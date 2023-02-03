Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Social Media Use and Its Impact on Student Learning at Shinas College of Technology, Oman

Feb. 03, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Student Academic Record Management System Framework using Oracle Apex
Student Academic Record Management System Framework using Oracle Apex
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Power Management in Micro grid Using Hybrid Energy Storage System
ijcnes
Power Management in Micro grid Using Hybrid Energy Storage System
ijcnes
Holistic Forecasting of Onset of Diabetes through Data Mining Techniques
ijcnes
A Survey on Disease Prediction from Retinal Colour Fundus Images using Image ...
ijcnes
An Efficient Majority Error Detection in Logic Decoding with Euclidean Geomet...
ijcnes
Feature Extraction in Content based Image Retrieval
ijcnes
Challenges and Mechanisms for Securing Data in Mobile Cloud Computing
ijcnes
An Evaluation of Association Rule Mining for Market Basket Analysis
ijcnes
1 of 4 Ad

Social Media Use and Its Impact on Student Learning at Shinas College of Technology, Oman

Feb. 03, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Engineering

The study was focused on students� level of usage in various social media that are in line and relevant to their learning at Shinas College of Technology. The results highlighted how social media affect the learning process through the promotion, collaboration and information sharing from among the respondents, as well as the students� perception how they are used in academic settings to promote student engagement and facilitate better student learning. The study discussed the connections between student engagement and student learning. It showed the positive effects on student�s learning which can drive the students to study more. The results will help educators in framing and designing their teaching methodologies using social media to achieve a higher level of learning

The study was focused on students� level of usage in various social media that are in line and relevant to their learning at Shinas College of Technology. The results highlighted how social media affect the learning process through the promotion, collaboration and information sharing from among the respondents, as well as the students� perception how they are used in academic settings to promote student engagement and facilitate better student learning. The study discussed the connections between student engagement and student learning. It showed the positive effects on student�s learning which can drive the students to study more. The results will help educators in framing and designing their teaching methodologies using social media to achieve a higher level of learning

Engineering
Advertisement

Recommended

Student Academic Record Management System Framework using Oracle Apex
ijcnes
0 views
5 slides
Isothermal Motion of Hydromagnetic Cylindrical Shock Waves in Self Gravitatin...
ijcnes
0 views
3 slides
Challenges of E-government in Oman
ijcnes
0 views
3 slides
Mobile Applications Enhance Business Progression: An Efficacious Review
ijcnes
0 views
3 slides
Social Engineering threats and Countermeasures in SHCT
ijcnes
0 views
3 slides
Review of Basic Principles of Embodiment Design
ijcnes
0 views
5 slides
Benefits and Challenges in Digital Banking Sector
ijcnes
0 views
5 slides
Findings of IBM WATSON procedural way to play Jeopardy Game show
ijcnes
0 views
5 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from ijcnes (20)

Power Management in Micro grid Using Hybrid Energy Storage System
ijcnes
0 views
Power Management in Micro grid Using Hybrid Energy Storage System
ijcnes
0 views
Holistic Forecasting of Onset of Diabetes through Data Mining Techniques
ijcnes
0 views
A Survey on Disease Prediction from Retinal Colour Fundus Images using Image ...
ijcnes
0 views
An Efficient Majority Error Detection in Logic Decoding with Euclidean Geomet...
ijcnes
0 views
Feature Extraction in Content based Image Retrieval
ijcnes
0 views
Challenges and Mechanisms for Securing Data in Mobile Cloud Computing
ijcnes
0 views
An Evaluation of Association Rule Mining for Market Basket Analysis
ijcnes
0 views
Detection of Node Activity and Selfish & Malicious Behavioral Patterns using ...
ijcnes
0 views
Optimal Channel and Relay Assignment in Ofdmbased Multi-Relay Multi-Pair Two-...
ijcnes
0 views
An Effective and Scalable AODV for Wireless Ad hoc Sensor Networks
ijcnes
0 views
Secured Seamless Wi-Fi Enhancement in Dynamic Vehicles
ijcnes
0 views
Virtual Position based Olsr Protocol for Wireless Sensor Networks
ijcnes
0 views
Automatic Led Solar Powered Street Light Control based on Climatic Conditions...
ijcnes
0 views
Minimization of Total Harmonic Distorsion for Cascaded Multilevel Inverter wi...
ijcnes
0 views
Mitigation and control of Defeating Jammers using P-1 Factorization
ijcnes
0 views
Design of Sensor less Sliding-Mode BLDC motor Speed regulator using Class of ...
ijcnes
0 views
An analysis and impact factors on Agriculture field using Data Mining Techniques
ijcnes
0 views
A Study on Code Smell Detection with Refactoring Tools in Object Oriented Lan...
ijcnes
0 views
Non Invasive Method of Diabetes Detection using Particle Swarm Optimization i...
ijcnes
0 views
Power Management in Micro grid Using Hybrid Energy Storage System
ijcnes
0 views
5 slides
Power Management in Micro grid Using Hybrid Energy Storage System
ijcnes
0 views
4 slides
Holistic Forecasting of Onset of Diabetes through Data Mining Techniques
ijcnes
0 views
4 slides
A Survey on Disease Prediction from Retinal Colour Fundus Images using Image ...
ijcnes
0 views
4 slides
An Efficient Majority Error Detection in Logic Decoding with Euclidean Geomet...
ijcnes
0 views
4 slides
Feature Extraction in Content based Image Retrieval
ijcnes
0 views
6 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Chapter_4_V7.01.ppt
Azaiun
0 views
Constro 2023 - Pune.pptx
AdilMoinuddinAnsari
0 views
Secure And Efficient Defense Strategy Against Energy Exhausting Attacks In Wsn
ijcnes
0 views
An Exploratory Study on the Practices of Knowledge Management in Software Dev...
ijcnes
0 views
Presentation1.pdf
RahulGhosh767154
0 views
Priority Based Multi Sen Car Technique in WSN
ijcnes
0 views
fy07_sh-16637-07_acc-injury-prev2.ppt
UjjvalPadhiyar
0 views
An Efficient Ic On chip Test Framework To Embed Tsv Testing In Memory Bist Us...
ijcnes
0 views
A Study on Prediction Techniques of Data Mining in Educational Domain
ijcnes
0 views
3D-Printing.ppt
RamjiSharma8
0 views
Semantic Search of E-Learning Documents Using Ontology Based System
ijcnes
0 views
Automatic breaking system.docx
PraveenYadav581556
0 views
Investigation on Challenges in Cloud Security to Provide Effective Cloud Comp...
ijcnes
0 views
lecture01.ppt
wafahop
0 views
Bliss flow systems Choke Valve supplier
NeerajMudgil1
0 views
1_LTE and LTE Advanced.pptx
ssuser078739
0 views
05_optics.ppt
ssuser2ae35a
0 views
8. types of organisation.pptx
ravi shankar
0 views
Inclinometer.pptx
ravi shankar
0 views
Labour allocation analysis
Geoffrey Stewart
0 views
Chapter_4_V7.01.ppt
Azaiun
0 views
76 slides
Constro 2023 - Pune.pptx
AdilMoinuddinAnsari
0 views
27 slides
Secure And Efficient Defense Strategy Against Energy Exhausting Attacks In Wsn
ijcnes
0 views
4 slides
An Exploratory Study on the Practices of Knowledge Management in Software Dev...
ijcnes
0 views
7 slides
Presentation1.pdf
RahulGhosh767154
0 views
7 slides
Priority Based Multi Sen Car Technique in WSN
ijcnes
0 views
3 slides
Advertisement

Social Media Use and Its Impact on Student Learning at Shinas College of Technology, Oman

  1. 1. Integrated Intelligent Research (IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligents Volume: 06 Issue: 01 June 2017 Page No.23-26 ISSN: 2278-2400 23 Social Media Use and Its Impact on Student Learning at Shinas College of Technology, Oman Joefrelin Ines1 , Anthony Madlambayan2 1 Business Studies Department, Shinas College of Technology, Sultanate of Oman 2 IT Department, Shinas College of Technology, Sultanate of Oman Email: joefrelin@gmail.com, Anthony.Madlambayan@shct.edu.om Abstract - The study was focused on students’ level of usage in various social media that are in line and relevant to their learning at Shinas College of Technology. The results highlighted how social media affect the learning process through the promotion, collaboration and information sharing from among the respondents, as well as the students’ perception how they are used in academic settings to promote student engagement and facilitate better student learning. The study discussed the connections between student engagement and student learning. It showed the positive effects on student’s learning which can drive the students to study more. The results will help educators in framing and designing their teaching methodologies using social media to achieve a higher level of learning. Keywords: Social media, peer interaction, collaboration, knowledge creation, learning I. INTRODUCTION Throughout the world, the use of social media is prevalent in any aspect of life-business, education, personal-social life, and to the society. Social networking sites promote sharing of information and facilitates collaboration (Tarantino, K. et.al, 2014). The Social media platforms had changed the communications landscape over the years. Social media tools have significantly affected learning and the method of teaching (Aditi, 2010). In today’s higher education settings, instructors, students, and others collaborate on the tasks of knowledge building. Kabilan, Ahmad, & Abidin (2010) noted that social media promote student engagement, ultimately, improve student learning. The participation of student which involved time and effort spent on collaborative and educational activities, is related to the improved student performance (Richardson, 2010). In the learning institution, technology creates the opportunity of blending the social media in the educational process through its integration in the various pedagogical framework and approaches. Based on the study of Brown (2010) he indicated that social media has been used as an educational tool that leads to increased student engagement. This only shows that student engagement through social media, increased student learning and provided an idea for educators to integrate social media in the teaching- learning process. In a study conducted by Mehdinezhad (2011), he supported that student participation and engagement, creates an opportunity of collaboration or sharing with current and potential students and users. The impact of social media on academic performance and utilization as a pedagogical tool to improve academic performance of students. On the other hand, according to Fageeh (2011), he stated that technology does not improve student academic achievement per se. He remarked that technology can alter the motivation and attitude from among students that will facilitate academic performance.The participation in social media creates a conducive learning environment for students by providing opportunities for discussions and interactions with their peers (Jackson, 2011). As a result, social media supports collaborative learning, which in turn helps to strengthen the creative learning process (Kaplan, A.M., 2010). Purpose and Significance of the Study : This study was conducted to determine the usage of social media among the students and its effect on learning as perceived by the students of the Shinas College of Technology. II. OBJECTIVES This study would like to address the following specific objectives:  Determine the students’ usage of social media through the availability and ownership of compatible handheld devices and internet accessibility.  Determine the students’ level of adaptability or convenience in using social media applications.  Determine the reasons for usage of social media among students based on peer interaction, collaboration and creation of knowledge. III. METHODOLOGY The researcher used descriptive research in undertaking this study. Both primary and secondary data are used, particularly survey questionnaire and other published and unpublished studies related to this topic. The survey questionnaires have been randomly distributed to 251 students of the three (3) academic departments of Shinas College of Technology. Data were analyzed with the aid of SPSS (Statistical Package for Social Sciences) particularly using measures of central tendencies and measure of dispersion and been presented in tabular form. Analysis Based on the result of the survey, the characteristics of the respondent’s survey are summarized accordingly to have a clear picture on whether students are ready to adapt the new supplemental approach with the primary purpose of determining its impact in increasing knowledge creation through increased interactions and collaboration. Respondents Characteristics The total number of respondents is 255 wherein 150 of them are males and 105 are females and out of the total number of
  2. 2. Integrated Intelligent Research (IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligents Volume: 06 Issue: 01 June 2017 Page No.23-26 ISSN: 2278-2400 24 respondents, 98.43% or 251 respondents owned a gadget or electronic equipment that is compatible with accessing different social media applications. However, 23 respondents responded that even though, they do have gadgets or electronic equipment capable of accessing social media and do have the capability to connect to the internet, 23 or 9.01% of the students does not have an internet connection. Thus, in the analysis, only those who have the capability to access and use social media are included in the analysis with a total of 232 respondents. Prevalence of Usage Q5: Frequent Checking of Social Media Account Freque ncy Perc ent Valid Percent Cumul ative Percen t Va lid 1 D 6 2.5 2.5 2.5 2 A 35 15.1 15.1 17.7 3 SA 191 82.3 82.3 100.0 Total 232 100. 0 100.0 The survey reveals that, 191 of the students or 82.32% strongly agrees that they are frequently checking their social media account which can be an opportunity to maximize its usage by extending its use for academic purposes which could also deviate student’s attention from the personal to the academic usage of social media. Peer Interactions Q6: Social media as a preferred mode of communication Freque ncy Perc ent Valid Percent Cumulati ve Percent V ali d 1 D 6 2.6 2.6 2.6 2 A 15 6.4 6.4 9.0 3 SA 211 91.0 91.0 100.0 Total 232 100. 0 100.0 Results suggest that 97.41% of the respondents or equivalent to 226 students preferred social media as a mode of communication in discussing academic related issues. Q7: Express ideas using social media Freque ncy Perce nt Valid Percent Cumulati ve Percent Val id 2 A 30 12.9 12.9 12.9 3 SA 202 87.1 87.1 100.0 Tot al 232 100.0 100.0 The respondents showed that through social media they can easily express or share their ideas as shown in the table above. There were 202 out of 232 respondents or 87.1 % responded strongly agree. Respondents’ combined answers for agree and strongly agree totaled 100%. There were 217 out of 232 or 93% of the respondents (combined Agree and Strongly Agree) who stated that they easily understand the ideas and opinions that are being posted in social media sites as shown in the table belowIn this section, student responses were analyzed to find out if social media will be able to propel the students to work together to achieve learning. Q 8: Understanding ideas and opinions using social media Freque ncy Perce nt Valid Percent Cumulati ve Percent Va lid 1 D 15 6.5 6.5 6.5 2 A 134 57.7 57.7 64.2 3 SA 83 35.8 35.8 100.0 To tal 232 100.0 100.0 Collaboration Q 9: Preferred method of working with co- students & mentors Frequ ency Perce nt Valid Percent Cumulati ve Percent Va lid 1 3 1.3 1.3 1.3 2 126 54.3 54.3 55.6 3 103 44.4 44.4 100.0 To tal 232 100.0 100.0 Q10: Most accessible way of sharing ideas Freque ncy Perce nt Valid Percent Cumulati ve Percent Va lid 1 13 5.6 5.6 5.6 2 133 57.3 57.3 62.9 3 86 37.1 37.1 100.0 To tal 232 100.0 100.0 Q11: Social media is usually a source of new ideas Frequ ency Perc ent Valid Percent Cumulat ive Percent Vali d 1 10 4.3 4.3 4.3 2 84 36.2 36.2 40.5 3 137 59.1 59.1 100.0 Total 232 100. 0
  3. 3. Integrated Intelligent Research (IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligents Volume: 06 Issue: 01 June 2017 Page No.23-26 ISSN: 2278-2400 25 It shows that combined Strongly Agree and Agree responses were equivalent to 98.7% or 229 students, though the majority of the students or 4.3% agrees that social media is their preferred method of communication with co-students and mentors. In terms of the most accessible way of sharing ideas, a combined Strongly Agree and Agree responses totaled 87.4% and most importantly 95.3% of the combined Strongly Agee and Agree responses believed that social media is usually a source of new ideas which is one of the contributory factors in knowledge creation and learning. Knowledge Creation Knowledge creation amplifies the knowledge learned through supplemental learning either from continuous search for logical reasons and applications which could be in the form of sharing of experiences and ideas from any form of media, particularly social media where it is one of the most accessible way to the students. About 87.5% of the students or equivalent to 203 students, answered combined Strongly Agree and Agree, in gaining new insights through social media with an emphasis on the Strongly Agree with 54.3% or 126 students. Also, 97% of the respondents answered Agree and Strongly Agree that the knowledge learned from the traditional classroom settings is enhanced through social media. Moreover, the immediate impact of social media to students is in the form of undertaking projects and assignments and 94% of the respondents agree and strongly agree that social media helps in undertaking projects and assignments. Q12: Gaining new insights through social media Freque ncy Perce nt Valid Percent Cumulati ve Percent Val id 1 29 12.5 12.5 12.5 2 77 33.2 33.2 45.7 3 126 54.3 54.3 100.0 Tot al 232 100.0 100.0 Q 13:Social media enhance knowledge gained from classroom Freque ncy Perce nt Valid Percent Cumulati ve Percent Val id 1 7 3.0 3.0 3.0 2 137 59.1 59.1 62.1 3 88 37.9 37.9 100.0 Tot al 232 100.0 100.0 Q14: Social media helps undertake school projects Freque ncy Perce nt Valid Percent Cumulati ve Percent Val id 1 14 6.0 6.0 6.0 2 131 56.5 56.5 61.5 3 87 37.5 37.5 100.0 Tot al 232 100.0 100.0 Overall Summary Q 5 Q 6 Q 7 Q 8 Q 9 Q 1 0 Q 1 1 Q 1 2 Q 1 3 Q 1 4 Valid 23 2 23 2 2 3 2 2 3 2 2 3 2 2 3 2 2 3 2 2 3 2 2 3 2 2 3 2 Missi ng 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Mean 2. 73 2. 89 2 . 8 7 2 . 3 0 2 . 4 2 2 . 0 5 2 . 5 5 2 . 4 1 2 . 3 4 2 . 3 2 Std. Deviatio n .5 01 .3 81 . 3 4 1 . 5 8 0 . 5 2 6 . 6 2 9 . 5 8 6 . 7 0 9 . 5 4 5 . 5 8 6 The results show an average mean of 2.48, considered to be Strongly Agree which suggests that social media will benefit the students. The calculated average mean (sum of the mean for questions 6, 7, and 8 divided by 3) is equivalent to 2.68 or Strongly Agree that social media increases peer interaction. It also confirms that social media fits with the students’ preference which increases collaboration among students with a calculated average mean of 2.34 (sum of the mean for questions 9, 10, and 11 divided by 3). The students perceived that social media contributes to the increase in knowledge creation with an average mean of 2.36 or equivalent to Agree (sum of the mean for questions 12, 13, and 14 divided by 3). The highest standard deviation.709 was on question 12, i.e. gaining new insights through social media, which shows that the respondents were more dispersed compared to other variables raised during the survey. IV. FINDINGS Based on the results, all questions intended to capture the respondents’ characteristics and perception of the respondents yielded positive results from the Peer Interactions which develop constant communication between students. The majority of the respondents also agreed that social media propels the student’s involvement in working with each other through collaboration which increases student’s interest, performance in class and student satisfaction. Lastly, the results suggest that social media contributes to knowledge creation by gaining new insights, enhances knowledge and helps the students in undertaking their projects and assignments, thereby maximizing students’ learning beyond understanding the theoretical aspects to a more participative and productive learning experience. V. CONCLUSION VI. Based on the response of the respondents, this study concludes the implementation of social media as a supplemental medium of instruction. It projects a positive outlook and impact on peer interaction, collaboration and knowledge creation. Recommendation :This study is conducted to capture how the students will perceive the use of social media in the academia.
  4. 4. Integrated Intelligent Research (IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligents Volume: 06 Issue: 01 June 2017 Page No.23-26 ISSN: 2278-2400 26 Due to higher possibility of changing their perceptions, the authors recommend further study on the subject. References [1] Aditi Grover and David W. Steward (2010). Defining Interactive Social Media in an Educational Context, Cutting-Edge Social Media Approaches to Business Education, Information Age Publishing. [2] Andreas M. Kaplan and Michael Haenlein (2010). “Users of the World Unite! The Challenges and Opportunities of Social Media,” Business Horizons, Vol. 53, No. 1, pp. 59- 68 [3] Brown, S. (2010). From VLEs to learning webs: the implications of Web 2.0 for learning and teaching. Interactive Learning Environments,1-10. [4] Fageeh, A. I. (2011), EFL students’ readiness for e- learning factors inﬂuencing e-learners’ acceptance of the Blackboard in a Saudi University, Jaltcall Journal 7(1), 19- 42, http://journal.jaltcall.org/articles/71_Fageeh.pdf. Retrieved on February 27, 2017 [5] Jackson, C. (2011). Your students love social media ... and so can you. Teaching Tolerance, 39, 38-41. Retrieved from http://www.tolerance.org/magazine/number-39- spring-2011/your-students-love-social-media-and-so-can- you, Retrieved on February 20, 2017 [6] Liu, C. & Chen, G. D. (2011). Collaborative storytelling experiences in social media: Influence of peer-assistance mechanisms. Computers & Education, 57, 1544-1556. [7] Mehdinezhad, V. (2011). First year students' engagement at the university. International Online Journal of Educational Sciences, 3(1) [8] Richardson, Will (2010). Blogs, Wikis, Podcasts, and Other Powerful Tools for the Classroom, Corwin, a Sage Company. [9] Tarantino, K, et. Al. (n.d.), Effects of Student Engagement with Social Media on Student Learning, http://studentaffairs.com/ejournal/ Summer_2013. Retrieved: February 22, 2017

×