 10 shows the Department Course Report Analysis which contains detailed statistical information about a certain course per level and per department. It shows the breakdown of the marks obtained by the students and the pass percentage rate in a particular course. The system has several authentication login privileges as per academic role:  Lecturer Role, lecturers are allowed to set the course assessments, encode and update the marks of the students and generate required reports.  Advisor Role, advisors are allowed to track and monitor student academic progress through student marks. They are also allowed to advise courses for the next semester.  Department Coordinator Role, department coordinators are allowed to view and generate Department Grade Result Analysis.  Head of Department and Head of Section Role, they are allowed to view and monitor class progression through marks encoded in the class record. VI. RESULT ANALYSIS The Smart College Solution-Student Academic Record System (SCS-SARS) is currently being implemented in Salalah College of Technology since 2013. It aided the management by providing a mechanism to monitor the progress of the course delivery through assessment marks and have a systematized, secure way of keeping the records of the students.The system is able to provide several generated reports as listed below:  Centralized Class Record  Accurate Assessment Scheme Settings  CRA and GRA Generation (Individual and Consolidated Courses)  Comprehensive Department Course Report Analysis  Up-to-date Student Status  Advisee Course Tracking and Course Projection VII. CONCLUSION The research reveals that the Smart College Solution-Student Academic Record System (SCS-SARS) can be a valuable alternative solution to academic institutions such as technical or higher colleges and universities because it generates several comprehensive statistical reports in a timely, accurate manner. In addition, the system is able to keep track of the previous and present academic records that are stored in the database thus leading to the improvement or future enhancement of the system that will be useful to other entities in the academic institution. References [1] Dadapeer, AnkushKarwa, Prithvi M , Megha H M , Koushalya Karwa5., “PROCTORIAL STUDENT INFORMATION SYSTEM”, International Journal of Technical Research and Applications e-ISSN: 2320-8163, Volume 4, Issue 3 PP. 9-12, May-June, 2016. [2] Vishwakarma R Ganesh., “Android College Management System”, International Journal of Advanced Research in Computer Engineering & Technology (IJARCET), ISSN: 2278 – 1323, Volume 5, Issue 4, , PP. 882-886, April 2016. [3] Lalit Mohan Joshi, “A Research Paper on College Management System”, International Journal of Computer Applications (0975 – 8887), Volume 122 – No.11, PP.30- 44, July 2015. [4] A.A. Eludire, “The Design and Implementation of Student Academic Record Management System”, Research Journal of Applied Sciences, Engineering and
  5. 5. Integrated Intelligent Research (IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligents Volume: 06 Issue: 01 June 2017 Page No.18-22 ISSN: 2278-2400 22 Technology 3(8): 707-712, ISSN: 2040-7467, PP. 707- 712, 2011. [5] SagarPawar, GauravGeet, PavanSonawane, Chetan B. Barhate, “COLLEGE ERP SYSTEM”, International Journal for Research in Engineering Application & Management (IJREAM), Vol-01, Issue 02, PP. 1-6, May 2015. [6] S.R.Bharamagoudar1, Geeta R.B.2, S.G.Totad, “Web Based Student Information Management System”, International Journal of Advanced Research in Computer and Communication Engineering ,Vol. 2, Issue 6, PP. 2342-2348, June 2013. [7] Ezenma A. Añulika, Emmanuel Bala , Choji D. Nyap, “Design and Implementation of Result Processing System for Public Secondary Schools in Nigeria”, International Journal of Computer and Information Technology (ISSN: 2279 – 0764) Volume 03 – Issue 01, PP. 120-127, January 2014. [8] Rochelle Dacuycuy‐Pacio, “Online Student Information System of Benguet State University (OSIS-BSU)”, International Journal of Innovative Interdisciplinary Research, Issue 4, PP. 39-46, 2013. [9] 2016)An Oracle White Paper [Online] Available: http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/developer- tools/apex/learnmore/apex-life-cycle-management-wp- 3030229.pdf [10] (2000-2014) Java4Less FO Designer 1.6 [Online] Available: http://www.java4less.com/fopdesigner/fodesigner.php?inf o=guide. [11] Pradeep Sharma, Kevin McDermott. (2014) Oracle Business Intelligence Publisher Overview & Best Practices [Online] Available: [12] http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/middleware/bi- publisher/bip-overview-and-best-practices-2349357.pdf. [13] Oracle Application Express [Online] Available: http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/developer- tools/apex/overview/index.html. Acknowledgment The researcher would like to acknowledge the Salalah College of Technology for allowing them to develop the Smart College Solutions - Student Academic Record System (SCS-SARS) and be implemented across college. The inputs shared by all stakeholders contributed to the continuous development of the system. Author’s Profile Mr. Jonathan Peter Glycer R. Tambaoan is a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering, a Master Degree holder in Business Administration, a Cisco Certified Network Associate for Routing and Switching, a Cisco Certified Academy Instructor for Routing and Switching and a Cisco-Oman Instructor Trainer. Mr. Hansel delos Santos is a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering, a Master Degree holder in Computer Science and an Oracle Application Express Certified Developer Expert. Dr. Venkateswaran Radhakrishnan is a Post-Graduate of Master of Computer Application and Doctorate in Computer Science specialized in Information Security.

