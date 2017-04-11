Syrjäytymisen ehkäiseminen työiässä 11.4.2017

TERVETULOA SYRJÄYTYMISEN EHKÄISEMISEN MESTARIKURSSILLE #syrjäytyminen tasaarvostn.fi
Olli Kangas Johtaja, Tasa-arvoinen yhteiskunta -ohjelma Yhteiskuntasuhteiden johtaja, Kela, dosentti, VTT @ollikan
Päivän ohjelma 9–11 WIP: Tutkimuskoordinaattori Ilpo Suoniemi, Palkansaajien tutkimuslaitos: Miten ja miksi tulo- ja varal...
Missä määrin tuloasema periytyy? Toteutuuko mahdollisuuksien tasa-arvo? Ilpo Suoniemi Tutkimuskoordinaattori, Palkansaajie...
Kuinka paljon tuloasema (koulutusaste ym.) riippuvat lähtökohdista Suomessa? • Lähtökohta: vanhempien asema, sijaluku (%- ...
Lasten keskim. tuloaseman (%-yks.) ja vanhempien tuloaseman (%-yks.) suhde
Tuloliikkuvuus (tuloaseman muutos) Suomessa pohjoismaista tasoa • Suomessa vanhempien tuloaseman 10 %-yks. muutos parantaa...
Suomen tilanne näyttäisi hyvältä, mutta parantamisen varaa on • Riippuvuus voimistuu lähestyttäessä tulojakauman huippua. ...
Lapsen (n. 30 v.) koulutusvuosien ja vanhempien tuloaseman välinen suhde
• Riippuvuus lähtökohdista voimistuu vanhempien jakauman suurituloisessa osassa • Näin erityisesti maisterin tutkinnon osa...
Korkeintaan peruskoulun (%) ja vanhempien tuloaseman välinen suhde
Tuloja ja varoja on siirtynyt myös lahjojen ja perintöjen kautta
Liikkuvuudessa alueellisia eroja Suomen ”Kultahattu-käyrä”
Lapsuuden aikainen (tulo-)asema ja sosiaalinen ympäristö vaikuttaa • Riippuvuus muodostuu vähitellen: Perimä ja varhaislap...
Mitä vaaroja? • Suomessa tuloerot kasvaneet  vaarana ylisukupolvisen liikkuvuuden vähentyminen • Tämä voi puolestaan joht...
Mitä on tehtävissä? • Ei erityisiä poppakonsteja, tukea sekä huonoista lähtökohdista että heikoista tuloksista kärsiville....
Ilpo Suoniemi tutkimuskoordinaattori Palkansaajien tutkimuslaitos WIP-konsortio (Work, Inequality and Public Policy) http:...
Yksinhuoltajaäitien työllisyys on kehittynyt muita heikommin Juho Härkönen Professor i sociologi, Stockholms Universitet
Yksinhuoltajaäitien työllisyys on kehittynyt muita heikommin Puolisoäidit Yksinhuoltajaäidit 85% 75% 1 Juho Härkönen
Mistä tämä kehitys johtuu? • Kaksi pääselitystä: • Yksinhuoltajuus lisääntynyt erityisesti vähemmän koulutettujen parissa ...
0 5 10 15 20 25 % Yksinhuoltajuuden esiintyvyys koulutusasteittan Perusaste Keskiaste Korkea-aste 3 Juho Härkönen Mistä tä...
Mistä tämä kehitys johtuu? • Kaksi pääselitystä: • Yksinhuoltajuus lisääntynyt erityisesti vähemmän koulutettujen parissa ...
40 50 60 70 80 90 100 % Työllisyys perus- ja keski-asteen koulutetuilla äideillä Keski, puol Keski, YH Perus, puol Perus, ...
Ratkaisumalleja • Voidaanko perherakenteisiin vaikuttaa? • Tuskin merkittävästi; vastaavanlainen kehitys muissakin maissa ...
Ratkaisumalleja • Voidaanko matalasti koulutettujen yksinhuoltajien työllisyyttä parantaa? • “Työllisyysgäppi” suurin koul...
Ratkaisumalleja • Voidaanko matalasti koulutettujen yksinhuoltajien työllisyyttä parantaa? • “Työllisyysgäppi” suurin koul...
Juho Härkönen Professor i sociologi Stockholms universitet Sociologiska institutionen SE-106 91 Stockholm juho.harkonen@so...
Syrjäyttävät sukupuolittuneet instituutiot Työ ja perhe Emilia Kangas Tohtorikoulutettava, Jyväskylän yliopiston kauppakor...
Työn ja perheen suhde on sukupuolistunut tavalla, joka tuottaa tasa-arvon ongelmia sekä naisille että miehille eri elämänv...
KESKEISET TEEMAT • Naisilla työhön pääsyn ja urakehityksen ongelmat  Uran vaativuus ja sillä etenemisen eriytyminen sukup...
Lait ja asetukset luovat normiston, josta ei voi poiketa, mutta on tärkeää huomata, että työpaikkojen käytännöt ja johtaju...
Tärkeitä uudistamisen kohteita yhteiskunnan tasolla: 1. Miesten vanhempainvapaiden nykyistä selvempi edistäminen lainsäädä...
Emilia Kangas Jyväskylän yliopiston kauppakorkeakoulu emilia.e.kangas@jyu.fi @EmiliaEKangas WeAllFinland.fi
Auttaako kansansairauksien ennaltaehkäisy? Jaana Lindström Tutkimuspäällikkö, THL jaana.lindstrom@thl.fi
jaana.lindström@thl.fi 58% 24% Tyypin 2 diabetestapauksista jäi tulematta, kun kohonneessa riskissä oleville annettiin rää...
Mutta…
0 1 2 3 4 1972-1987 1982-1997 1992-2007 Perusaste Keskiaste Korkea-aste jaana.lindström@thl.fi Diabetessairastuvuus miehil...
0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 Kasvikset Virvoitusjuomat Kasvikset Virvoitusjuomat Pienituloiset Keski- ja suurituloiset...
Lisäksi…
0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Miehet Naiset Ylin 2 3 4 Alin Pienituloiset osallistuvat harvemmin terveystarkastuksiin Terve...
Toisaalta, tutkimusten perusteella…
DPS-tutkimus. Wikström et al. Diabetes Res Clin Pract 86 (2009) 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Perusaste Keskiaste Korkea-aste Peruso...
Terveellisiä välipalatuotteita ostettiin enemmän, kun niiden osuus valikoimassa oli suuri ja ne oli näkyvästi sijoitettu 0...
jaana.lindström@thl.fiFalbe et al. AJPH 106 (2016) Sokerilla makeutettujen juomien verottaminen vähensi niiden käyttöä vii...
Siksi…
1. Tavoitetaan ja tunnistetaan kattavasti sairastumisvaarassa olevat ja tuetaan elintapoja yksilöllisesti • Diabetesriskit...
2. Elinympäristöt tukevat terveellisiä elintapoja • Yhdyskuntasuunnittelu • Jokapäiväiset valintaympäristöt • Työympäristö...
3. Terveyden edistäminen yhteiskunnassa • Tutkimus päätöksenteon pohjana • Lainsäädäntö ja verotus • Tunnistetaan keskeise...
• Kansansairauksien ehkäisyyn pitää panostaa enemmän sekä terveydenhuollossa että yhteiskunnassa. • Tutkimuksista saatu nä...
Jaana Lindström Tutkimuspäällikkö THL jaana.lindstrom@thl.fi
Määräaikaisen työn vaikutus myöhempään tulokehitykseen Merja Kauhanen Tutkimuskoordinaattori, Palkansaajien tutkimuslaitos
15,8% (333 000) palkansaajista teki työtä määräaikaisessa työsuhteessa vuonna 2016
Määräaikaisten palkansaajien työpaikkojen laatu on keskimäärin heikompi kuin pysyvässä työsuhteessa olevilla. • Määräaikai...
Määräaikainen työ vaikuttaa myöhempään palkkakehitykseen myös pidemmällä aikavälillä tarkasteltuna* • Määräaikaista työtä ...
• Määräaikaisen työn tyypin mukaan löytyy eroja. • Havaittuihin eroihin voi vaikuttaa sekä myöhemmän työllisyyden epävakau...
Ratkaisuehdotus • Yhtäläisten koulutus- ja kehittymis- mahdollisuuksien tarjoaminen erilaisissa määräaikaisissa työsuhteis...
Merja Kauhanen Tutkimuskoordinaattori Palkansaajien tutkimuslaitos merja.kauhanen@labour.fi WIP-konsortio @WIPconsortium h...
Työttömyys, sairaus, työkyvyttömyys: tie syrjäytymiseen? Jenni Blomgren Tutkimustiimin päällikkö, Kela Tackling Inequaliti...
Ongelma Viidennes työikäisistä on työttömänä tai työkyvyttömyyseläkkeellä. Pitkäaikaistyöttömyys ja työkyvyttömyys ovat os...
Pitkäaikaistyöttömillä korkea työkyvyttömyyseläkeriski 1.2 1.4 1.4 1.5 2.2 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.6 2.9 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 Työtön alle 1...
Työttömyyden ja heikon työkyvyn yhteys kulkee molempiin suuntiin Työttömyys Huono terveys, heikko työkyky, työkyvyttömyys ...
Mitä pitäisi tehdä? • Työkykyä tukevia varhaisen puuttumisen toimia on kohdistettava entistä vahvemmin työttömiin • Työvoi...
Jenni Blomgren Tutkimustiimin päällikkö, Kela Email: jenni.blomgren@kela.fi Twitter: @JenniBlomgren TITA (Tackling Inequal...
Keskustelu jatkuu www.tasaarvostn.fi #syrjäytyminen Nähdään: 18.4: Syrjäytymisen ehkäiseminen eläkeiässä (Huom! klo 14–16)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Syrjäytymisen ehkäiseminen työiässä 11.4.2017

15 views

Published on

Syrjäytymisen ehkäisemisen mestarikurssi OSA 3: Syrjäytymisen ehkäiseminen työiässä -diaesitykset.

Published in: Science
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
15
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • -Selitä puolisoäiti
    -TITAn logo
    -Loppuosa alkoi hajota
    -Britit
    -Selitysmallit, tiivistä!!! Mikä on keskeisin, yhdellä lauseella
    -Ratkaisut
    -Pohjoismaissa menee huonosti

    • Syrjäytymisen ehkäiseminen työiässä 11.4.2017

    1. 1. TERVETULOA SYRJÄYTYMISEN EHKÄISEMISEN MESTARIKURSSILLE #syrjäytyminen tasaarvostn.fi
    2. 2. Olli Kangas Johtaja, Tasa-arvoinen yhteiskunta -ohjelma Yhteiskuntasuhteiden johtaja, Kela, dosentti, VTT @ollikan
    3. 3. Päivän ohjelma 9–11 WIP: Tutkimuskoordinaattori Ilpo Suoniemi, Palkansaajien tutkimuslaitos: Miten ja miksi tulo- ja varallisuuserot periytyvät? TITA: Professori Juho Härkönen, Tukholman yliopisto: Yksinhuoltajien alentunut työllisyys ja syrjäytymisen uhka. WE ALL: Tohtorikoulutettava Emilia Kangas, Jyväskylän yliopisto: Syrjäyttävät sukupuolittuneet instituutiot. STOPDIA: Tutkimuspäällikkö Jaana Lindström, Terveyden ja hyvinvoinnin laitos: Auttaako kansansairauksien ennaltaehkäisy? WIP: Tutkimuskoordinaattori Merja Kauhanen, Palkansaajien tutkimuslaitos: Määräaikaisen työn vaikutus myöhempään tulokehitykseen. TITA: Tutkimustiimin päällikkö Jenni Blomgren, Kela: Työttömyys, sairaus, työkyvyttömyys: Tie syrjäytymiseen?
    4. 4. Missä määrin tuloasema periytyy? Toteutuuko mahdollisuuksien tasa-arvo? Ilpo Suoniemi Tutkimuskoordinaattori, Palkansaajien tutkimuslaitos
    5. 5. Kuinka paljon tuloasema (koulutusaste ym.) riippuvat lähtökohdista Suomessa? • Lähtökohta: vanhempien asema, sijaluku (%- yks.) vanhempien bruttotulojen (5-vuoden keskiarvo 1995-1999) jakaumassa • Tulemat: Lasten (1980-1982 syntyneet) tulo- ja koulutusasema 2011-2012 keskiarvo
    6. 6. Lasten keskim. tuloaseman (%-yks.) ja vanhempien tuloaseman (%-yks.) suhde
    7. 7. Tuloliikkuvuus (tuloaseman muutos) Suomessa pohjoismaista tasoa • Suomessa vanhempien tuloaseman 10 %-yks. muutos parantaa lapsen keskimääräistä asemaa 1,90 %-yks (Tanska 1,80 %-yks). • Väestöryhmien välillä ”ei isoja eroja” riippuvuutta mittaavassa kulmakertoimessa • USA:ssa vastaava luku 3,41 %-yks. • Siellä mahdollisuuksien tasa-arvo toteutuu heikosti, liikkuvuus on Amerikassa myytti.
    8. 8. Suomen tilanne näyttäisi hyvältä, mutta parantamisen varaa on • Riippuvuus voimistuu lähestyttäessä tulojakauman huippua. • ”Amerikkalainen unelma” Suomessa 13,3 % alimman viidenneksen lapsista kipuaa ylimpään viidennekseen, Tanskassa 11,7 USA:ssa 7,5 %. • Toisaalta kokonaista 22,6 % ylimmän tulokymmenyksen lapsista pysyy siellä. • Koulutus merkittävä välittävä tekijä.
    9. 9. Lapsen (n. 30 v.) koulutusvuosien ja vanhempien tuloaseman välinen suhde
    10. 10. • Riippuvuus lähtökohdista voimistuu vanhempien jakauman suurituloisessa osassa • Näin erityisesti maisterin tutkinnon osalta • Tuloaseman muutos 0  100 %-yks. lisää koulutusvuosia keskimäärin 12,8  15,5 v. • korrelaatio yksilötasollakin korkea, 0,242.
    11. 11. Korkeintaan peruskoulun (%) ja vanhempien tuloaseman välinen suhde
    12. 12. Tuloja ja varoja on siirtynyt myös lahjojen ja perintöjen kautta
    13. 13. Liikkuvuudessa alueellisia eroja Suomen ”Kultahattu-käyrä”
    14. 14. Lapsuuden aikainen (tulo-)asema ja sosiaalinen ympäristö vaikuttaa • Riippuvuus muodostuu vähitellen: Perimä ja varhaislapsuus, panostus kasvatukseen ja koulutukseen, verkostot ja suorat lahjat ja perinnöt vanhemmilta. • Ei vain yksi erityisen tärkeä elinvaihe; varhaiskasvatuksella ja koulutuksen nivelvaiheilla on toki merkitystä. • Myös vahvoja viitteitä, että pienemmät tuloerot liittyvät suurempaan ylisukupolviseen liikkuvuuteen. • Suomessa näkyy maakuntatasolla. • Lisäksi maakunnan matala työttömyysaste, ja (ansiotuloissa mitattuna) laaja keskiluokka edesauttavat, kuinka korkealle pienituloisten perheiden lapset yltävät.
    15. 15. Mitä vaaroja? • Suomessa tuloerot kasvaneet  vaarana ylisukupolvisen liikkuvuuden vähentyminen • Tämä voi puolestaan johtaa tulo- ja varallisuuserojen kasvuun • Tämä uhkaa myös muita teollisuusmaita
    16. 16. Mitä on tehtävissä? • Ei erityisiä poppakonsteja, tukea sekä huonoista lähtökohdista että heikoista tuloksista kärsiville. • Huomio köyhyyttä, tuloeroja ja eriarvoisuutta vähentäviin laajavaikutteisiin toimiin. • Ne eivät voi olla aiheuttamatta julkisia menoja; (ainakin lyhyellä aikavälillä). • Palveluiden ja tulonsiirtojen rahoitus oikeudenmukaisella veropolitiikalla. • Mahdollisuuksien tasa-arvon korostamista käytetään joskus viemään huomiota pois tuloeroista ja tulonjakopolitiikasta.
    17. 17. Ilpo Suoniemi tutkimuskoordinaattori Palkansaajien tutkimuslaitos WIP-konsortio (Work, Inequality and Public Policy) http://www.stn-wip.fi @WIPconsortium
    18. 18. Yksinhuoltajaäitien työllisyys on kehittynyt muita heikommin Juho Härkönen Professor i sociologi, Stockholms Universitet
    19. 19. Yksinhuoltajaäitien työllisyys on kehittynyt muita heikommin Puolisoäidit Yksinhuoltajaäidit 85% 75% 1 Juho Härkönen
    20. 20. Mistä tämä kehitys johtuu? • Kaksi pääselitystä: • Yksinhuoltajuus lisääntynyt erityisesti vähemmän koulutettujen parissa • Yksinhuoltajien työllisyys kehittynyt erityisen huonosti vähemmän koulutetuilla 2 Juho Härkönen
    21. 21. 0 5 10 15 20 25 % Yksinhuoltajuuden esiintyvyys koulutusasteittan Perusaste Keskiaste Korkea-aste 3 Juho Härkönen Mistä tämä kehitys johtuu? • Kaksi pääselitystä: • Yksinhuoltajuus lisääntynyt erityisesti vähemmän koulutettujen parissa • Yksinhuoltajien työllisyys kehittynyt erityisen huonosti vähemmän koulutetuilla
    22. 22. Mistä tämä kehitys johtuu? • Kaksi pääselitystä: • Yksinhuoltajuus lisääntynyt erityisesti vähemmän koulutettujen parissa • Yksinhuoltajien työllisyys kehittynyt erityisen huonosti vähemmän koulutetuilla 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 % Työllisyys toisen asteen jälkeisen koulutuksen saaneilla äideillä Korkea, puol Korkea, YH Alin kork, puol Alin kork, YH 4 Juho Härkönen
    23. 23. 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 % Työllisyys perus- ja keski-asteen koulutetuilla äideillä Keski, puol Keski, YH Perus, puol Perus, YH 5 Juho Härkönen Mistä tämä kehitys johtuu? • Kaksi pääselitystä: • Yksinhuoltajuus lisääntynyt erityisesti vähemmän koulutettujen parissa • Yksinhuoltajien työllisyys kehittynyt erityisen huonosti vähemmän koulutetuilla
    24. 24. Ratkaisumalleja • Voidaanko perherakenteisiin vaikuttaa? • Tuskin merkittävästi; vastaavanlainen kehitys muissakin maissa 6 Juho Härkönen
    25. 25. Ratkaisumalleja • Voidaanko matalasti koulutettujen yksinhuoltajien työllisyyttä parantaa? • “Työllisyysgäppi” suurin koulutusryhmissä, jossa tuloloukut ongelma • Työn kannattavuutta tulisi lisätä toimeentuloa vaarantamatta • Esim. Iso-Britanniassa yksinhuoltajien työllisyys lisääntyi ja köyhyys väheni vuoden 1999 reformien seurauksena • Sivuhuomio: Kotihoidon tuki ei selitä: pienten lasten vanhempien osuus pieni 7 Juho Härkönen
    26. 26. Ratkaisumalleja • Voidaanko matalasti koulutettujen yksinhuoltajien työllisyyttä parantaa? • “Työllisyysgäppi” suurin koulutusryhmissä, jossa tuloloukut ongelma • Työn kannattavuutta tulisi lisätä toimeentuloa vaarantamatta • Esim. Iso-Britanniassa yksinhuoltajien työllisyys lisääntyi ja köyhyys väheni vuoden 1999 reformien seurauksena • Sivuhuomio: Kotihoidon tuki ei selitä; pienten lasten vanhempien osuus pieni 8 Juho Härkönen
    27. 27. Juho Härkönen Professor i sociologi Stockholms universitet Sociologiska institutionen SE-106 91 Stockholm juho.harkonen@sociology.su.se Puh.: +46 8 16 3189 85% 75% 9 Juho Härkönen Puolisoäidit Yksinhuoltajaäidit
    28. 28. Syrjäyttävät sukupuolittuneet instituutiot Työ ja perhe Emilia Kangas Tohtorikoulutettava, Jyväskylän yliopiston kauppakorkeakoulu
    29. 29. Työn ja perheen suhde on sukupuolistunut tavalla, joka tuottaa tasa-arvon ongelmia sekä naisille että miehille eri elämänvaiheissa. Emilia Kangas @EmiliaEKangas WeAllFinland.fi
    30. 30. KESKEISET TEEMAT • Naisilla työhön pääsyn ja urakehityksen ongelmat  Uran vaativuus ja sillä etenemisen eriytyminen sukupuolten välillä alkaa jo uran alkuvaiheessa  Ulkomaalaistaustaisilla naisilla heikompi työllisyys kuin miehillä • Yhden vanhemman perheet (muut monimuotoiset perheet) ja epäsäännöllistä työtä tekevät kasvava ryhmä • Miesten osallisuus perhe-elämään rajoittunut  Vanhempainvapaata käyttävät lähes yksinomaan äidit  Naiset tekevät päivittäin noin yhden tunnin enemmän palkatonta hoivatyötä kuin miehet Emilia Kangas @EmiliaEKangas WeAllFinland.fi
    31. 31. Lait ja asetukset luovat normiston, josta ei voi poiketa, mutta on tärkeää huomata, että työpaikkojen käytännöt ja johtajuus ohjaavat viime kädessä suurelta osin sovellettavia politiikoita ja käytäntöjä: asenteet työpaikalla, johdon oma esimerkki ja malli, ilmapiiri ja organisaatiokulttuuri, joustavat työnteon tavat KESKEISET TOIMEENPANOMEKANISMIT Emilia Kangas @EmiliaEKangas WeAllFinland.fi
    32. 32. Tärkeitä uudistamisen kohteita yhteiskunnan tasolla: 1. Miesten vanhempainvapaiden nykyistä selvempi edistäminen lainsäädännön avulla (vaikuttaa naisten urakehitykseen ja työllistymiseen, edistää osallistuvaa isyyttä) 2. Mahdollisuus joustavaan lastenhoidon saantiin (esim. eri vuorokauden ajat, viikonloput), riittävän pienet hoitoryhmät (kasvatuksen laatu) Emilia Kangas @EmiliaEKangas WeAllFinland.fi
    33. 33. Emilia Kangas Jyväskylän yliopiston kauppakorkeakoulu emilia.e.kangas@jyu.fi @EmiliaEKangas WeAllFinland.fi
    34. 34. Auttaako kansansairauksien ennaltaehkäisy? Jaana Lindström Tutkimuspäällikkö, THL jaana.lindstrom@thl.fi
    35. 35. jaana.lindström@thl.fi 58% 24% Tyypin 2 diabetestapauksista jäi tulematta, kun kohonneessa riskissä oleville annettiin räätälöityä elintapaohjausta Muisti- ja ajattelutoiminnot heikentyivät harvemmin, kun kohonneessa dementiariskissä oleville annettiin monitahoista elintapaohjausta 83% Suomalaisten työikäisten sydäntautikuolleisuus väheni neljässä vuosikymmenessä
    36. 36. Mutta…
    37. 37. 0 1 2 3 4 1972-1987 1982-1997 1992-2007 Perusaste Keskiaste Korkea-aste jaana.lindström@thl.fi Diabetessairastuvuus miehillä (10 vuodessa 100 henkilöä kohti) Eur J Epidemiol (2015) 30:649–659 Diabetessairastuvuus on lisääntynyt 40 vuoden aikana, eniten vähän koulutetuilla miehillä 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Perusaste Keskiaste Korkea-aste Pieni riski Kohonnut riski Suuri riski Suurentunut riski sairastua tyypin 2 diabetekseen on yleisin vähän koulutetuilla Diabetesriskitestin tulos Finriski 2012- aineistossa, n=4340 (THL) %
    38. 38. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 Kasvikset Virvoitusjuomat Kasvikset Virvoitusjuomat Pienituloiset Keski- ja suurituloiset % Pienituloiset miehet ja naiset käyttävät harvemmin kasviksia ja useammin sokeroituja virvoitusjuomia kuin keski- tai suurituloiset Ovaskainen ym. Sosiaalilääketieteen aikakauslehti (2012) Miehet Naiset
    39. 39. Lisäksi…
    40. 40. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Miehet Naiset Ylin 2 3 4 Alin Pienituloiset osallistuvat harvemmin terveystarkastuksiin Terveystarkastukseen osallistuminen viiden viime vuoden aikana tuloluokittain. Terveys 2000-tutkimus, THL (Koponen & Alha 2006) Vähän koulutetut joutuvat tinkimään ruoasta, lääkkeistä ja lääkärikäynneistä rahanpuutteen takia ja tilanne on huonontunut viime vuosina Alueellinen hyvinvointitutkimus ATH, THL (Murto ym. 2017) 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 Perusaste Keskiaste Korkea-aste 2013 2014 2015 2016
    41. 41. Toisaalta, tutkimusten perusteella…
    42. 42. DPS-tutkimus. Wikström et al. Diabetes Res Clin Pract 86 (2009) 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Perusaste Keskiaste Korkea-aste Perusohjaus Tehostettu elintapaohjaus Diabetessairastuvuus% Yksilöllinen elintapaohjaus vähensi sairastumista diabetekseen yhtä hyvin koulutustasosta riippumatta jaana.lindström@thl.fi KOULUTUSTASO
    43. 43. Terveellisiä välipalatuotteita ostettiin enemmän, kun niiden osuus valikoimassa oli suuri ja ne oli näkyvästi sijoitettu 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 25% terveellisiä; alahyllyssä 25% terveellsiä; ylähyllyssä 75% terveellisiä; alahyllyssä 75% terveellisiä; ylähyllyssä Terveellisiä Epäterveellisiä van Kleef ym. BMC Public Health 12; 1072 (2012) Ostettujentuotteidenmäärä jaana.lindström@thl.fi
    44. 44. jaana.lindström@thl.fiFalbe et al. AJPH 106 (2016) Sokerilla makeutettujen juomien verottaminen vähensi niiden käyttöä viidenneksellä pienituloisilla asuinalueilla USAssa 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 Ennen veron voimaantuloa (2014) Veron voimaantulon jälkeen (2015) Verotusalue (Berkeley) Ei veroa (Oakland ja San Francisco) Annostapäivässä - 21% + 4%
    45. 45. Siksi…
    46. 46. 1. Tavoitetaan ja tunnistetaan kattavasti sairastumisvaarassa olevat ja tuetaan elintapoja yksilöllisesti • Diabetesriskitesti; Finriskilaskuri; Muistihäiriöriskitesti • Vaikeasti tavoitettavat ryhmät • Tunnistetaan estävät ja edistävät tekijät yksilötasolla • Käyttäytymistieteellinen teoriaperusta • Digitaalisuuden hyödyntäminen elintapojen tukemisessa Ratkaisu: StopDia-malli?
    47. 47. 2. Elinympäristöt tukevat terveellisiä elintapoja • Yhdyskuntasuunnittelu • Jokapäiväiset valintaympäristöt • Työympäristöt Ratkaisu: StopDia-malli?
    48. 48. 3. Terveyden edistäminen yhteiskunnassa • Tutkimus päätöksenteon pohjana • Lainsäädäntö ja verotus • Tunnistetaan keskeiset toimijat ja toimien vaikuttavuutta estävät ja edistävät tekijät paikallisella ja kansallisella tasolla • Mitataan/arvioidaan toimien kustannus- ja hyvinvointivaikutukset laaja-alaisesti Ratkaisu: StopDia-malli?
    49. 49. • Kansansairauksien ehkäisyyn pitää panostaa enemmän sekä terveydenhuollossa että yhteiskunnassa. • Tutkimuksista saatu näyttö ja kokemus on otettava laajasti käyttöön. • Vaikeasti tavoitettavat väestöryhmät pitää huomioida ja ottaa aidosti mukaan jo toimenpiteiden suunnitteluvaiheessa. jaana.lindström@thl.fi
    50. 50. Jaana Lindström Tutkimuspäällikkö THL jaana.lindstrom@thl.fi
    51. 51. Määräaikaisen työn vaikutus myöhempään tulokehitykseen Merja Kauhanen Tutkimuskoordinaattori, Palkansaajien tutkimuslaitos
    52. 52. 15,8% (333 000) palkansaajista teki työtä määräaikaisessa työsuhteessa vuonna 2016
    53. 53. Määräaikaisten palkansaajien työpaikkojen laatu on keskimäärin heikompi kuin pysyvässä työsuhteessa olevilla. • Määräaikaisten palkansaajien työpaikkojen laatu on keskimäärin heikompi kuin pysyvässä työsuhteessa olevilla. • Yksilön ja koko yhteiskunnan kannalta sillä on merkitystä, minkälaisiksi määräaikaisen työn pidemmän aikavälin taloudelliset ja sosiaaliset vaikutukset muodostuvat.
    54. 54. Määräaikainen työ vaikuttaa myöhempään palkkakehitykseen myös pidemmällä aikavälillä tarkasteltuna* • Määräaikaista työtä tehneiden myöhempien palkkatulojen kokonaismäärä sekä taso jää pienemmäksi kuin ominaisuuksiltaan samankaltaisilla pysyvässä työsuhteessa työskennelleillä. • Neljän vuoden seurantajaksolla yhteenlasketut vuotuiset palkkatulot 11,3 prosenttia pienemmät ja 8 vuoden seurantajaksolla 10,8 prosenttia pienemmät – myös taso 4 ja 8 vuoden jälkeen pienempi. • Aineistona Tilastokeskuksen työolotutkimukset vuosilta 1990, 1997, 2003 ja 2008 & niihin liitetyt rekisteriseuranta-aineistot v.2011 asti *Lähde: Kauhanen,Nätti & Ojala (2017) – work in progress
    55. 55. • Määräaikaisen työn tyypin mukaan löytyy eroja. • Havaittuihin eroihin voi vaikuttaa sekä myöhemmän työllisyyden epävakaus että työpaikkojen laatu.
    56. 56. Ratkaisuehdotus • Yhtäläisten koulutus- ja kehittymis- mahdollisuuksien tarjoaminen erilaisissa määräaikaisissa työsuhteissa työskenteleville voisi auttaa määräaikaisten palkansaajien myöhempää urakehitystä (ml. palkkakehitys) ja työllistyvyyttä.
    57. 57. Merja Kauhanen Tutkimuskoordinaattori Palkansaajien tutkimuslaitos merja.kauhanen@labour.fi WIP-konsortio @WIPconsortium http://www.stn-wip.fi
    58. 58. Työttömyys, sairaus, työkyvyttömyys: tie syrjäytymiseen? Jenni Blomgren Tutkimustiimin päällikkö, Kela Tackling Inequalities in Time of Austerity
    59. 59. Ongelma Viidennes työikäisistä on työttömänä tai työkyvyttömyyseläkkeellä. Pitkäaikaistyöttömyys ja työkyvyttömyys ovat osittain samaa ongelmavyyhteä ja koskevat samoja ihmisiä. Huono työkyky syrjäyttää työelämästä. Työkykyisyys on työnteon edellytys, mutta työttömien työkyvyn tuki heikkoa. @JenniBlomgren @TITAconsortium Työllinen 68 % Työtön 11 % Työkyvytt. eläke 8 % Muu 5 %Opisk. 7 % 18–64-vuotiaat vuonna 2015 Lähde: Tilastokeskus
    60. 60. Pitkäaikaistyöttömillä korkea työkyvyttömyyseläkeriski 1.2 1.4 1.4 1.5 2.2 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.6 2.9 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 Työtön alle 1 kk 1-2 kk 2-3 kk 3-6 kk Työtön yli 6kk Eläkeriski(hazardratio)verrattuna ei-työttömiin Työkyvyttömyyseläkkeelle siirtymisen riskikerroin 8 vuoden seurannassa työttömillä verrattuna ei-työttömiin vuoden 2005 työttömyyden mukaan, miehet Kaikki tk-eläkkeet Mielenterveysperusteiset eläkkeet Lähde: Blomgren ym. 2017, käsikirjoitus. @JenniBlomgren @TITAconsortium
    61. 61. Työttömyyden ja heikon työkyvyn yhteys kulkee molempiin suuntiin Työttömyys Huono terveys, heikko työkyky, työkyvyttömyys @JenniBlomgren @TITAconsortium • Työttömyys heikentää työkykyä; huono työkyky vaikeuttaa työllistymistä • Työssä olevien työkykyongelmia seurataan mm. sairauspoissaoloilla ja ehkäistään kuntoutuksella; työttömät jäävät järjestelmän katveeseen • Vahva työkyvyn tuki auttaisi työttömiä pysymään työkelpoisina ja ehkäisisi syrjäytymistä • Työkykyisyys on muutakin kuin terveyttä • Työkyvyttömyyseläkkeitä ei enää olennaisesti voi vähentää vaikuttamatta työttömien työkykyongelmiin
    62. 62. Mitä pitäisi tehdä? • Työkykyä tukevia varhaisen puuttumisen toimia on kohdistettava entistä vahvemmin työttömiin • Työvoimaviranomaisten tehtävä yhteistyötä sote-palveluiden kanssa • Viranomaisen tunnistettava työttömän työkykyongelma; ohjaus tarvittavien palveluiden piiriin • Sote-palveluiden oltava yhtä helposti saatavilla työttömille kuin työllisille • Kaikille ei riitä työtä? Työn ulkopuolella olevien etuusjärjestelmää ajateltava uudella tavalla? @JenniBlomgren @TITAconsortium
    63. 63. Jenni Blomgren Tutkimustiimin päällikkö, Kela Email: jenni.blomgren@kela.fi Twitter: @JenniBlomgren TITA (Tackling Inequalities in Time of Austerity) -tutkimushanke Twitter: @TITAconsortium Tackling Inequalities in Time of Austerity Kiitos!
    64. 64. Keskustelu jatkuu www.tasaarvostn.fi #syrjäytyminen Nähdään: 18.4: Syrjäytymisen ehkäiseminen eläkeiässä (Huom! klo 14–16)

    ×