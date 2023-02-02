Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

GNH- Cultural Diversity and Resilience in Bhutan

Feb. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
A Study on Community Vitality using Combined Overlap Block Fuzzy Cognitive Maps
A Study on Community Vitality using Combined Overlap Block Fuzzy Cognitive Maps
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Deployment of Intelligent Transport Systems Based on User Mobility to be Endo...
ijcnes
Machine Learning Based Approach for Predicting Fault in Software Engineering ...
ijcnes
Medical Image Processing � Detection of Cancer Brain
ijcnes
Impact of Stress on Software Engineers Knowledge Sharing and Creativity [A Pa...
ijcnes
Perfomance Comparison of Decsion Tree Algorithms to Findout the Reason for St...
ijcnes
Intrusion Detection System � A Survey
ijcnes
A Study of Five Knowledge Variables of Education Using Weighted Multi-Expert ...
ijcnes
Education Leads to Happiness Using Automata Theory
ijcnes
1 of 3 Ad

GNH- Cultural Diversity and Resilience in Bhutan

Feb. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Engineering

There are many components and factors through which Gross National Happiness can be realized. But this paper attempts to the exploration of Cultural diversity and Resilience in achieving Gross National Happiness. The key importance of culture includes instilling values for the full development of human being, to meet spiritual and emotional needs, to temper the pace of modernization and the negative impacts of globalization, to safeguard and strengthen the countrys sovereignty and security, to develop resilience, and to promote diversity for meaningful contribution.However this paper attempts to assess the indicators of cultural diversity and resilience in Bhutan in achieving the Gross National Happiness this paper mainly talks about how the indicators of cultural diversity and resilience in Bhutan helps to contribute to the Gross National Happiness.

There are many components and factors through which Gross National Happiness can be realized. But this paper attempts to the exploration of Cultural diversity and Resilience in achieving Gross National Happiness. The key importance of culture includes instilling values for the full development of human being, to meet spiritual and emotional needs, to temper the pace of modernization and the negative impacts of globalization, to safeguard and strengthen the countrys sovereignty and security, to develop resilience, and to promote diversity for meaningful contribution.However this paper attempts to assess the indicators of cultural diversity and resilience in Bhutan in achieving the Gross National Happiness this paper mainly talks about how the indicators of cultural diversity and resilience in Bhutan helps to contribute to the Gross National Happiness.

Engineering
Advertisement

Recommended

A Study on Community Vitality using Combined Overlap Block Fuzzy Cognitive Maps
ijcnes
0 views
4 slides
Analyzing the Empowerment of Indigenous Communities Using Fuzzy Logic
ijcnes
0 views
3 slides
Curse of Dimensionality in Paradoxical High Dimensional Clinical Datasets � A...
ijcnes
0 views
3 slides
Associative Analysis of Software Development Phase Dependency
ijcnes
0 views
5 slides
GNH � Community Vitality: Study of Growing Vegetables in Tabjee Village, Darl...
ijcnes
0 views
4 slides
A Analysis of Environmental Education for the Next Generation Using Combined ...
ijcnes
0 views
5 slides
A Study of Quality in Primary Education Combined Disjoint Block Neutrosophic ...
ijcnes
0 views
4 slides
Product Review Analysis with Filtering Vulgarity & Ranking System Based on Tr...
ijcnes
0 views
4 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from ijcnes (20)

Deployment of Intelligent Transport Systems Based on User Mobility to be Endo...
ijcnes
0 views
Machine Learning Based Approach for Predicting Fault in Software Engineering ...
ijcnes
0 views
Medical Image Processing � Detection of Cancer Brain
ijcnes
0 views
Impact of Stress on Software Engineers Knowledge Sharing and Creativity [A Pa...
ijcnes
0 views
Perfomance Comparison of Decsion Tree Algorithms to Findout the Reason for St...
ijcnes
0 views
Intrusion Detection System � A Survey
ijcnes
0 views
A Study of Five Knowledge Variables of Education Using Weighted Multi-Expert ...
ijcnes
0 views
Education Leads to Happiness Using Automata Theory
ijcnes
0 views
The Happiness of the Kodaikanal Hill Villages Students in Studies
ijcnes
0 views
Effetcs of Suppressed Negative Emotions on Human Behaviour
ijcnes
0 views
Ecopsychology in Relationship between School Students and the Natural World
ijcnes
0 views
Thoughts and Happiness
ijcnes
0 views
GNH- Psychological Well-Being in Relation with Buddhism
ijcnes
0 views
Delphi Adapted Fuzzy Associative Memories (DAFAM) as a Multiple Expert System...
ijcnes
0 views
Machine Learning Approaches and its Challenges
ijcnes
0 views
Prediction of Stock using Artificial Neural Networks (A Survey)
ijcnes
0 views
Data Mining and Analysis of Online Social NetworksC
ijcnes
0 views
GNH- Ecological Diversity and Resilience
ijcnes
0 views
A Study of Work Related Excessive Time Uses of Mobile Phones & Social Network...
ijcnes
0 views
GNH-Time Use
ijcnes
0 views
Deployment of Intelligent Transport Systems Based on User Mobility to be Endo...
ijcnes
0 views
3 slides
Machine Learning Based Approach for Predicting Fault in Software Engineering ...
ijcnes
0 views
6 slides
Medical Image Processing � Detection of Cancer Brain
ijcnes
0 views
6 slides
Impact of Stress on Software Engineers Knowledge Sharing and Creativity [A Pa...
ijcnes
0 views
5 slides
Perfomance Comparison of Decsion Tree Algorithms to Findout the Reason for St...
ijcnes
0 views
7 slides
Intrusion Detection System � A Survey
ijcnes
0 views
5 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Using New Triangular Fuzzy Cognitive Maps (TRFCM) to Analyze Causes of Divorc...
ijcnes
0 views
Secure Disclosure of Trespassing Mechanisms using Digital Signature Algorithm
ijcnes
0 views
SCAM Detection in Credit Card Application
ijcnes
0 views
Unit I.pptx
anupvibhute3
0 views
Gross National Happiness Index of GCBS Students of Bhutan
ijcnes
0 views
W5-L2-CDT13_merged-21-35.pdf
HarikumarA4
0 views
Analyzing the Factors and Issues Related to Empowerment of Women using Bi-Dir...
ijcnes
0 views
Authenticated Technologies for Visually Challenged Candidates
ijcnes
0 views
Good Governance
ijcnes
0 views
Teaching Mathematics with Innovative Methods
ijcnes
0 views
presentation-2022.pptx
AhmedSharshar6
0 views
Mechanics of Pervasive Systems and Internet Computing in Terms of Classical M...
ijcnes
0 views
Predicting Movie Success Based on IMDB Data
ijcnes
0 views
3D-Printing.ppt
RamjiSharma8
0 views
The Role of Happiness in the Family Using Combined Disjoint Block Fuzzy Cogni...
ijcnes
0 views
A Study of Social Progress in Educational Institutions through GNH
ijcnes
0 views
Study on the Impact of Malnutrition and Fruits Using Fuzzy Relational Maps
ijcnes
0 views
Study on the Impact of Malnutrition and Fruits Using Fuzzy Relational Maps
ijcnes
0 views
Role of Business Schools in Orienting Students towards Building Happy Economi...
ijcnes
0 views
COUNTERS.pptx
AnusharaThush
0 views
Using New Triangular Fuzzy Cognitive Maps (TRFCM) to Analyze Causes of Divorc...
ijcnes
0 views
6 slides
Secure Disclosure of Trespassing Mechanisms using Digital Signature Algorithm
ijcnes
0 views
4 slides
SCAM Detection in Credit Card Application
ijcnes
0 views
4 slides
Unit I.pptx
anupvibhute3
0 views
26 slides
Gross National Happiness Index of GCBS Students of Bhutan
ijcnes
0 views
4 slides
W5-L2-CDT13_merged-21-35.pdf
HarikumarA4
0 views
15 slides
Advertisement

GNH- Cultural Diversity and Resilience in Bhutan

  1. 1. Integrated Intelligent Research(IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligent Volume: 04 Issue: 02 December 2015,Pages No.122- 124 ISSN: 2278-2400 122 GNH- Cultural Diversity and Resilience in Bhutan Tshering Duba1 , Phuntsho Choden2 , Sonam Yudon3 1,2,3 Student, Gaeddu College of Business Studies Email:1 wangchuk000@gmail.com, 2 fuenchoi@gmail.com, 3 yudsel@yahoo.com Abstract-There are many components and factors through which Gross National Happiness can be realized. But this paper attempts to the exploration of Cultural diversity and Resilience in achieving Gross National Happiness. The key importance of culture includes instilling values for the full development of human being, to meet spiritual and emotional needs, to temper the pace of modernization and the negative impacts of globalization, to safeguard and strengthen the countrys sovereignty and security, to develop resilience, and to promote diversity for meaningful contribution.However this paper attempts to assess the indicators of cultural diversity and resilience in Bhutan in achieving the Gross National Happiness this paper mainly talks about how the indicators of cultural diversity and resilience in Bhutan helps to contribute to the Gross National Happiness. Keywords: Cultural diversity and Resilience and four indictors of Cultural diversity. I. INTRODUCTION The unique and distinctive culture of Bhutan ensures sovereignty and identity to the people. Hence the preservation and promotion of culture has been accorded a high priority both by government and the people. Cultural diversity is when differences in race, ethnicity, language, nationality, religion, and sexual orientation are represented within a community. A community is said to be culturally diverse if its residents include members of different groups. The community can be a country, region or city. Resilience is the process of adapt well in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats, or even significant sources of stress — such as family and relationship problems, serious health problems, or workplace and financial stressors. It means “bouncing back” from difficult experiences. Research has shown that resilience is ordinary, not extraordinary. People commonly demonstrate resilience. One example is the response of many Americans to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and individuals’ efforts to rebuild their lives.The significance of cultural diversity for humanity is now being increasingly recognized by several international organizations. The UNESCO Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity represents the first international instrument aimed at promoting cultural diversity. Developing cultural resilience is also given importance, which can be understood as the culture’s capacity to maintain and develop cultural identity, knowledge and practices, and able to overcome challenges and difficulties from other norms and ideals.Culture is not only viewed as a resource for establishing identity but also for ‘cushioning us from some of the negative impacts of modernization...’(Bhutan 2020, Royal Government of Bhutan 1999) and thereby enriching Bhutan spiritually .The diversity of the culture is manifested in forms of language, traditional arts and crafts, festivals, events, ceremonies, drama, music, dress and etiquette and more importantly the spiritual values that people share. It is visible in the daily lives of people and therefore plays a dominant role in moulding the Bhutanese character and way of living. While accepting that Bhutan has a diverse and unique set of cultures to be protected, it must be noted that culture is also dynamic concept, constantly evolving and continuously challenged by external forces and by internal cultural and social change. Therefore, sustaining these cultural aspects requires continuous promotion and progress towards developing adequate resilience. To assess the strength of various aspects of culture diversity and resilience, four indicators have been considered: language, artisan skills, cultural participation and DriglamNamzha (etiquette and code of conduct). Language Bhutan is a country with a diversity of languages, and they are an important component of culture as they provide each socio- cultural community with a sense of identity, history and culture. The national language Dzongkha is a symbol of national identity in Bhutan and so, to assess literacy, an indicator that includes literacy in Dzongkha has already been incorporated into the education domain. The language indicator here pertains to the ability to understand and speak one’s mother tongue. Bhutan is multilingual country with about 19 different languages. Language is not considered just as a communication tool but also a source of identity and social integration and cultural development. The language indicator is measured by a self-reported fluency level in one’s mother tongue on a four-point scale. The ratings vary from ‘very well’ to ‘not at all.In some countries the native languages are being forgotten by people, especially the younger generation, in favour of the national or international languages. Fortunately according to the research of Indicators and Thresholds of the 2010 GNH Index in Bhutan the mother tongue still seems vibrant as about 95.2 per cent of the respondents speak their mother tongue ‘very well’, and amongst the teenagers, 86 per cent speak it ‘very well’. However, with external influences such as the media, television and internet, people are focusing more on global languages rather than on their own. Languages such as English are increasingly gaining popularity in families
  2. 2. Integrated Intelligent Research(IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligent Volume: 04 Issue: 02 December 2015,Pages No.122- 124 ISSN: 2278-2400 123 of urban areas. Of course, it is understood that the influences that fluency in English brings are not necessarily negative. On the contrary, they often prove to be enriching. But, because of the accelerated emphasis on the English language, there is an increasing threat to the native languages of Bhutan. So, it has become important for Bhutanese to sustain proficiency in their mother tongue and to promote it among the younger generations. The language indicator is measured by a self- reported fluency level in one’s mother tongue on a four-point scale. It should be clarified that mother tongue is defined as natal tongue which is a dialect. There are over a dozen dialects. Only in Western parts of the country does the mother tongue coincide with the national language, Dzongkha. Artisan skills Unlike many countries, traditional arts and crafts in Bhutan are not remnants of a bygone age but a vibrant aspect of culture which has been practiced for generations. They are also reflected vibrantly in the everyday lives of artisans. Their artistic expression and beautiful crafts represent ancient knowledge and also serve secular and spiritual functions (Bhutan 2020, Royal Government of Bhutan 1999). There are thirteen artisan skills, collectively known as Zorig Chusum. These skills draw upon a long tradition deeply imbedded with spiritual significance. Although these skills continue to retain their relevance in bringing contentment and happiness to the minds and lives of people, it will be increasingly challenging to preserve their spiritual significance due to modernization . Yet the Zorig Chusum skills are very much part of Bhutanese culture and represent a source of cultural capital. In order to promote and preserve culture, it is vital to include an indicator which assesses people’s interest and knowledge in these skills. So, an indicator reporting on number of skills possessed by a respondent was implemented. The thirteen arts and crafts include 1) weaving (Thagzo) 2) embroidery (Tshenzo) 3) painting (Lhazo) 4) carpentry (Shingzo) 5) carving (Parzo) 6) sculpture (Jinzo) 7) casting (Lugzo) 8) blacksmithing (Garzo) 9) bamboo works (Tszhazo) 10) goldsmithing and silversmithing (Serzo and Nguelzo) 11) masonry (Dozo) 12) leather works (Kozo) and 13) papermaking (Dezo). The ZorigChusum indicator does not only aim to encourage people to learn multiple skills, it also enables an assessment of the type of skills possessed and the skills that are less frequently practiced and thus deteriorating. Socio-cultural participation Cultural festivals and events, an expression of Bhutan’s ancient culture, continue to have a special significance in the daily lives of the people. The community festivals and social gatherings not only contribute to cultural vitality but also bring together people to share joy and happiness. Such cultural events acts as a medium to remind, retain, disseminate and transmit cultural heritage. There are studies which also confirm that participation in cultural and social activities has a positive effect on health, in addition to promoting local pride and a sense of belonging. Participation also helps build social capital based on strong social networks and relationships and thereby builds social connectedness in the community. There is growing evidence that cultural participation builds and enhances cohesiveness and connections within a community as well across communities. As Robert Putnam (2000) describes, civic engagement such as meetings or voting might be important but not inspiring or fun. On the other hand people often participate in cultural events out of pure enjoyment. As a result the social capital created over such participation is more stable and helps to develop strong bonds across differences in communities. In Bhutan, the cultural participation also has a major role in the spiritual life as most cultural events have a deep spiritual and historical significance. At present there is no cultural standard as to how many days should be sufficient for cultural participation. So it is vital to take into account some normative considerations. As the days of participation depends on the number of cultural events taking place, perhaps using the total number of events in a year might be one way to measure. But actually the total possible days will vary across communities and regions. Based on GNH norms, members of community must be active participants and must make a continual effort to participate in such events. Driglam Namzha Driglam Namzhas based on traditional values of righteous behaviour aligning with the society toward harmonious living (Speech delivered by Prime Minister on Educating for GNH 2011). The unique culture of DriglamNamzhais commonly practiced amongst Bhutanese and is considered vital for sustaining good relationships in societies. For DriglamNamzha, two indicators were developed: perceived importance of DriglamNamzha and the perceived change in practice and observance during the last few years. The traditional Bhutanese code of etiquette and conduct is of national importance. In order to create conditions for social harmony it is essential to understand and acknowledge the importance of Driglam Namzha. Equally important are the trends of how it is being practiced by society at large, as individual perceptions are affected to a large extent by the appreciation and expressions of such practices in society. GNH indicators serve as evaluative tools to track developmental progress over time. GNH indicators as targets display a common sense of purpose, offering us direction to the programmers and policies which are coherent with the values of GNH. II. CONCLUSION Bhutan is a country with diverse and unique set of cultures and traditions which needs to be preserved and protected. It is very important to note that culture is a dynamic concept which is being constantly evolved and continuously challenged by
  3. 3. Integrated Intelligent Research(IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligent Volume: 04 Issue: 02 December 2015,Pages No.122- 124 ISSN: 2278-2400 124 external factors and by social changes. It is therefore important to sustain these unique set of cultures of Bhutan which requires continuous promotion and progress towards developing adequate resilience. It is equally important to participate in cultural events out of pure enjoyment, not out of compulsion. This is because the social network created over the enjoyment is more stable and helps to develop strong bonds across different communities. Unique culture is being practiced amongst Bhutanese which is vital for sustaining good relationships in societies. Having good relationships among communities indicates that happiness and joy prevails in and around the country. Thus, cultural diversity and resilience contribute towards the Gross National Happiness (GNH) and no doubt, it is one of the important domains of GNH.During some of the festivals like Losar, family members and siblings come together and share peace and happiness. A unique culture of Driglam Namzha, the etiquette and code of conduct are being practiced in every household in Bhutan and given people the right way to live in a harmony. So, GNH begins at home. In order for a person to be happy and prosperous, one has to undergo sharing of love and happiness within the family. Therefore, it is very clear that Cultural diversity and resilience play a vital role in contributing happiness in the concept so called “Gross National Happiness”. ACKNOWLEDGMENTS Life of human being is full of interaction. No one is self- sufficient by himself. Whenever anyone is doing some serious and important work, a lot of help from the people concerned is needed and one less specially obliged towards them.We cannot forget acknowledging them in few words as without the guidance and co-ordination of them, our project would not have been possible. We would like to express a deep sense of gratitude to PG and Research Department of Mathematics, Loyola College, Chennai and Gaeddu College of Business Studies, Royal University of Bhutan, Bhutan for organizing the Indo-Bhutan International Conference on such an important and interesting topic on nine domains of Gross National Happiness.We sincerely would like to thank Dr. Victor Devdas, Head, Department of Mathematics, Loyola College, Chennai and Mr. Lhatu Jamba, Director, Gaeddu College of Business Studies, RUB, Bhutan for their generous support and encouragement. REFERENCES [1] Gross National Happiness; practice and management(2008) The Fourth International Conference on GNH ; edited by Dasho Karma Ura and Dorji Penjor. [2] Gross National Happiness; practice and management(2008) The First International Conference on GNH ; edited by Dasho Karma Ura and Karma Galay [3] http://www.grossnationalhappiness.com/9,domains/cultural-diversity- and-resilience-2/ [4] http://psychcentral.com/lib/2007/what-is-resilience/

×