Joy in the Little Things: Finding Happiness in Style, Home, and the Everyday By Kerrie Hess

Book Descriptions: The beloved fashion and lifestyle illustrator celebrates the best, most important joys of all--the little pleasures--in this guide full of ideas and inspiration for tapping into your own happiness and creativity. This delicious book begins with an invitation to discover joy every day, just as Kerrie Hess does. Her fabulously creative life has turned her into one of the most eagerly-watched influencers on Instagram. Kerrie's secret is that she's discovered the little things that make her heart sing, and now she wants to help you do the same. From the very first sparkling words to the charming illustrations of macarons, peonies, teacups, and jewelry to the images of strong, chic women who grace its pages, this book is a love letter and guide to what makes us truly happy. Weaving through pleasures, including relaxation, creative pursuits, time with family and friends--in person or virtually--as well as fashion, beauty, home, and travel, Kerrie shares her favorite joy-givers and her tips



