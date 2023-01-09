Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

International Journal of Advanced Information Technology (IJAIT)

Jan. 09, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
12 Days of Productivity
12 Days of Productivity
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

ch_22_Foreign_policy.pptx
MudassirJatala
preparingvegetabledishes-201112032644.pptx
fernandopajar1
GERMPLASM DATABASE.ppt
Jagadeesh Selvam
LA County Turns to Technology to Clear up to 100,000 Eligible Marijuana Convi...
KeziahRezaey
LSBU degree
College diploma
cc-8.pptx
Tarjn
Koshish Karnewalon Ki Haar Nahi Hoti..pptx
MVHerwadkarschool
05-Empowering-Enterprise-Mobility-FR.pptx
Ashvin Dixit
1 of 2 Ad

International Journal of Advanced Information Technology (IJAIT)

Jan. 09, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

International Journal of Advanced Information Technology (IJAIT) is a bi monthly open
access peer-reviewed journal, will act as a major forum for the presentation of innovative
ideas, approaches, developments, and research projects in the area advanced information
technology applications and services. It will also serve to facilitate the exchange of
information between researchers and industry professionals to discuss the latest issues and
advancement in the area of advanced IT. Core areas of advanced IT and multi-disciplinary
and its applications will be covered during in this journal.
We expect that the journal and its publications will be a trigger for further related research
and technology improvements in this important subject
The topics suggested by this issue can be discussed in term of concepts, surveys, state of
the art, research, standards, implementations, running experiments, applications, and
industrial case studies. Authors are invited to submit complete unpublished papers, which
are not under review in any other conference or journal in the following, but not limited to,
topic areas.

International Journal of Advanced Information Technology (IJAIT) is a bi monthly open
access peer-reviewed journal, will act as a major forum for the presentation of innovative
ideas, approaches, developments, and research projects in the area advanced information
technology applications and services. It will also serve to facilitate the exchange of
information between researchers and industry professionals to discuss the latest issues and
advancement in the area of advanced IT. Core areas of advanced IT and multi-disciplinary
and its applications will be covered during in this journal.
We expect that the journal and its publications will be a trigger for further related research
and technology improvements in this important subject
The topics suggested by this issue can be discussed in term of concepts, surveys, state of
the art, research, standards, implementations, running experiments, applications, and
industrial case studies. Authors are invited to submit complete unpublished papers, which
are not under review in any other conference or journal in the following, but not limited to,
topic areas.

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
89.6k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.1k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
85.7k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.5k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.8k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.6k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.1k views
52 slides
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.8k views
52 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

ch_22_Foreign_policy.pptx
MudassirJatala
0 views
preparingvegetabledishes-201112032644.pptx
fernandopajar1
0 views
GERMPLASM DATABASE.ppt
Jagadeesh Selvam
0 views
LA County Turns to Technology to Clear up to 100,000 Eligible Marijuana Convi...
KeziahRezaey
0 views
LSBU degree
College diploma
0 views
cc-8.pptx
Tarjn
0 views
Koshish Karnewalon Ki Haar Nahi Hoti..pptx
MVHerwadkarschool
0 views
05-Empowering-Enterprise-Mobility-FR.pptx
Ashvin Dixit
0 views
NIMCET / MCA Preparation 2023 / 2024 with Bharat Sir
BKNal1
0 views
Let’s Study Together.pptx
sagnikdebnath5
0 views
Template Certificate Webinar by Slidesgo
NurmaHarumiatySuhary
0 views
musicofkorea-111018084026-phpapp02.pptx
fernandopajar1
0 views
4+Approaches+in+Teaching+Literature.pdf
gaylejoyligaya
0 views
DBMS_HospitalManagementSystem.pptx
209TanviPatil
0 views
International Journal of Wireless & Mobile Networks (IJWMN)
ijwmn
0 views
Lesson 3 - Preventive Health Programs.ppt
DimasRizky28
0 views
L 11 EAR.pdf
DrJyotiGupta3
0 views
TYPES OF .pptx
majo303048
0 views
Assign5.pptx
SelimHossain26
0 views
RESPIRADORES.pptx
VaniaAlisonLutherCam
0 views
ch_22_Foreign_policy.pptx
MudassirJatala
0 views
30 slides
preparingvegetabledishes-201112032644.pptx
fernandopajar1
0 views
13 slides
GERMPLASM DATABASE.ppt
Jagadeesh Selvam
0 views
18 slides
LA County Turns to Technology to Clear up to 100,000 Eligible Marijuana Convi...
KeziahRezaey
0 views
5 slides
LSBU degree
College diploma
0 views
1 slide
cc-8.pptx
Tarjn
0 views
8 slides

Featured (20)

5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.5k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.8k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.8k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.6k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
391.1k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
749k views
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
14.4M views
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
2.3M views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
1.9M views
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
2.5M views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.5k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
11 slides
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
17 slides
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
18 slides
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
26 slides
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
27 slides
Advertisement

International Journal of Advanced Information Technology (IJAIT)

  1. 1. International Journal of Advanced Information Technology (IJAIT) ISSN : 2231 – 1548[online] ;2231 – 1920[print] https://airccse.org/journal/IJAIT/ijait.html Scope & Topics International Journal of Advanced Information Technology (IJAIT) is a bi monthly open access peer-reviewed journal, will act as a major forum for the presentation of innovative ideas, approaches, developments, and research projects in the area advanced information technology applications and services. It will also serve to facilitate the exchange of information between researchers and industry professionals to discuss the latest issues and advancement in the area of advanced IT. Core areas of advanced IT and multi-disciplinary and its applications will be covered during in this journal. We expect that the journal and its publications will be a trigger for further related research and technology improvements in this important subject The topics suggested by this issue can be discussed in term of concepts, surveys, state of the art, research, standards, implementations, running experiments, applications, and industrial case studies. Authors are invited to submit complete unpublished papers, which are not under review in any other conference or journal in the following, but not limited to, topic areas. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to, the following: • Computational Science and Applications • Computational Mathematics • Intelligent Manufacturing Technology and Services • Computational Engineering • E- Commerce, Business and Management • IT Bio/Medical Engineering • Security & Management System • Computer Physics • Financial Assessment of Intelligent Building Systems • Vehicular communications • Information Management Systems and Services • Computer Physics & Biology Paper Submission Authors are invited to Submit papers for this journal through Email: ijaitjournal@airccse.org or ijait@aircconline.com or through Submission System Submissions must be original and should not have been published previously or be under consideration for publication while being evaluated for this Journal. For paper format download the template in this page
  2. 2. Important Dates • Submission Deadline : January 14, 2023 • Notification : February 14, 2023 • Final Manuscript Due : February 22, 2023 • Publication Date : Determined by the Editor-in-Chief Contact Us Here's where you can reach us: ijaitjournal@airccse.org or ijait@aircconline.com or ijaitjournal@yahoo.com

×