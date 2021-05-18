GGSO Quiz 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GREAT GOVERNORS’ SENDOFF(?) QUIZ 2021
PRELIMS
PRELIMS MANIFESTO 24 QUESTIONS, 30 POINTS HAMMERED QUESTIONS TO BREAK TIES 02 01 NO NEGATIVE MARKING 03 8 TEAMS INTO FINAL...
While in the US, this day holds a rich culture and history of protest (with figures like Coretta Scott King using traditio...
MOTHER’S DAY ANSWER
This gentleman’s most famous work from 1915 was initially meant as a cold joke about his friend. Both were fond of hiking ...
The Road not Taken ANSWER
Q. 3 Scientists have forever tried to make humans capable of long range space missions. One of the keys to unlocking this ...
ANSWER
In early 2019 when they made their debut on Instagram, which caused a huge controversy when it was revealed they had been ...
Prince Harry/Meghan Markle ANSWER
In 2009 the largest machine on earth, then newly launched, shut down abruptly during testing because of overheating. On in...
A bit of a baguette ANSWER
The Pirates of Penzance is a comic opera by Sullivan & Gilbert. It depicts the trials of a young orphan pirate apprentice....
ANSWER
When 3 scientists from Birmingham decided to look into the life of a suave gentleman, they calculated an average weekly in...
ANSWER
This work remains its creator’s most popular verse, resurrected by a club of rebel school-goers almost one-and-a-quarter c...
ANSWER
A large number of doctors and scientists have joined together under the UN to counter misinformation on social media and i...
HALO ANSWER
Recent years have seen the emergence of a far-right anti-democratic group named the Bolsonaristas, who have disrupted heal...
Brazilian football team’s iconic canary jersey ANSWER
Q. 11 The nazm Zulmat ko ___ turns around the meaning of the subject’s name and makes him a symbol of darkness and ignoran...
ANSWER
In One Night in Miami, Malcolm X plays a song he heard on the radio a few months ago, to confront Sam Cooke. Referring to ...
ANSWER
A Paternoster is a type of passenger lift with open compartments which slowly move up and down in a loop at a slow pace wi...
Q. 13
Paternoster literally means “Our Father” denoting the Lord’s Prayer, inspired from rosary beads ANSWER
This particular piece of art is one of the oldest known depictions of a heavenly body from mythology and has its place of ...
Venus de Milo should have been named Aphrodite due to its Greek origins ANSWER
In an article on the West Bengal assembly elections titled The ____ ____, The Telegraph talks about the state’s long-runni...
ANSWER
Endemic to Japan, what is the fiendish name given to this variant of a national symbol from across the ocean, due to the c...
Devil Maple ANSWER
At one point in the 2020 concert film, American Utopia, Byrne performs a song that aims to humanise what tend to become me...
Q. 17
African Americans killed due to police brutality ANSWER
Kaun? is an online mystery solving online video game show on the Flipkart app. In one of the episodes the culprit tricks h...
Ahilya ANSWER
According to the founders of an Indian unicorn, their main goal was to break all barriers that the fintech sector faces in...
ANSWER
These traditional artistic dolls have been given a novel purpose due to developments in a particular country. They can be ...
Q. 20
Myanmar Dolls when toppled can bounce back to position ANSWER
Some famous individuals from Indian history lived far longer than the average Indian life expectancy of 68-70 years. A, kn...
Sir M Visvesvaraya Dhondo Keshav Karve (1860/61-1962) (1858-1962) ANSWER
The 2021 Malayalam movie Joji shows the rise and fall of a good-for-nothing engineer played by Fahad Faasil who after enco...
ANSWER
Optimization algorithms often use nature based metaphors (often frowned upon for lack of academic rigor). Looking at these...
Q. 23
ANSWER
In 2017, two Iranian siblings participated in a Chess Festival and after the tournament, both were banned by their country...
ANSWER
WELCOME TO THE FINALS
FINALS MANIFESTO 36 QUESTIONS, 7 ROUNDS INFINITE POUNCE AND BOUNCE 02 01 POINTS NOT TO BE CONSERVED 03 MAY THE FAIREST TEA...
Evoking a gruesome sight similar to that of this year’s, where bodies float about in the Ganges, a French passenger nearly...
Captain Nemo ANSWER
ROUND 1
____ ____ was a popular 70s offering from Atari. The arcade game was played between two opponents and provided different c...
Quiz Show 8 bit Font ANSWER
Lillian Gilbreth and her husband Frank are known for their contribution to ergonomics in various different industries thro...
Assistant/Nurse passing the instruments ANSWER
On the occasion of 50 years of India’s landmark double of Test series wins in England and West Indies, a new book recounts...
ANSWER
The upcoming sequel of a 2017 summer blockbuster might remind you of the personal security of one Ritika Sajdeh. Which mov...
ANSWER
The Guardian publishes a weekly satirical column of sketches dedicated to the pioneers of the creative world. Name the ser...
Q. 5
Q. 5
Q. 1
ANSWER
ROUND 2
A Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee, former world number one and Asian Games gold medalist was roped in by the Haryana admin...
ANSWER
This person’s regular residence had a complex system of escape tunnels before being demolished over the past decade. Whene...
ANSWER
This 5-word English proverb has its origins in a Latin phrase -- a warning issued near the end of the Trojan war. But this...
ANSWER
● W’s position is perhaps unique in Indian history. ● First, Z1, who was the then Indian X, died, leading to V, who was th...
W is the only person to have served in all three of the posts President, Vice President, and Chief Justice of India. Z1 an...
Surprisingly, this convention is only around 20 years old. Media outlets followed their own rules, often changing them eve...
Red for states voting Republican and Blue for states voting Democrat in the US Presidential election. ANSWER
ROUND 3
The USA had been profiting by selling munitions before its entry into WW1. However a British naval blockade prevented Germ...
Why visitors are now not allowed to visit the Torch on the Statue of Liberty ANSWER
The Economist recently brought out a report on the ongoing efforts by the COVAX initiative to provide vaccines to third wo...
ANSWER
While many think this English word is derived from Hindi/Sanskrit for stranger/outcast, it actually comes from the name fo...
Enjoy Enjaami ANSWER
While such establishments were present in India before the Italian’s arrival in the late 30s, activities grew because of t...
Maria Montessori They had to prolong their stay because they were interned as enemy aliens after Italy entered World War 2...
The evocatively named multi-armed bandit problem is a problem in reinforcement learning, about the exploration-exploitatio...
They proposed dropping the problem over Germany so that even their scientists could waste time trying to solve the problem...
WRITTEN ROUND
PHATA POSTER NIKLA POP!
R U L E S 6 POSTERS 6 POINTS PER Q 6 6 POP ARTISTS OSCAR BEST FILM NOMINEES 6 YEARS
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
SUBMIT TO THE MIGHT OF FATHER TIME
ONWARD TO ANSWERS!
2021
2021
2020
2020
2019
2019
2018
2018
2017
2017
2016
2016
ROUND 4
Separated by two decades in setting, two works premiering 10 years apart feature ambitious but flawed protagonists who use...
ANSWER Scam 1992 & Mad Men
In the early 1940s, California air force bases had been engaged on a top secret project in collaboration with General Elec...
ANSWER
The lady (in image) is featured as the arch nemesis of possibly the most affluent fictional character ever. She hatches pl...
ANSWER
This globally important material, included in the EU List of Critical Raw Materials, is very susceptible to disruption. Be...
Terrorists introducing the fungal disease South American Leaf Blight as a biological agent/weapon to rubber plantations in...
This company, named after the Hawaiian word for smart or cool, has one of the world’s largest content delivery networks on...
Akamai’s domain name system directs the user to a geographically close-by server that serves the content. Each user has to...
ROUND 5
ID the Oscar winning theme music being played in this video by the Netherlands Symphony Orchestra. What is the other visua...
VIDEO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqVRcFQagtI (start at 29 seconds)
ANSWER
A symbol of Turkish hospitality and health since the Ottomans, it is prepared from fermented barley, grapes, molasses or p...
Kolonya means Cologne People started using Kolonya as a Hand Sanitizer, owing to COVID-19 ANSWER
A documentary from the past few years details the highs and peaks of Russia’s Olympic program in a particular discipline b...
ANSWER
_________ Stadium is an indoor stadium situated in Delhi which was used in 2010 CWG. The first half of the name comes from...
Talkatora and Dangal ANSWER
This Roman emperor was assassinated at 31, perhaps partly due to his increasing megalomania, as part of which he renamed t...
Commode from Commodus ANSWER
ROUND 6
Andrew had gone to watch a baseball game between the Oakland and Boston and had brought a binoculars from one of his colle...
Wall-E ANSWER
In early France, petitions to kings or powerful people usually comprised of people signing their names on a circular ribbo...
Q. 2
Written in a circular fashion to hide who led the signing campaign Round Robin ANSWER
In early USA, with the advent of electricity a particular practice was banned by many Homeowners’ Associations for fear of...
Using clotheslines to dry laundry (usual practice is dryers) ANSWER
What 12th century work did Barbara Stoler Miller translate as 'The Love Song of the Dark Lord' ? Due to the popularity of ...
ANSWER
Shmuel Rodensky was his country’s Laurence Olivier before shifting to Hamburg in the late 60s. One autumn evening a few ye...
ANSWER
May. 18, 2021

GGSO Quiz 2021

This quiz was conducted by the outgoing governors along with the graduating batch of IIT Kharagpur Quiz Club on 16th May, 2021

GGSO Quiz 2021

  1. 1. GREAT GOVERNORS’ SENDOFF(?) QUIZ 2021
  2. 2. PRELIMS
  3. 3. PRELIMS MANIFESTO 24 QUESTIONS, 30 POINTS HAMMERED QUESTIONS TO BREAK TIES 02 01 NO NEGATIVE MARKING 03 8 TEAMS INTO FINALS 04 1-18 ONE POINT EACH, 19-24 TWO POINTS EACH FURTHER TIES TO BE BROKEN BY SUDDEN DEATH TAKE GUESSES, ASK FOR HINTS BUT DON’T BE EVIL (DEPENDS ON SCORES AND ATTENDANCE)
  4. 4. While in the US, this day holds a rich culture and history of protest (with figures like Coretta Scott King using traditionalist rhetoric to appeal to the masses for radical and liberationist policies), other countries have had an openly conservative view around the occasion. France began honouring the day after noticing alarmingly low birth rates, and Germany declared it a national holiday under the Nazis with their rhetoric revolving around the production of more Aryans. What celebration is this? Q. 1
  5. 5. MOTHER’S DAY ANSWER
  6. 6. This gentleman’s most famous work from 1915 was initially meant as a cold joke about his friend. Both were fond of hiking together but his friend often got confused and couldn’t make up his mind while on the walk. Later, when some college students came to know of the work they found some serious meaning that has since made all the difference. What oft-quoted piece of work is this? Q. 2
  7. 7. The Road not Taken ANSWER
  8. 8. Q. 3 Scientists have forever tried to make humans capable of long range space missions. One of the keys to unlocking this are microRNAs -- molecular gene silencers that hinder gene expression without altering the genetic code itself. By studying the microRNA strategy some species use, we can exploit this genetic on/off switch for rapid, reversible changes for extended periods that could bring about this phenomenon in humans. What are we talking about?
  9. 9. ANSWER
  10. 10. In early 2019 when they made their debut on Instagram, which caused a huge controversy when it was revealed they had been reassigned the handle of a fan of Reading FC from Sussex. However around a year later this duo exited from the platform, among other things. Who am I talking about ? Q. 4
  11. 11. Prince Harry/Meghan Markle ANSWER
  12. 12. In 2009 the largest machine on earth, then newly launched, shut down abruptly during testing because of overheating. On inspection the staff found the cause was a bird finding itself a good spot for lunch while interfering with the power supply. What food item did it stick behind, probably apt if we look at stereotypes of the general geography? Q. 5
  13. 13. A bit of a baguette ANSWER
  14. 14. The Pirates of Penzance is a comic opera by Sullivan & Gilbert. It depicts the trials of a young orphan pirate apprentice. In the opera, he gets freed after serving the pirates for 21 years, but later, on getting info about his childhood, he jumps to the conclusion that more than six decades of the indenture period still remain contractually. What specific information about himself does he get to know? Q. 6
  15. 15. ANSWER
  16. 16. When 3 scientists from Birmingham decided to look into the life of a suave gentleman, they calculated an average weekly intake of 92.5 units, from 14 primary sources of information. According to their study in the BMJ, this level of intake should have had an impact on his physical and sexual life, including a case of intention tremor due to lesions in the brain. Thus, a specific request made by this individual might have originated due to the inability to move his hands properly. What preference was this study trying to explain? Q. 7
  17. 17. ANSWER
  18. 18. This work remains its creator’s most popular verse, resurrected by a club of rebel school-goers almost one-and-a-quarter century later in the late 1980s. Interestingly, the creator had never gotten a direct taste of the exemplary leadership of the subject, instead relying on an eyewitness account of the fateful night’s events by their homosexual partner to evoke the required emotional response. Which work is this question about? Q. 8
  19. 19. ANSWER
  20. 20. A large number of doctors and scientists have joined together under the UN to counter misinformation on social media and illuminate people on the safety and effectiveness of vaccines. According to them, the 4-letter name of the program represents the divine ring of connected science around the globe. Name this program. Q. 9
  21. 21. HALO ANSWER
  22. 22. Recent years have seen the emergence of a far-right anti-democratic group named the Bolsonaristas, who have disrupted healthcare and targeted Congress proceedings in their country. Their appropriation of an iconic national symbol of pride has led to massive outcry in the general public. What item is this, one of the few worldwide to carry affectionate sobriquets instead of formal titles? Q. 10
  23. 23. Brazilian football team’s iconic canary jersey ANSWER
  24. 24. Q. 11 The nazm Zulmat ko ___ turns around the meaning of the subject’s name and makes him a symbol of darkness and ignorance. Which personality, whose “zulmat” essentially began slightly over four decades ago, is the subject? “How can one call darkness a symbol of light, a blizzard a breeze, or a man a god? How can one compare a stone to a pearl, a wall to a door, a vulture to a phoenix?”
  25. 25. ANSWER
  26. 26. In One Night in Miami, Malcolm X plays a song he heard on the radio a few months ago, to confront Sam Cooke. Referring to the beginning of the song, he says, "It’s as if its being asked, how much must the oppressed do before being recognized as a human being". He then asks Cooke how it makes him feel that a white boy from Minnesota wrote a song that speaks more to the struggle of the black man than anything he has ever written. What song did he play? Q. 12
  27. 27. ANSWER
  28. 28. A Paternoster is a type of passenger lift with open compartments which slowly move up and down in a loop at a slow pace without stopping. People can simply hop in and out of a compartment on any floor as it moves slowly in front of you. Although it has the advantage for passengers to not have to wait for an elevator to reach their floor it is not very commonly seen as it might be dangerous for people who are not agile enough. Look at the GIF in the next slide and string together an explanation for the name. Q. 13
  29. 29. Q. 13
  30. 30. Paternoster literally means “Our Father” denoting the Lord’s Prayer, inspired from rosary beads ANSWER
  31. 31. This particular piece of art is one of the oldest known depictions of a heavenly body from mythology and has its place of prominence for all to see. However, it is probably a misnomer as the place of origin, evident in the full name, denotes that the actual name used should have been of an analogous lovely entity. Explain the misnomer associated with this work. Q. 14
  32. 32. Venus de Milo should have been named Aphrodite due to its Greek origins ANSWER
  33. 33. In an article on the West Bengal assembly elections titled The ____ ____, The Telegraph talks about the state’s long-running tryst with election violence, exploring crude bombs wrapped in jute rope being used since as far back as the late 60s. What was the title of the article, a pun a single letter away from a health fad often used by weight reduction enthusiasts? Q. 15
  34. 34. ANSWER
  35. 35. Endemic to Japan, what is the fiendish name given to this variant of a national symbol from across the ocean, due to the curly horn-like stigmas of the flower? Q. 16
  36. 36. Devil Maple ANSWER
  37. 37. At one point in the 2020 concert film, American Utopia, Byrne performs a song that aims to humanise what tend to become mere statistics, following chants of “say his/her name” each with names that tend to leave the nation’s consciousness just as soon and suddenly as they enter. Who/what is the song about? Q. 17
  38. 38. Q. 17
  39. 39. African Americans killed due to police brutality ANSWER
  40. 40. Kaun? is an online mystery solving online video game show on the Flipkart app. In one of the episodes the culprit tricks his prey into extramarital affairs, brands the petrified women with a new name and murders them. What name from mythology is this, which means ‘unploughed’ according to some Sanskrit dictionaries? Q. 18
  41. 41. Ahilya ANSWER
  42. 42. According to the founders of an Indian unicorn, their main goal was to break all barriers that the fintech sector faces in India in terms of cost, support, and technology. Thus, they named their company combining two different languages to mean “No Barrier”. A) Which firm is this? B) What is the name of their high flying app for making profits soar? Q. 19
  43. 43. ANSWER
  44. 44. These traditional artistic dolls have been given a novel purpose due to developments in a particular country. They can be seen on roads and public places holding their own against all opposition. A) Which country can they be found in? B) What feature of these dolls provide a very fitting symbolism in context? Q. 20
  45. 45. Q. 20
  46. 46. Myanmar Dolls when toppled can bounce back to position ANSWER
  47. 47. Some famous individuals from Indian history lived far longer than the average Indian life expectancy of 68-70 years. A, known for his work under a king in South India, was born before Mahatma Gandhi’s birth, and died after Feroze Gandhi’s death. There is some online confusion over the year of his birth, however the date is properly known, and is even celebrated as _________ Day in India. B, a social reformer from Western India and champion of widow remarriage, was born before A’s birth, and died after A’s death. Incidentally both received Bharat Ratnas, and featured on Indian stamps on their centenary while still alive. Who are A and B? Q. 21
  48. 48. Sir M Visvesvaraya Dhondo Keshav Karve (1860/61-1962) (1858-1962) ANSWER
  49. 49. The 2021 Malayalam movie Joji shows the rise and fall of a good-for-nothing engineer played by Fahad Faasil who after encouragement from his sister-in-law, slowly ascends to power in his family by disposing off his elders in a planned manner. A) What serves as the inspiration behind the movie’s plot? After killing a relative, Joji is unaffected and jovial. During the funeral ceremony, his sister-in-law calls him from his room to join the crowd to offer condolences, and at least pretend to be sad. B) What relevant advice does she use to request this from Joji? Q. 22
  50. 50. ANSWER
  51. 51. Optimization algorithms often use nature based metaphors (often frowned upon for lack of academic rigor). Looking at these two algorithms, what fauna are they based on? A) Q. 23
  52. 52. Q. 23
  53. 53. ANSWER
  54. 54. In 2017, two Iranian siblings participated in a Chess Festival and after the tournament, both were banned by their country for two completely unrelated reasons. The sister was banned for choosing to forego something which became compulsory after the 1979 Islamic revolution. A) What did she forego? The brother was banned for entertaining an opponent representing an entity not recognised by Iran. B) Whom did this opponent represent? Q. 24
  55. 55. ANSWER
  56. 56. WELCOME TO THE FINALS
  57. 57. FINALS MANIFESTO 36 QUESTIONS, 7 ROUNDS INFINITE POUNCE AND BOUNCE 02 01 POINTS NOT TO BE CONSERVED 03 MAY THE FAIREST TEAM WIN 04 5 DRY ROUNDS, 1 WRITTEN +10/-5 ON POUNCE (WHATSAPP), +10/0 ON BOUNCE WE BELIEVE IN THE INFINITE MONKEY THEOREM JOHNNY BE GOOD
  58. 58. Evoking a gruesome sight similar to that of this year’s, where bodies float about in the Ganges, a French passenger nearly a century and a half ago observed how bodies floated deep beneath the Bay of Bengal, half eaten, half rotten, famished from poverty and famine. The captain of the vessel he was travelling in, a certain nobody born somewhere in the lower stretches of Uttar Pradesh, was no stranger to these sights of human disregard – he had seen the Ganges pick up these bodies and dump them into the Bay of Bengal. Who was the captain? Q. 0
  59. 59. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  60. 60. Captain Nemo ANSWER
  61. 61. ROUND 1
  62. 62. ____ ____ was a popular 70s offering from Atari. The arcade game was played between two opponents and provided different categories prior to the start of a game. Both the opponents had 4 identical large buttons accessible on either side of the screen which they had to press corresponding to different choices. What game is this? It is thought to be the first one to introduce something very iconic. While other famous examples of the same category were designed according to structure or beauty, this was merely made to be as efficient as possible. What is being talked about? Q. 1
  63. 63. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  64. 64. Quiz Show 8 bit Font ANSWER
  65. 65. Lillian Gilbreth and her husband Frank are known for their contribution to ergonomics in various different industries through their motion studies which resulted in increased efficiency. They are believed to be instrumental behind the origin of a routine followed in lifesaving procedures which most people consider a waste of human resources. What practice is this, often depicted on screen too? This formulaic approach to complete critical tasks related to a central object in the shortest time possible can be tracked back to what ? Q. 2
  66. 66. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  67. 67. Assistant/Nurse passing the instruments ANSWER
  68. 68. On the occasion of 50 years of India’s landmark double of Test series wins in England and West Indies, a new book recounts the fairy tale. What is the apt title of this book? The third Test match of the England series was won by India after being saved by the monsoon previously. It was their first Test win ever on English soil. To commemorate this auspicious beginning that coincided with a celebration back home, local fans brought along Bella from a local establishment. What was Bella/what was the occasion? Q. 3
  69. 69. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  70. 70. ANSWER
  71. 71. The upcoming sequel of a 2017 summer blockbuster might remind you of the personal security of one Ritika Sajdeh. Which movie? What is the subtitle of the movie, borrowed from an iconic debut song from the turn of the century, whose original title had to be changed to prevent people interpreting it as encouragement of domestic violence? Q. 4
  72. 72. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  73. 73. ANSWER
  74. 74. The Guardian publishes a weekly satirical column of sketches dedicated to the pioneers of the creative world. Name the series by performing an appropriate deletion. Shown ahead are two previous works published in the column. Identify the blanked out names in the panel that follows them. Q. 5
  75. 75. Q. 5
  76. 76. Q. 5
  77. 77. Q. 1
  78. 78. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  79. 79. ANSWER
  80. 80. ROUND 2
  81. 81. A Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee, former world number one and Asian Games gold medalist was roped in by the Haryana administration in a unique program -- to train their officers to deal with distant moving objects often used to transport drugs and weapons and sometimes to target political opponents. What particular sporting discipline is this athlete associated with? What modern menace does the training program address? Q. 1
  82. 82. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  83. 83. ANSWER
  84. 84. This person’s regular residence had a complex system of escape tunnels before being demolished over the past decade. Whenever he travelled abroad, due to his fear of lodging in a hotel with elevators, he used to carry something which brought a bit of the desert with him. It was sometimes so heavy that it needed an extra aeroplane to carry it. On his last visit to the United States, he lived in an estate spread over 100+ acres owned by the successor to his host. This visit would soon inspire the pitch for a satirical entertainment venture. Who is this gentleman, more fond of green than it would seem? What did he carry with himself? Q. 2
  85. 85. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  86. 86. ANSWER
  87. 87. This 5-word English proverb has its origins in a Latin phrase -- a warning issued near the end of the Trojan war. But this warning about their seemingly generous enemies was ignored, leading to the downfall of Troy. What proverb? In the 90s, there was a controversy over a particular file format, where the format and its compression tech were owned by separate entities. Users (perhaps needlessly) feared that they could face consequences if they used such files, and so a new warning was coined in a jiffy, punning on the English proverb by removing one letter each from the 3rd and 5th word. What was the new warning? Q. 3
  88. 88. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  89. 89. ANSWER
  90. 90. ● W’s position is perhaps unique in Indian history. ● First, Z1, who was the then Indian X, died, leading to V, who was the then Indian Y, becoming the acting X. But V resigned later to contest for the X election. This led to W becoming the acting X. ● During W’s term as acting X, the then US X, U, visited India, meeting him and the then PM Indira Gandhi. W also gave assent to the bill that nationalised Indian banks in this period. ● More than a decade later, W was elected to the post of Y. During his term, Z2, who was the then Indian X, went to the US for medical treatment, and so W again became the acting X. ● Think about what the posts X and Y could be, and thus tell me what distinction does W have? ● Why are the variables Z1 and Z2 apt for the persons they denote? Q. 4
  91. 91. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  92. 92. W is the only person to have served in all three of the posts President, Vice President, and Chief Justice of India. Z1 and Z2 are appropriate because their names start with Z (two names needed). ● X and Y - President and Vice President. ● U - Richard Nixon ● V - VV Giri ● W - Mohammad Hidayatullah ● Z1 - Zakir Husain ● Z2 - Giani Zail Singh ANSWER
  93. 93. Surprisingly, this convention is only around 20 years old. Media outlets followed their own rules, often changing them every four years. It is believed that the convention stuck due to prolonged attention garnered that year, with the controversy taking a relatively long time to settle (like last year). This ensured it remained in public memory longer. Another quirk is that the convention there is opposite to what is followed in the rest of the world for similar cases. What convention in which country is this? (NO PART POINTS) Q. 5
  94. 94. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  95. 95. Red for states voting Republican and Blue for states voting Democrat in the US Presidential election. ANSWER
  96. 96. ROUND 3
  97. 97. The USA had been profiting by selling munitions before its entry into WW1. However a British naval blockade prevented Germany from getting these resulting in only the Allies getting huge advantage of the rapid production in America. German sailors and other spies stuck on US soil thus frequently tried to sabotage such factories and depots regularly. In mid 1916 a huge explosion on a weapons depot on the NYC Harbor that was ready to ship armaments caused a great fire and the height of destruction spread around the area. This incident is thus said to be the reason behind what decision which somewhat takes away the freedom of tourists visiting a particular place? Q. 1
  98. 98. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  99. 99. Why visitors are now not allowed to visit the Torch on the Statue of Liberty ANSWER
  100. 100. The Economist recently brought out a report on the ongoing efforts by the COVAX initiative to provide vaccines to third world countries. In one part, they compare donor nations on the numbers they promised and they delivered. What is the title of this section, changing a letter in a common phrase often used to indicate a talent for oratory? In another section, they show the vaccines distributed globally originating from donor nations. What is this part titled, changing a phrase originating in sports often used to describe the global impact of the bullets that killed Archduke Franz Ferdinand? Q. 2
  101. 101. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  102. 102. ANSWER
  103. 103. While many think this English word is derived from Hindi/Sanskrit for stranger/outcast, it actually comes from the name for a historically oppressed caste in Tamil Nadu which has always functioned as drummers in funeral marches. It is also commonly used to refer to street dogs across the subcontinent. Which word is this? In the recent past, a new crop of musicians aims to express their caste identity by mixing elements of this artform with modern hip-hop. Which indulgent and alliterative piece that went viral earlier this year begins to the sound of these drummers? Q. 3 -
  104. 104. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  105. 105. Enjoy Enjaami ANSWER
  106. 106. While such establishments were present in India before the Italian’s arrival in the late 30s, activities grew because of their prolonged stay. The initial plan was to give lectures and training courses around the country and then return to Europe, but this plan changed and they stayed for more than 7 years. The eponymous method is still popular around the world and in India, with numerous such establishments seen across the country. They compete with the ones following more traditional methods. Who is this Italian? What caused the change in itinerary? Q. 4
  107. 107. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  108. 108. Maria Montessori They had to prolong their stay because they were interned as enemy aliens after Italy entered World War 2 as an Axis power. They were allowed to travel within India and give lectures. ANSWER
  109. 109. The evocatively named multi-armed bandit problem is a problem in reinforcement learning, about the exploration-exploitation tradeoff. It imagines a gambler at a row of slot machines. Each machine provides rewards through its own probability distribution. At each step, the gambler should decide whether to explore other machines to know their expected reward, or to exploit the machines they already know has a high expected reward. How to do this optimally is the problem. According to Peter Whittle, this problem was originally conceived by Allied scientists during World War 2, and proved very difficult to solve, frustrating the scientists. What solution did the scientists propose, as a joke, because they considered the problem unsolvable? Q. 5
  110. 110. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  111. 111. They proposed dropping the problem over Germany so that even their scientists could waste time trying to solve the problem. This is all according to Peter Whittle. ANSWER
  112. 112. WRITTEN ROUND
  113. 113. PHATA POSTER NIKLA POP!
  114. 114. R U L E S 6 POSTERS 6 POINTS PER Q 6 6 POP ARTISTS OSCAR BEST FILM NOMINEES 6 YEARS
  115. 115. 2021
  116. 116. 2020
  117. 117. 2019
  118. 118. 2018
  119. 119. 2017
  120. 120. 2016
  121. 121. SUBMIT TO THE MIGHT OF FATHER TIME
  122. 122. ONWARD TO ANSWERS!
  123. 123. 2021
  124. 124. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  125. 125. 2021
  126. 126. 2020
  127. 127. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  128. 128. 2020
  129. 129. 2019
  130. 130. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  131. 131. 2019
  132. 132. 2018
  133. 133. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  134. 134. 2018
  135. 135. 2017
  136. 136. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  137. 137. 2017
  138. 138. 2016
  139. 139. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  140. 140. 2016
  141. 141. ROUND 4
  142. 142. Separated by two decades in setting, two works premiering 10 years apart feature ambitious but flawed protagonists who use their charm and crazy intellect to rise in their respective worlds, only to be spoiled by greed and power, leading them to their eventual fall as the false materialistic world they built around themselves collapses. Interestingly, it was indeed an Emmy winning aspect of the first work that influenced visual artist Jishnu in his endeavour for the second work. What two works are being compared here? Q. 1
  143. 143. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  144. 144. ANSWER Scam 1992 & Mad Men
  145. 145. In the early 1940s, California air force bases had been engaged on a top secret project in collaboration with General Electric to catch up with Britain and Germany. What was the atma-nirbhar end goal of this project? During such flights, the lead pilot would turn up to work in a gorilla suit wearing a bowler hat with a cigar for company, waving gleefully to curious onlookers. For what reason did the pilot resort to such absurd attires? Q. 2
  146. 146. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  147. 147. ANSWER
  148. 148. The lady (in image) is featured as the arch nemesis of possibly the most affluent fictional character ever. She hatches plans in her Mediterranean dwelling to obtain her rival’s earliest income and forge it into an amulet. Where does she live? What specific sensory gift would the amulet provide her with? Q. 3
  149. 149. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  150. 150. ANSWER
  151. 151. This globally important material, included in the EU List of Critical Raw Materials, is very susceptible to disruption. Because of its wide-ranging applications, from aircraft to automobiles, industrial machinery to storage tanks, medical items to even electrical equipment, disruption could have catastrophic consequences for the world economy. What material is this? Currently, most global production occurs in tropical countries in SE Asia. Despite the raw material being native to Brazil, large scale production has been impossible there since the 30s because of a deadly affliction that derives its name from the Old Norse for a pale coloration. In a 2012 paper, what disastrous scenario did the authors discuss as a potential threat due to increasing border permeability? Q. 4
  152. 152. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  153. 153. Terrorists introducing the fungal disease South American Leaf Blight as a biological agent/weapon to rubber plantations in South East Asia. ANSWER
  154. 154. This company, named after the Hawaiian word for smart or cool, has one of the world’s largest content delivery networks on the internet, and plays an important role in getting content from a website to the user quickly. How does it do this? Think about what happens when a user requests the website at a particular URL. For this purpose, the company manages a network of thousands of servers around the world. It suffered a significant setback just a few years after getting founded in the late 90s, with one of its co-founders perishing unexpectedly. It is speculated that he was the first of about 3000 who lost their lives in a short span of time. Which tragedy, and how could he have been the first casualty? Q. 5
  155. 155. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  156. 156. Akamai’s domain name system directs the user to a geographically close-by server that serves the content. Each user has to be assigned a server that will be best for them depending on traffic conditions and geography, and this is done through some sophisticated algorithms. Daniel Lewin was aboard the first plane hijacked on 9/11. According to the 9/11 commission, he may have been stabbed by one of the hijackers seated behind him, possibly when he tried to confront them. ANSWER
  157. 157. ROUND 5
  158. 158. ID the Oscar winning theme music being played in this video by the Netherlands Symphony Orchestra. What is the other visual tribute to the source material? The instrument being played by the lady belongs to the oboe family. It had a resemblance to the pipes played by divine figures in artworks, and hence got a name in German, which got corrupted later to another geographical identifier. Name the instrument. Q. 1
  159. 159. VIDEO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqVRcFQagtI (start at 29 seconds)
  160. 160. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  161. 161. ANSWER
  162. 162. A symbol of Turkish hospitality and health since the Ottomans, it is prepared from fermented barley, grapes, molasses or potatoes and mixed with distilled water; then a natural fragrance is added, and it is left to sit for a three-week maturation period before being bottled. What famous export from a specific geography thus got naturalised here? In the recent past, eateries have repurposed this welcome gift to serve another purpose. What? Q. 2
  163. 163. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  164. 164. Kolonya means Cologne People started using Kolonya as a Hand Sanitizer, owing to COVID-19 ANSWER
  165. 165. A documentary from the past few years details the highs and peaks of Russia’s Olympic program in a particular discipline before a doping scandal by its own makers causes its downfall. What is the title of this documentary, evoking a classical tale? Towards the end, what is the literary allusion that Grigory, a Russian scientist, uses to refer to what the government was expecting of him - to simultaneously design systems of doping and anti-doping? Q. 3
  166. 166. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  167. 167. ANSWER
  168. 168. _________ Stadium is an indoor stadium situated in Delhi which was used in 2010 CWG. The first half of the name comes from a tank situated at the west side of a nearby garden while the second half derives from the utensil-like shape of the tank due to the hilly ground present around it. Name this stadium. In the early months of 2016, this location had to grapple with a large crew looking for authentic locations for a dramatic redux of events. What project was this crew involved in? Q. 4
  169. 169. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  170. 170. Talkatora and Dangal ANSWER
  171. 171. This Roman emperor was assassinated at 31, perhaps partly due to his increasing megalomania, as part of which he renamed the city, the army, the Senate, and the citizens after himself. He even took on 12 names and decreed that the 12 calendar months should be known by his 12 names. But the poor guy would be shocked to know what common object (almost) shares his name now. This coincidence happened because his name means comfortable or suitable in Latin, from where it went to French to refer to a chest of drawers, and then gradually made the transition to refer to a different “chamber” that made a certain function convenient. What is his name? Or what object does he lend his name to? Q. 5
  172. 172. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  173. 173. Commode from Commodus ANSWER
  174. 174. ROUND 6
  175. 175. Andrew had gone to watch a baseball game between the Oakland and Boston and had brought a binoculars from one of his colleagues to get a closer view. During the match, however, he missed an entire inning just looking at the equipment and the artist within him could see the emotional changes brought about by small twists. He simply could not let it go to waste. What did this specific observation result in, a few years down the line? Q. 1
  176. 176. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  177. 177. Wall-E ANSWER
  178. 178. In early France, petitions to kings or powerful people usually comprised of people signing their names on a circular ribbon and attaching it around the actual text. This method was later adopted as a safety measure by sailors and the navy. What was the advantage this arrangement provided, similar in principle to that of a mythical regent from a neighbouring country? What modern day term used in a slightly different context originates from a corruption of this practice? Q. 2
  179. 179. Q. 2
  180. 180. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  181. 181. Written in a circular fashion to hide who led the signing campaign Round Robin ANSWER
  182. 182. In early USA, with the advent of electricity a particular practice was banned by many Homeowners’ Associations for fear of localities looking not so well off. However, with recent concerns about the environment, a new set of laws has found its moment in the sun, dialling back the prohibition by such societies. What activity is this? In the tourist districts of Lisbon, this activity has been turned into ad space for supermarket chains looking to support house-owners primarily associated with one business entity losing out on income due to Covid lockdowns. Which north American entity? Q. 3
  183. 183. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  184. 184. Using clotheslines to dry laundry (usual practice is dryers) ANSWER
  185. 185. What 12th century work did Barbara Stoler Miller translate as 'The Love Song of the Dark Lord' ? Due to the popularity of the book in the States, she was hired to serve as advisor for which 1985 global production on the banks of the Rhone, that would create epic buzz 3 years before a desi version reached Indian households? Q. 4
  186. 186. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  187. 187. ANSWER
  188. 188. Shmuel Rodensky was his country’s Laurence Olivier before shifting to Hamburg in the late 60s. One autumn evening a few years later, a touring party still haunted by memories of pain, decided to attend one of Rodensky’s shows to celebrate their achievements in a familiar setting. Little did they know about the darkness that would engulf them hours after returning back to their dorms. Which group was this? What divine nickname did a mad Spanish conquistador bestow upon himself during his Amazon expedition, documented in a work released the same year in the country? Q. 5
  189. 189. “Answer can be found on the next slide” —SOMEONE FAMOUS
  190. 190. ANSWER
  191. 191. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Freepik. Please keep this slide for attribution. SO LONG AND THANKS FOR ALL THE QUIZ! Varun PD, Hemansh Kashyap, Raj Bhutwala Deepanshu Sinha, Kaustav Mandal, Piyush Kedia Signing off!

×