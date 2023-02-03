Successfully reported this slideshow.
A Survey on the Security Issues of Software Defined Networking Tool in Cloud Computing

Feb. 03, 2023
The Advent of the digital age has led to a rise in different types of data with every passing day. In fact, it is expected that half of the total data used around the world will be on the cloud nowadays. This complex data needs to be stored, processed and analyzed for information gaining that can be used for several organizations. Cloud computing provides an appropriate platform for Software Defined Networking (SDN) in communicating and computing requirements of the latter. It makes cloud-based networking a viable research field in the current scenario. However, several issues addressed and risk needs to be mitigated in the L2 cloud server. Virtual networks and cloud federation being considered in the network virtualization over L3 cloud router. This research work explores the existing research challenges and discusses open issues for the security in cloud computing and its uses in the relevant field by means of a comparative analysis of L2 server L3 router based on SDN tools. Also, an analysis of such issues are discussed and summarized. Finally, the best tool identified for the use cloud security.

  1. 1. Integrated Intelligent Research (IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligents Volume: 06 Issue: 02 December 2017 Page No.27-33 ISSN: 2278-2400 27 A Survey on the Security Issues of Software Defined Networking Tool in Cloud Computing S.Karthiga1 , T.Velmurugan2 1 Research Scholar, 2 Associate Professor PG and Research Department of Computer Science, D. G. Vaishnav College, Arumbakkam, Chennai-600106, India E-Mail: 1 karthiga2191@gmail.com, 2 velmurugan_dgvc@yahoo.co.in, Abstract: The Advent of the digital age has led to a rise in different types of data with every passing day. In fact, it is expected that half of the total data used around the world will be on the cloud nowadays. This complex data needs to be stored, processed and analyzed for information gaining that can be used for several organizations. Cloud computing provides an appropriate platform for Software Defined Networking (SDN) in communicating and computing requirements of the latter. It makes cloud-based networking a viable research field in the current scenario. However, several issues addressed and risk needs to be mitigated in the L2 cloud server. Virtual networks and cloud federation being considered in the network virtualization over L3 cloud router. This research work explores the existing research challenges and discusses open issues for the security in cloud computing and its uses in the relevant field by means of a comparative analysis of L2 server L3 router based on SDN tools. Also, an analysis of such issues are discussed and summarized. Finally, the best tool identified for the use cloud security. Keywords: Software Defined Network, Cloud-Based Networking, Cloud Security, Cloud Tools. I. INTRODUCTION Cloud computing is a model for enabling omnipresent, self service, on-demand network access to a shared pool of configurable computing resources (e.g., networks, servers, storage, applications, and services) that can be rapidly provisioned and released with minimal management effort or service provider interaction. Cloud computing is a specialized form of distributed computing that introduces utilization models for remotely provisioning scalable and measured resources.The cloud model is composed of five essential characteristics, three service models, and four deployment models. L. J. Zhang and Q. Zhou discussed its research paper titled as ‘CCOA: Cloud Computing Open Architecture’ Cloud Computing provides surroundings for resource sharing in application development platforms, and business applications [1]. In the research paper titled as' Cloud computing in academic institutions,' the term Cloud Computing has been outlined in some ways by analyst corporations, academics, business practitioners and IT corporations [2]. Cloud computing system can be divided into two sections: the front end and the back end both sections are area unit connected with one another through a network is discussed detail in the research paper titled as ‘Cloud computing - Concepts, architecture, and challenges by Y. Jadeja and K. Modi [3]. Figure 1: Cloud computing The architecture of Cloud Computing: The Physical layer, the infrastructure layer, the platform layer and the application layer, as indicated in figure 2. Figure 2: Architecture of Cloud computing
  2. 2. Integrated Intelligent Research (IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligents Volume: 06 Issue: 02 December 2017 Page No.27-33 ISSN: 2278-2400 28 B. Grobauer, T. Walloschek described all layers in its paper titled as ‘Understanding cloud computing vulnerabilities’. The Application layer: The application layer comprises of the actual cloud provisions [4].Cloud Computing has different service models such as Infrastructure as a Service (IAAS), Platform as a Service (PAAS), and Software as a Service (SAAS) are discussed in the survey paper titled as ’ A survey on security issues in service delivery models of cloud computing’ [5]. In Characteristics of Cloud Computing are discussed in the paper ‘The characteristics of cloud computing’ [6]. The Xu Wang; Beizhan Wang; Jing Huang talks about the technique used to resources it needs to return cloud rather than visible entity [7]. Deployment of Cloud Computing: Clouds can generally be deployed according to the owner of the Cloud data centers. A Cloud atmosphere will comprise either one Cloud or multiple Clouds are discussed in the paper ‘Examining cloud computing adoption intention, pricing mechanism, and deployment model’ [8] (see figure 3). Figure 3: Cloud Deployment model In public cloud, users access to the services victimization external interfaces which may be offered by internet browsers via web. The users share a standard cloud infrastructure are discussed by A. Li et al. [9]. In the book titled as ‘Private Cloud Computing’ decribes about private clouds operation is inside associate organization's internal enterprise information center. Non-public cloud is often compared to computer network [10]. The Cloud Computing Security Alliance are discussed by A. Marinos and G. Briscoe in its paper [11].Hybrid cloud is a combination of two or more clouds (private, community, or public) that remain unique entities is detailed in the survey paper titled as ‘Emerging Hybrid Cloud Patterns’ [12].Cloud computing offers several technical and economic benefits are discussed in this paper. The main goal of this article is to discuss the Cloud Computing Network Security, which motivate research on cloud-based networking. The Organization of this paper is structured as follows. Section II describes the basic ideas about Cloud Computing Networks. A number of research works are taken and compared, which are based on the concept of Cloud Computing Security is carried out in Section III. Finally, Section IV concludes the research work. II. CLOUD COMPUTING NETWORKS The novel concept of cloud computing allows for more applications for internet users [13]. Cloud computing is currently used many commodity nodes that can cooperate to perform a specific service together is proved in the research paper titled as ‘Understanding cloud computing vulnerabilities’ [13,4]. In a book titled as ‘The future of cloud computing’ is discussed detail the concept of cloud computing environment, users can access the operational capability faster with internet application [14]. The computer systems have the high stability to handle the service requests from many users in the environment is discussed by I. Foster et al. in its paper [15]. The advantage of cloud computing and make each task to obtain the required resources in the shortest time is an important topic is discussed in a research paper titled as ‘Towards a load balancing in a three-level cloud computing network’ [16][17]. A computer network starts with a Network Interface Card (NIC) in the host, which is connected to a layer 2 (L2) network (Ethernet, WiFi, etc.) segments are discussed in the research paper ‘Cloud Computing: Issues and Challenges’ [18]. N. Santos discussed in its research paper about L2/L3 networks, a single data center may have several L2/L3 networks. Several data centers may be interconnected via L2/L3 switches [19]. In ‘Secure virtualization for cloud computing’ described network components NIC, L2 n/w, L2switch, L3 n/w, L3 routers, data centers, and the Internet needs to be virtualized [20]. H. Hiroaki et al. discussed in its paper titled as’ Dynamic IP-VPN architecture for cloud computing ‘ about the developments of mobile IP [21] . In ‘The case for cloud computing' research paper discussed a network connection spans multiple L2 networks via L3 routers [22]. Handel et al. discussed in its paper about the concept of packet headers and their functions are arranged in an orderly fashion according to the open-systems interconnection (OSI) reference model [23].In ‘Physical mechanism of current-free double layers’ discussed about the physical layer, is concerned with the transmission of a bit over a physical link [24]. J. Esler
  3. 3. Integrated Intelligent Research (IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligents Volume: 06 Issue: 02 December 2017 Page No.27-33 ISSN: 2278-2400 29 described the data link layer, provides mechanisms for the transfer of frames of data across a single physical link frame [25]. R. Sherwood et al., discussed about the network layer, it provides network-wide packet delivery and switching functionality [26]. J. Salowey et al. discussed about the transport layer, can provide mechanisms for end-to-end delivery of packets [27]. Layer 5 (the session layer), Layer 6 (the presentation layer), and Layer 7 (the application layer) perform higher-level functions such as communication session management, data formatting, data encryption, and data compression are discussed in the research paper titled as ‘Large-scale electrophysiology: Acquisition, compression, encryption, and storage of big data’ [28]. C. Guo et al. discussed in its paper about ISPs additional network access capabilities, such as Virtual Private Networking (VPN), using protocols such as L2TP (Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol titled as ) ‘BCube: a high performance, server-centric network architecture for modular data centers’ [29]. W. Simpson discussed about Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) layer 2 links established and its connection in its research paper titled ‘The Point-to-Point Protocol ( PPP ) Status of this Memo’ [30]. The ISP sets up a packet tunnel to a home gateway (HGW) in IP packets are discussed in the research paper titled ‘ISP-friendly live P2P streaming’[31]. ‘Rapid, Time-Division multiplexed, Direct Absorption and wavelength modulation- spectroscopy' as titled research paper discussed VoIP, a voice data stream is packetized and transmitted over the packet network [32]. Software-defined networking has applications in a wide variety of networked environments. S. Barkai, R. Katz, D. Farinacci, and D. Meyer, discussed different environments for which SDN solutions have been proposed or implemented [33]. III. CLOUD COMPUTING SECURITY Information Security should cover a number of suggested themes as per the International Standards Organization (ISO). Cloud computing security should be guided in this regard in order to become a secure and effective technology solution. Figure 2, illustrating the information security requirements with the cloud computing deployment model and delivery models which has been adapted by Eloff et al. [34]. In Figure 2, the different cloud delivery models and deployment models are matched against the information security requirements. Shaikh et al. discussed the identification and authentication in cloud computing, depending on the type of cloud it specify the users must be established and supplementary access priorities and permission are discussed in the paper [35]. The management of security in Cloud computing is explored by Ramgovind et al. in [36]. In Cloud computing, confidentiality plays a vital role in maintaining and controlling organizations data situated across multiple distributed databases and cloud applications is discussed in ‘Protection of Users Data Confidentiality in Cloud Computing’ by S. S. Yau et al. [37]. The integrity requirement lies in applying the due diligence within the cloud domain mainly when accessing data. Therefore ACID (atomicity, consistency, isolation, and durability) properties of the cloud's data should without a doubt be robustly imposed across all Cloud computing delivery models [15]. The titled ‘Data security in the world of cloud computing’ discussed about Non-repudiation in cloud computing can be verify using e-commerce security protocols and token provisioning to data transmission within cloud applications [38]. The service level agreement is the most important document which highlights the trepidation of availability in cloud services and resources between the cloud provider and client , exploring by the information is discussed by O. Rebollo et al. [39]. Managing cloud computing security: In order to manage and control the cloud technology in all places the potential impact of Cloud computing on their competitive edge are discussed in the survey paper titled as ‘Security Guidance Critical Areas of Focus for Critical Areas of Focus in Cloud Computing V2.1’ [40]. A Cloud framework that specifically addresses, senior professionals, organizations information security and management of cloud computing guidelines are discussed in the paper ‘Data Security and Privacy Protection Issues in Cloud Computing’ [41]. The use of HTTPS together with WS Security should be a bare minimum when logging on to access data using Cloud computing are discussed detail in the survey paper ‘An analysis of cloud computing security issues’ [42]. S. Zawoad and R. Hasan discussed about WS- Security assists with SOAP messages by defining the header that carries the WS-Security extensions are exposed in the paper ‘A trustworthy cloud forensics environment paper’ [43]. In the book titled ‘The Tower and the Cloud’, Richard Katz focuses on many areas where the cloud may impose on education. Potential Cloud organizations and vendor clouds by moving towards a single cloud interface are discussed in the book [43, 44]. With increased employment of cloud computing comes increasingly frequent cloud computing security incidents. Arguably many of the incidents described as "cloud security" in fact just reflect traditional web
  4. 4. Integrated Intelligent Research (IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligents Volume: 06 Issue: 02 December 2017 Page No.27-33 ISSN: 2278-2400 30 application and data-hosting problems are discussed in the paper ‘Security in cloud computing: Opportunities and challenges’[44] . In Addressing cloud computing security issues highlighted in the paper ‘Addressing cloud computing security issues’ [45] . R. Buyya, C. S. Yeo, and S. Venugopal proposed about data outsourcing and assurance, and virtual machines. The field primarily manifests as a blend of existing topics, rather than a set of papers with an exclusive focus on cloud security [46]. The “black hat” community has discovered cloud computing exploits that reflect extensions of existing vulnerabilities in Black Hat USA 2009 is discussed in Handbook of Cloud Computing book [47].In the Attack surfaces: A taxonomy for attacks on cloud services is discussed about Social engineering attacks remain effective one exploit tries to convince Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) users such as “fedora_core" [48]. Table 1: Results Comparison Referen ce Author Problem identified Result [1] L. J. Zhang and Q. Zhou Seven architectura l Principles and ten architectura l Modules CCOA is an extensible and configurable architecture for providing normative guidance [4] B. Grobauer, T. Walloschek, and E. Stöcker Cloud- specific issues and to clarify the discussions regarding vulnerabilit ies Indicators based on sound definitions of risk factors and cloud computing. [7] S. Marston, Z. Li, S. Bandyopadhy ay, J. Zhang, and A. Ghalsasi Business- related issues-CC Optical risk Transfer and SLA contract design is the form of reporting security [8] P. F. Hsu, S. Ray, and Y. Y. Li-Hsieh Cloud Service adoption that deals pricing mechanism Cloud literature by investigating the multifaceted nature of and deployment model cloud [13] F. Alagöz, A. C. Valdez, W. Wilkowska, M. Ziefle, S. Dorner, and A. Holzinger Mobile e- health and wellness applications of accelerating health Cloud-based healthcare and wellness application will prove themselves [16] M. Armbrust et al., The cost and storage and networking Computing, storage, and networking must all focus on horizontal scalability of virtualized resources rather than on single node performance [17] S. C. Wang, K. Q. Yan, W. P. Liao, and S. S. Wang Discussed load balancing, scheduling, and cloud computing Load balancing by OLB scheduling algorithm, LBMM scheduling algorithm is utilized [18] T. Dillon, C. Wu, and E. Chang SOA and Grid computing related to cloud computing The interoperabil ity issues are highlighted and number of solution are discussed in this paper [20] F. Lombardi and R. Di Pietro Security issues and affection Secure via virtualizatio n, Novel advanced architecture for cloud protection [21] H. Hiroaki, Y. Kamizuru, A. Honda, T. Hashimoto, K. Shimizu, and H. Yao Dynamic IP-VPN which is used for cloud computing Cloud computing environment and IP-VPN
  5. 5. Integrated Intelligent Research (IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligents Volume: 06 Issue: 02 December 2017 Page No.27-33 ISSN: 2278-2400 31 services [22] R. L. Grossman Difference of cloud and cloud computing Cloud and cloud computing by using cluster and distributed computing. [26] R. Sherwood et al., switch virtualizatio n in which the same hardware forwarding plane can be shared among multiple logical networks Packets are sliced and send into the logical networks [33] S. Barkai, R. Katz, D. Farinacci, and D. Meyer The use of software- defined flow mapping for scale- assembly of virtual functions features- capacity LISP-based SDN overlays can implement such interconnect for virtualized functions by surrounding data-center spines or national backbones. [34] J. Brodkin Seven cloud- computing security risks To describe the 7 different types of cloud computing risk factors [35] F. B. F. Shaikh and S. Haider Security Threats Different types of security Threats via Cloud computing are discussed [36] S. Ramgovind et al. Data security Precaution and safety issues to secure the data in cloud computing [37] S. S. Yau and H. G. An Manage the security in cloud computing Key security consideratio ns and challenges which are currently faced in the Cloud computing industry are discussed [39] O. Rebollo, D. Mellado, E. Fernández- Medina, and H. Mouratidis Framework Discussed E- Governance framework [41] D. Chen and H. Zhao CSA The Author focused the critical area of cloud security like segmentatio n [47] N. Gruschka and M. Jensen Taxonomy of attackers Data security from attackers, intruders, and hackers. Protection of data III. CONCLUSION Security is the very important and essential task in the current field of data analysis and some network oriented transactions. This work identifies some of the general issues and challenges in cloud security. Cloud security can be seen a new phenomenon which is set to revolutionize the way used on the internet; there are security issues to identify the cautious in Cloud Security Protocols. However, it is just very careful to understand the limitations and security risks posed in utilizing these technologies. Usually, no exception provided for the network security by the cloud service providers. Cloud Computing Networks has the potential to become a frontrunner in promoting a Security to data, Virtual and Economically viable in IT solution and to standardized Cloud Computing Security Protocols through layer2 server and layer3 routers. A number of security issues and their challenges are discussed in this work. Hence, this survey work identifies that the SDN protocol performs well for the cloud security compared with other type of protocols in the same context.
  6. 6. Integrated Intelligent Research (IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligents Volume: 06 Issue: 02 December 2017 Page No.27-33 ISSN: 2278-2400 32 References [1] L. J. Zhang and Q. Zhou, “CCOA: Cloud Computing Open Architecture”, IEEE Int. Conf. on Web Services, 2009, pp. 607–616. [2] S. A. Mokhtar, S. H. S. Ali, A. Al-Sharafi, and A. Aborujilah, “Cloud computing in academic institutions”, Proc. 7th Int. Conf. Ubiquitous Inf. Manag. Commun., 2013 pp. 1–7. [3] Y. Jadeja and K. Modi, “Cloud computing - Concepts, architecture and challenges”, in 2012 Int. Conf. on Computing, Electronics and Electrical Technologies , pp. 877–880. [4] B. Grobauer, T. Walloschek, and E. Stöcker, “Understanding cloud computing vulnerabilities”, IEEE Security. Priv. Vol. 9, No. 2,2011, pp. 50–57. [5] S. Subashini and V. Kavitha, “A survey on security issues in service delivery models of cloud computing”, Journal of Network and Computer Applications, Vol. 34, No. 1,2011, pp. 1–11. [6] C. Gong, J. Liu, Q. Zhang, H. Chen, and Z. Gong, “The characteristics of cloud computing”, in Proceedings of the Int. Conf. on Parallel Processing Workshops, 2010, pp. 275–279. [7] S. Marston, Z. Li, S. Bandyopadhyay, J. Zhang, and A. Ghalsasi, “Cloud computing - The business perspective”, Decis. Support Syst.Vol. 51, No. 1,2011, pp. 176–189. [8] P. F. Hsu, S. Ray, and Y. Y. Li-Hsieh, “Examining cloud computing adoption intention, pricing mechanism, and deployment model”, Int. J. Inf. Manage. Vol. 34, No. 4,2014, pp. 474–488. [9] A. Li, X. Yang, S. Kandula, and M. Zhang, “CloudCmp: Comparing Public Cloud Providers”, Proc. 10th Annu. Conf. Internet Meas. - IMC10,2010, pp. 1-7. [10]S. R. Smoot and N. K. Tan, "Private Cloud Computing", eBook ISBN: 9780123849205 Eds- 1,2012. [11]A. Marinos and G. Briscoe, "Community cloud computing Conference paper Community Cloud Computing", in the first int. conf. on cloud computing, No. 1,2009, pp. 1–4. [12]D. S. Linthicum, “Emerging Hybrid Cloud Patterns,” IEEE Cloud Comput., Vol. 3, No. 1,2016, pp. 88–91. [13]F. Alagöz, A. C. Valdez, W. Wilkowska, M. Ziefle, S. Dorner, and A. Holzinger, “From cloud computing to mobile internet, from user focus to culture and hedonism - The crucible of mobile health care and wellness applications”, in ICPCA10 - 5th Int. Conf. on Pervasive Computing and Applications, 2010, pp. 38–45. [14]E. G. Report, “The future of cloud computing”, Analysis, Vol. 1, No. 1,2010, pp. 1–26. [15]I. Foster, Y. Zhao, I. Raicu, and S. Lu, “Cloud Computing and Grid Computing 360-degree compared”, in Grid Computing Environments Workshop, GCE 2008. [16]M. Armbrust et al., “A view of cloud computing”, Commun. ACM2010, Vol. 53, No. 4, 2010,pp. 50- 57. [17]S. C. Wang, K. Q. Yan, W. P. Liao, and S. S. Wang, “Towards a load balancing in a three-level cloud computing network”, in Proc Int. Conf. on Computer Science and Information Technology, Vol. 1,2010, pp. 108–113. [18]T. Dillon, C. Wu, and E. Chang, “Cloud Computing: Issues and Challenges”, in 24th IEEE Int. Conf. on Advanced Information Networking and Applications, 2010, pp. 27–33. [19]N. Santos, K. P. Gummadi, and R. Rodrigues, “Towards trusted cloud computing”, Proc of the conf. on Hot topics in cloud computing 2009. pp. 5-7. [20]F. Lombardi and R. Di Pietro, “Secure virtualization for cloud computing”, J. Netw. Comput. Appl., Vol. 34, No. 4, 2011, pp. 1113– 1122. [21]H. Hiroaki, Y. Kamizuru, A. Honda, T. Hashimoto, K. Shimizu, and H. Yao, “Dynamic IP-VPN architecture for cloud computing”, Inf. Telecommun. Technol. (APSITT),8th Asia-Pacific Symp., 2010. [22]R. L. Grossman, “The case for cloud computing,” IT Prof., Vol. 11, No. 2,2009, pp. 23–27. [23]Handel, Theodore G., and Maxwell T. Sandford. "Hiding data in the OSI network model", In Int. Workshop on Information Hiding, Springer, Berlin, Heidelberg, 1996. pp. 23-38. [24]F. F. Chen, “Physical mechanism of current-free double layers”, Phys. Plasmas, Vol. 13, No. 3,2006,pp-28-32. [25]J. Esler, “Detecting and responding to data link layer attacks”, SANS Institute. 2010, pp 1-25. [26]R. Sherwood et al., “FlowVisor: A Network Virtualization Layer”, Network, 2009, pp. 15-23. [27]J. Salowey, T. Petch, R. Gerhards, and H. Feng, “Datagram Transport Layer Security (DTLS) Transport Mapping for Syslog”, RFC 6012 IETF2010, pp. 1–12. [28]B. H. Brinkmann, M. R. Bower, K. A. Stengel, G. A. Worrell, and M. Stead, “Large-scale electrophysiology: Acquisition, compression, encryption, and storage of big data”, J. Neurosci. Methods, Vol. 180, No. 1,2009, pp. 185–192. [29]C. Guo, G. Lu, D. Li, H. Wu, and X. Zhang, “BCube: a high performance, server-centric network architecture for modular data centers”,
  7. 7. Integrated Intelligent Research (IIR) International Journal of Business Intelligents Volume: 06 Issue: 02 December 2017 Page No.27-33 ISSN: 2278-2400 33 SIGCOMM ’09 Proc. ACM SIGCOMM Conf. Data Commun.,2009, pp. 63–74. [30]W. Simpson, “The Point-to-Point Protocol ( PPP ) Status of this Memo”, Control, 1994. [31]N. Magharei, R. Rejaie, I. Rimac, V. Hilt, and M. Hofmann, “ISP-friendly live P2P streaming”, IEEE/ACM Trans. Netw.,Vol. 22, No. 1,2014, pp. 244–256. [32]A. Klein, O. Witzel, and V. Ebert, "Rapid, Time- Division multiplexed, Direct Absorption and wavelength modulation-spectroscopy," Sensors (Switzerland), Vol. 14, No. 11,2014, pp. 21497– 21513. [33]S. Barkai, R. Katz, D. Farinacci, and D. Meyer, "Software-defined flow-mapping for scaling virtualized network functions", Softw. Define. Netw.,2013, pp. 149–150. [34]J. Brodkin, “Gartner: Seven cloud-computing security risks”, InfoWorld, Vol. 2, 2008, pp. 2–3. [35]F. B. F. Shaikh and S. Haider, “Security threats in cloud computing”, Int. Conf. Internet Technol. Secure. Trans., No. 1, 2011, pp. 214–219. [36]S. Ramgovind, M. Eloff, and E. Smith, “The management of security in Cloud computing”, Inf. Secure. South Africa (ISSA), 2010, pp. 1–7. [37]S. S. Yau and H. G. An, “Protection of Users’ Data Confidentiality in Cloud Computing”, Syst. Eng.,2010, pp. 1–6. [38]L. M. Kaufman, “Data security in the world of cloud computing”, IEEE Security. Priv., Vol. 7, No. 4,2009, pp. 61–64. [39]O. Rebollo, D. Mellado, E. Fernández-Medina, and H. Mouratidis, “Empirical evaluation of a cloud computing information security governance framework”, Inf. Softw. Technol.,Vol. 58,2015, pp. 44–57. [40]CSA, “Security Guidance Critical Areas of Focus for Critical Areas of Focus in Cloud Computing V2.1,” Cloud Security. Alliance, Vol. 1, No. 1,2009, pp. 1–76. [41]D. Chen and H. Zhao, “Data Security and Privacy Protection Issues in Cloud Computing”, Int. Conf. Comput. Sci. Electron. Eng., Vol. 1, No. 973, 2012, pp. 647–651. [42]A Behl and K. Behl, “An analysis of cloud computing security issues”, Inf. Commun. Technol. (WICT), World Congr.,2012, pp. 109–114. [43]S. Zawoad and R. Hasan, “A trustworthy cloud forensics environment”, in IFIP Advances in Inform and Comm Tech, Vol. 462, 2015,pp. 271– 285. [44]M. Ali, S. U. Khan, and A. V. Vasilakos, “Security in cloud computing: Opportunities and challenges”, Inf. Sci. (NY).,Vol. 305,2015, pp. 357–383. [45]D. Zissis and D. Lekkas, “Addressing cloud computing security issues”, Futur. Gener. Comput. Syst.,Vol. 28, No. 3,2012, pp. 583–592. [46]R. Buyya, C. S. Yeo, and S. Venugopal, “Market- oriented cloud computing: Vision, hype, and reality for delivering IT services as computing utilities”, Proc.of 10th IEEE Int. conf. on High Performance Computing and Comm, 2008, pp. 5–13. [47]P. Bientinesi, R. Iakymchuk, and J. Napper, “Handbook of Cloud Computing (2010)”, Handb. Cloud Comput.,2010, pp. 493–516. [48]N. Gruschka and M. Jensen, “Attack surfaces: A taxonomy for attacks on cloud services”, IEEE 3rd Int. Conf. on Cloud Computing, 2010, pp. 276– 279.

