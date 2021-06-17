Executive MBA and Regular MBA .

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Executive MBA programs help established professionals broaden their network, increase their earning potential, and advance their career to a higher level. They are intense and high level, but if you can handle the challenges, the rewards can be significant. https://iitb-wustl.org/

MBA and EMBA programs from top-ranked schools require at least one, if not multiple, letters of recommendation for admissions. For the executive MBA, proof that the applicant has support from their current employer in embarking on the degree is especially important, as work-study balance will impact the candidate’s success in the program (and at work). This is equally true for applicants who are sponsored by their employer as for those who are not because the chances are that an EMBA program will involve coordinating some flexibility or even time off to attend classes.

  1. 1. What is MBA? • A Master of Business Administration, or MBA, is a general graduate business degree that teaches students technical, managerial, and leadership skills. Earning an MBA gives you valuable business acumen, expands your professional network, and creates new opportunities. It’s an ideal option to consider whether you want to accelerate your career trajectory, transition to a new industry, or become an entrepreneur.
  2. 2. What is Executive MBA? • Executive master of business administration is a degree program similar to a master of business administration (MBA) program but specifically designed for corporate executives and senior managers already in the workforce. An executive MBA program referred to as an EMBA enables executives to earn the degree while continuing to hold their existing jobs. Typically, EMBA students are relatively senior in their fields and possess considerable work experience before entering the program.
  3. 3. The Prestige and Benefits of an MBA • An MBA degree can have considerable clout relative to other degrees. The initial appeal of an MBA is typically career advancement and higher salary prospects, which, according to research in Forbes, are to be expected. Ronald Yeaple conducted the first methodology for ranking business schools by the Return-on-Investment (ROI) of their MBA degrees in 1994 and again in 2014. He tracked the salaries of thousands of survey participants before and after they completed an MBA program. Unsurprisingly, respondents reported a 50 percent pay increase upon graduating. This methodology is now the basis for Forbes Magazine’s biennial ranking of business schools. • While this initial pay bump is exciting in its own right, MBA holders’ salaries often continue to increase for many years beyond. In his study, Yeaple found that the average MBA graduate earned 80 percent more after five years.
  4. 4. • New career paths: MBA programs force introspection that helps students determine what matters the most. Not only can they solve complex business issues, but they might also decide to go in an entirely different direction than they originally planned. • A shared passion for business: In some MBA programs, students remain with the same group of cohorts throughout the duration. By going through the same courses at the same time, students get to connect with people who share their interests. It is easy to do in non- cohort programs, as well, since everyone who meets online or in-person has the shared goal of learning as much as possible about business administration. • Increased collaboration: A good MBA program simulates real-life business, regardless of its format (online, in-person, or a combination of both), meaning that most projects are completed in teams. Students also learn how to build teams of their own, which is a definite asset in the diverse, worldwide business economy of today. • A holistic business education: Even if students decide to pursue an MBA specialization, they benefit from the broad-based business administration courses that schools typically require as core components of a degree program. • Improved communication skills: Students who push themselves to complete an MBA program can find many opportunities to develop the way they communicate with others. From sending emails to working with online groups to giving oral presentations, the program is uniquely designed so that every student will learn how to get their ideas across in a more concise manner.
  5. 5. The Prestige and Benefits of an EMBA • The EMBA program is comprised of a mix of classroom teaching on evenings and weekends, online classes and tutorials, and occasional full-day workshops. Equivalent to a full-time MBA program in scope and requirements, an EMBA program can last as long as 24 months. • Intensive modular classes to reinforce expertise and fill knowledge gaps are primary motivators for executives to embark on this program. They engage in core coursework in finance and accounting, operations management, strategic management, marketing, human resources, and other disciplines and may take specialized electives.
  6. 6. • Executive master of business administration (EMBA) is designed for working corporate executives and senior managers. • Typically, an individual working towards an EMBA continues to work full-time at work. • Considerable work experience and business knowledge are helpful to succeed in a top-tier EMBA program. • Earning an EMBA means usually taking a mix of evening, online, and weekend classes, tutorials, and workshops. • While a full-time MBA program may take a year, an EMBA program takes up to two years. • EMBA programs are time-consuming and expensive. It makes sense to weigh the pros and cons of a program before entering one.
