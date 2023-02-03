The study was focused on students� level of usage in various social media that are in line and relevant to their learning at Shinas College of Technology. The results highlighted how social media affect the learning process through the promotion, collaboration and information sharing from among the respondents, as well as the students� perception how they are used in academic settings to promote student engagement and facilitate better student learning. The study discussed the connections between student engagement and student learning. It showed the positive effects on student�s learning which can drive the students to study more. The results will help educators in framing and designing their teaching methodologies using social media to achieve a higher level of learning