Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Economic Growth of Information Technology (It) Industry on the Indian Economy

Feb. 03, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
An analysis of Mobile Learning Implementation in Shinas College of Technology...
An analysis of Mobile Learning Implementation in Shinas College of Technology...
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Review of Basic Principles of Embodiment Design
ijcnes
Benefits and Challenges in Digital Banking Sector
ijcnes
Findings of IBM WATSON procedural way to play Jeopardy Game show
ijcnes
Power Management in Micro grid Using Hybrid Energy Storage System
ijcnes
Power Management in Micro grid Using Hybrid Energy Storage System
ijcnes
Holistic Forecasting of Onset of Diabetes through Data Mining Techniques
ijcnes
A Survey on Disease Prediction from Retinal Colour Fundus Images using Image ...
ijcnes
An Efficient Majority Error Detection in Logic Decoding with Euclidean Geomet...
ijcnes
1 of 3 Ad

Economic Growth of Information Technology (It) Industry on the Indian Economy

Feb. 03, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Engineering

Information Technology (IT) is an important emerging sector of the Indian Economy. IT in India is an industry comprising of two noteworthy segments IT administrations and business process outsourcing (BPO).The segment has expanded its commitment to Indias GDP from 1.2% in 1998 to 9.3% in 2015. According to NASSCOM, the segment amassed incomes of US$147 billion out of 2015, with send out income remaining at US$99 billion and household income at US$48 billion, developing by more than 13%.Indias present Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun a venture called �DIGITAL INDIA i.e., Computerized India to help secure IT a position both inside and outside of India. The IT sector has served as a fertile ground for the growth of a new entrepreneurial class with innovative corporate practices and has been instrumental in reversing the brain drain, raising Indias brand equity and attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) leading to other associated benefits. The Size of this sector has increased at a tremendous rate of 35% per year during the last 10 years. This Paper examines the India�s growth in IT industry and also studied the impact of IT on the Indian Economy.

Information Technology (IT) is an important emerging sector of the Indian Economy. IT in India is an industry comprising of two noteworthy segments IT administrations and business process outsourcing (BPO).The segment has expanded its commitment to Indias GDP from 1.2% in 1998 to 9.3% in 2015. According to NASSCOM, the segment amassed incomes of US$147 billion out of 2015, with send out income remaining at US$99 billion and household income at US$48 billion, developing by more than 13%.Indias present Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun a venture called �DIGITAL INDIA i.e., Computerized India to help secure IT a position both inside and outside of India. The IT sector has served as a fertile ground for the growth of a new entrepreneurial class with innovative corporate practices and has been instrumental in reversing the brain drain, raising Indias brand equity and attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) leading to other associated benefits. The Size of this sector has increased at a tremendous rate of 35% per year during the last 10 years. This Paper examines the India�s growth in IT industry and also studied the impact of IT on the Indian Economy.

Engineering
Advertisement

Recommended

An analysis of Mobile Learning Implementation in Shinas College of Technology...
ijcnes
0 views
4 slides
A Survey on the Security Issues of Software Defined Networking Tool in Cloud ...
ijcnes
0 views
7 slides
Social Media Use and Its Impact on Student Learning at Shinas College of Tech...
ijcnes
0 views
4 slides
Student Academic Record Management System Framework using Oracle Apex
ijcnes
0 views
5 slides
Isothermal Motion of Hydromagnetic Cylindrical Shock Waves in Self Gravitatin...
ijcnes
0 views
3 slides
Challenges of E-government in Oman
ijcnes
0 views
3 slides
Mobile Applications Enhance Business Progression: An Efficacious Review
ijcnes
0 views
3 slides
Social Engineering threats and Countermeasures in SHCT
ijcnes
0 views
3 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from ijcnes (20)

Review of Basic Principles of Embodiment Design
ijcnes
0 views
Benefits and Challenges in Digital Banking Sector
ijcnes
0 views
Findings of IBM WATSON procedural way to play Jeopardy Game show
ijcnes
0 views
Power Management in Micro grid Using Hybrid Energy Storage System
ijcnes
0 views
Power Management in Micro grid Using Hybrid Energy Storage System
ijcnes
0 views
Holistic Forecasting of Onset of Diabetes through Data Mining Techniques
ijcnes
0 views
A Survey on Disease Prediction from Retinal Colour Fundus Images using Image ...
ijcnes
0 views
An Efficient Majority Error Detection in Logic Decoding with Euclidean Geomet...
ijcnes
0 views
Feature Extraction in Content based Image Retrieval
ijcnes
0 views
Challenges and Mechanisms for Securing Data in Mobile Cloud Computing
ijcnes
0 views
An Evaluation of Association Rule Mining for Market Basket Analysis
ijcnes
0 views
Detection of Node Activity and Selfish & Malicious Behavioral Patterns using ...
ijcnes
0 views
Optimal Channel and Relay Assignment in Ofdmbased Multi-Relay Multi-Pair Two-...
ijcnes
0 views
An Effective and Scalable AODV for Wireless Ad hoc Sensor Networks
ijcnes
0 views
Secured Seamless Wi-Fi Enhancement in Dynamic Vehicles
ijcnes
0 views
Virtual Position based Olsr Protocol for Wireless Sensor Networks
ijcnes
0 views
Automatic Led Solar Powered Street Light Control based on Climatic Conditions...
ijcnes
0 views
Minimization of Total Harmonic Distorsion for Cascaded Multilevel Inverter wi...
ijcnes
0 views
Mitigation and control of Defeating Jammers using P-1 Factorization
ijcnes
0 views
Design of Sensor less Sliding-Mode BLDC motor Speed regulator using Class of ...
ijcnes
0 views
Review of Basic Principles of Embodiment Design
ijcnes
0 views
5 slides
Benefits and Challenges in Digital Banking Sector
ijcnes
0 views
5 slides
Findings of IBM WATSON procedural way to play Jeopardy Game show
ijcnes
0 views
5 slides
Power Management in Micro grid Using Hybrid Energy Storage System
ijcnes
0 views
5 slides
Power Management in Micro grid Using Hybrid Energy Storage System
ijcnes
0 views
4 slides
Holistic Forecasting of Onset of Diabetes through Data Mining Techniques
ijcnes
0 views
4 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

lecture01.ppt
wafahop
0 views
Presentation1.pdf
RahulGhosh767154
0 views
An Efficient Ic On chip Test Framework To Embed Tsv Testing In Memory Bist Us...
ijcnes
0 views
An Exploratory Study on the Practices of Knowledge Management in Software Dev...
ijcnes
0 views
A Study on Code Smell Detection with Refactoring Tools in Object Oriented Lan...
ijcnes
0 views
A Study on Prediction Techniques of Data Mining in Educational Domain
ijcnes
0 views
Automatic breaking system.docx
PraveenYadav581556
0 views
8. types of organisation.pptx
ravi shankar
0 views
1_LTE and LTE Advanced.pptx
ssuser078739
0 views
Secure And Efficient Defense Strategy Against Energy Exhausting Attacks In Wsn
ijcnes
0 views
fy07_sh-16637-07_acc-injury-prev2.ppt
UjjvalPadhiyar
0 views
Investigation on Challenges in Cloud Security to Provide Effective Cloud Comp...
ijcnes
0 views
Bliss flow systems Choke Valve supplier
NeerajMudgil1
0 views
05_optics.ppt
ssuser2ae35a
0 views
Inclinometer.pptx
ravi shankar
0 views
Non Invasive Method of Diabetes Detection using Particle Swarm Optimization i...
ijcnes
0 views
Constro 2023 - Pune.pptx
AdilMoinuddinAnsari
0 views
Priority Based Multi Sen Car Technique in WSN
ijcnes
0 views
DEDICAT 6G_HEXA-X_Workshop_on-6G The Dedicat6G use cases
Dedicat6G
0 views
An analysis and impact factors on Agriculture field using Data Mining Techniques
ijcnes
0 views
lecture01.ppt
wafahop
0 views
86 slides
Presentation1.pdf
RahulGhosh767154
0 views
7 slides
An Efficient Ic On chip Test Framework To Embed Tsv Testing In Memory Bist Us...
ijcnes
0 views
5 slides
An Exploratory Study on the Practices of Knowledge Management in Software Dev...
ijcnes
0 views
7 slides
A Study on Code Smell Detection with Refactoring Tools in Object Oriented Lan...
ijcnes
0 views
3 slides
A Study on Prediction Techniques of Data Mining in Educational Domain
ijcnes
0 views
4 slides
Advertisement

Economic Growth of Information Technology (It) Industry on the Indian Economy

  1. 1. Integrated Intelligent Research (IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligents Volume: 06 Issue: 02, December 2017, Page No.38-41 ISSN: 2278-2400 38 Economic Growth of Information Technology (It) Industry on the Indian Economy Vijayalakshmi.N Assistant Professor in Economics, K.C.S Kasi Nadar College of Arts & Science,Chennai-21. E-Mail: viji.economist@gmail.com Phone No. 96003 63767 Abstract - Information Technology (IT) is an important emerging sector of the Indian Economy. IT in India is an industry comprising of two noteworthy segments IT administrations and business process outsourcing (BPO).The segment has expanded its commitment to Indias GDP from 1.2% in 1998 to 9.3% in 2015. According to NASSCOM, the segment amassed incomes of US$147 billion out of 2015, with send out income remaining at US$99 billion and household income at US$48 billion, developing by more than 13%.Indias present Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun a venture called ‘DIGITAL INDIA i.e., Computerized India to help secure IT a position both inside and outside of India. The IT sector has served as a fertile ground for the growth of a new entrepreneurial class with innovative corporate practices and has been instrumental in reversing the brain drain, raising Indias brand equity and attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) leading to other associated benefits. The Size of this sector has increased at a tremendous rate of 35% per year during the last 10 years. This Paper examines the India’s growth in IT industry and also studied the impact of IT on the Indian Economy. Keywords: Information Technology, Economic Development, Foreign Direct Investment, Gross Domestic Product. I. INTRODUCTION India is the world's largest sourcing destination for the information technology (IT) industry, accounting for approximately 67 per cent of the US$ 124-130 billion market. The industry employs about 10 million workforces. More importantly, the industry has led the economic transformation of the country and altered the perception of India in the global economy. India's cost competitiveness in providing IT services, which is approximately 3-4 times cheaper than the US, continues to be the mainstay of its Unique Selling Proposition (USP) in the global sourcing market. However, India is also gaining prominence in terms of intellectual capital with several global IT firms setting up their innovation centers in India. The IT industry has also created significant demand in the Indian education sector, especially for engineering and computer science. The Indian IT and ITES industry is divided into four major segments – IT services, Business Process Management (BPM), software products and engineering services, and hardware. IT/ITES industry in India has seen an unparalleled development since the most recent decade. Different activities of Government of India and the State Governments like, progression of outside exchange, end of obligations on imports of data innovation items, setting up of Export Oriented Units (EOU), Software Technology Parks (STP), unwinding of controls on both internal and outward speculations and remote trade, and Special Economic Zones (SEZ), have assisted IT industry with gaining overwhelming position in world's IT situation. So we can state that the IT business has developed throughout the years and has turned out to be a noteworthy supporter of the worldwide monetary development. It has helped India to develop as a worldwide compel in the present regularly expanding focused and requesting condition. II. OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY To analyse the relationship between Information Technology and Indian Economy To analyse the economic growth in the IT industry. To study the employment growth in the IT industry. III. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY The study focuses on extensive study of Secondary data collected from various books, National & international Journals, government reports, publications from various websites which focused on various aspects. IV. IT INDUSTRY IN INDIA A particular industry that has been instrumental in the growth of the Indian economy is the IT sector. IT stands for Information Technology. The design, development, implementation or management of information systems is referred to as information technology. It describes the production, storage, manipulation and dissemination of information. IT industries account for 7.2% of the GDP of India and provide employment directly or indirectly for over 3.1 million people in the year 2014. It also contributes very significantly to India’s exports: accounting for around 18% in 2001. India produces roughly 150,000
  2. 2. Integrated Intelligent Research (IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligents Volume: 06 Issue: 02, December 2017, Page No.38-41 ISSN: 2278-2400 39 technically and socially adept engineers every year. Most of them migrate to developed countries and form an integral part of the workforce there, thus becoming India’s most beloved export. The IT industry in India has seen massive change, growth and development over the years. The future of this industry seems bright with more growth being predicted. Financial analysts are optimistically predicting strides in software technology development in India. Additionally, the growth of the IT sector is expected to bring about a corresponding growth in other sectors like employment, exports and Foreign Direct Investments. IT sector is also intimately linked to other relevant sectors like biomedical technology, defense and infrastructure. Thus the future of the IT sector will directly impact the growth of the nation. IT area has helped the residential economy to coordinate with the world economy. It has had critical effects on the lives of many individuals. It has likewise helped individuals settled in far flung geologies to associate with whatever is left of the world.It has brought forth e-administration hones, because of which individuals get a simple get to by means of e-wellbeing, e-training, e-ticketing and so forth to the different legislative administrations. Today nearly everything should be possible online whether its shopping, ticketing, documenting Income Tax returns and so forth. In spite of the fact that the year 2014 was brimming with difficulties and vulnerabilities however the IT area figured out how to accomplish twofold digit development rate and achieved incomes of USD 108 billion in the monetary year 2014-2015. Key drivers of development in the IT sector  Low cost of operation and duty focal points  Supportive government arrangements  Availability of in fact talented labor  Rapid presentation of IT advances in real divisions, for example, telecom, BFSI.  Strong development in send out request  use of new advances like distributed computing  Government built up SEZs Growth of Information Technology (IT) Industry in India In Indian economy, the offer of data innovation industry's pay in India's total national output has expanded from 1.2percent out of 1997-98 to 6.9 percent, in 2011- 12.During the year 2010-11, the genuine GDP has developed to USD 1872.9 billion and the IT sector's income has expanded from USD 5 billion out of 1997-98 to USD101.7billion in the year 2011-12. Table 1: India’s GDP and information technology industry growth Year India’s GDP (USD billion) Income from IT sector (USD billion) % share of IT indusdry in the GDP 1997-98 411.57 5 1.2 1998-99 440.59 6 1.4 1999-2000 461.91 8.2 1.8 2000-01 473.05 12. 2.6 2001-02 494.99 13.4 2.7 2002-03 573.17 16.1 2.8 2003-04 669.44 21.5 3.2 2004-05 783.14 28.2 3.6 2005-06 877.22 37.4 4.3 2006-07 1098.95 47.8 4.3 2007-08 1232.95 64 5.2 2008-09 1227.1 69.1 5.8 2009-10 1365.4 74.2 6.0 2010-11 1710.92 88.3 6.1 2011-12 1872.9 101.7 6.9 Source: www.nasscom.com, voice of research, vol. 2, issue 4. The contribution of India’s IT industry to economic progress has been quite significant. It has the tremendous potential of becoming an engine of accelerated economic growth. It provides facilities for productivity improvement for all sectors of the economy and means of efficient governance. India is one of the leading offshore destination in delivering engineering research and development (ER&D) services with a greater market share. According to NASSCOM, IT industry includes the five principal components, namely: (i)Online business, (ii) IT services, (iii) IT-enabled services (iv)Software merchandise and (v) Hardware merchandise. The technology revolution for the last 15 years has triggered a huge growth in, massive educated, and technology focused workforce, which is leading India to become one of the major economies of the world by 2020. Table 2: IT-ITES industry Revenue trend in (USD billion) Year ITES Exports IT-ITES Domestic Total CAGR 2001-02 7.6 2.6 10.2 - 2002-03 9.5 3 12.5 22.5 2003-04 12.9 3.8 16.7 33.6 2004-05 17.7 4.8 22.5 34.7 2005-06 23.6 6.7 30.3 34.6 2006-07 31.1 8.2 39.3 29.7
  3. 3. Integrated Intelligent Research (IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligents Volume: 06 Issue: 02, December 2017, Page No.38-41 ISSN: 2278-2400 40 2007-08 40.4 11.7 52 32.31 2008-09 46.3 12.4 58.1 11.7 2009-10 49.7 14.3 64 10.15 2010-11 59 17.3 76.3 19.21 2011-12 68.8 19 87.8 15.07 2012-13 76.1 19.2 95.2 8.42 2013-14 86 19 105 10.29 Source: www.nasscom.com.india.gov.in The IT-ITES industry has been developing at exceptional pace since 2001-02. IT and BPO sector’s income as an extent of India's GDP has extended from 1.2% of every 1998 to an expected 7.5% out of 2012. Indian IT-ITES industry income is assessed at USD105billion in FY2013-14 as contrasted with USD95.2billion in FY2012-13 enlisting an expansion of around 10.3%. Fare incomes of IT and BPO administrations (barring equipment sends out) in FY2010 are relied upon to develop at 5.5%.According to the Indian Finance Ministry the yearly development rate of the Indian economy is anticipated to have expanded to 7.4% of every 2014-15 as contrasted and 6.9% in the monetary year 2013- 14. In a yearly report, the IMF estimate that the Indian Economy would develop by 7.5% percent in the 2015-2016 fiscal years starting on April 1, 2015, up from 7.2% (2014-2015). Employment Nasscome report stated that during 2013, the IT industry added 160,000 employees and provided direct employment to 3.1million people and indirect employment to 10million people.This sector has also led to massive employment generation. The industry continues to be a net employment generator expected to add 230,000 jobs in FY2012, thus providing direct employment to about 2.8 million, and indirectly employing 8.9 million people. The potential contribution of information technology to employment generation is both direct and indirect. Directly the growth of the computer, hardware and software industries are generating new job opportunities in India. Indirectly the adoption of computer technology by other industries expands the range of services they provided and can stimulate more rapid growth of these sectors. Source: www.nasscom.com The IT sector is one of the largest sectors providing employment of more than 3 million people directly in the year of 2014. For the year of 2011-12 number of people employed in IT, exports are 1.29million, BPM exports are 0.88million. It domestic is 0.60million and totally, it is of about 2.77million. The sector provides indirect employment opportunities in construction, catering security, services, retail, and transport. In addition the IT sector provides employment to over 100,000forgine national and 30-35 %( 8000, 000) women, the sector has a diversely qualified workforce with 25% of the workforce being domain specialists (chartered accountants, doctors, lawyers, statisticians, mathematicians, etc.). Table – 4: Employment in IT-ITES industry (in millions) Year/Segme nt 2009 -10 2010 -11 2011 -12 2012 -13 2013 -14 IT services exports 1.0 1.15 1.29 1.4 105 BPO exports 0.77 0.83 0.88 0.92 0.95 6 Domestic markets 0.53 0.56 0.60 0.64 0.67 6 Total Employment 2.30 2.54 2.77 2.96 3.13 2 V. CONCLUSION India is the highest off shoring goal for IT organizations over the world. Having demonstrated its abilities in conveying both on-shore and seaward administrations to worldwide customers, rising advancements now offer a whole new array of chances for top IT firms in India. Social, Mobility, Analytics and Cloud (SMAC) are all in all normal to offer a US$ 1 trillion open door. Cloud speaks to the biggest open door under SMAC, expanding at a CAGR of roughly 30 for every penny to around US$ 650-700 billion by 2020. The online networking is the second most lucrative portion for IT firms, offering a US$ 250 billion market opportunity by 2020. The Indian online business portion is US$ 12 billion in estimate and is seeing solid development and in this way offers another appealing road for IT organizations to create items and administrations to take into account the high development buyer fragment. Therefore, the present study concludes that the Indian IT industry is growing steadily and positively contributes in terms of income and employment to the educated mass and to the growth of the Indian economy. REFERENCES [1] Nirvikar Singh, Information Technology and India’s Economic Development, April 2002. [2] Sanjay Kumar Pal,” 21st Century Information Technology Revolution” Ubiquity Volume 9, Issue 24 (June 17 - 23, 2008). [3] Yojana, “Electronics & Information Technology”, September 2012. [4] www.nasscom.com [5] www.nasscom.com.india.gov.in

×