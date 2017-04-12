NAMA :Muhamad Ihsan CP : @ihsanamuslim |08568754251| ihsanmrpresident@yahoo.co.id RIWAYAT PENDIDIKAN • S1-jurusan Fisika U...
Aktivitas Saat ini
Propaganda Perang Dunia
Rokok
Apa itu Propaganda ? Mempengaruhi Orang Lain untuk tujuan tertentu
Komponen PROPAGANDA Ada Pihak yang sengaja menyebarkan pesan untuk merubah sikap sasaran propaganda Dilakukan secara Konti...
Media Propaganda Media Konvensional •Media Massa •Koran , TV , Radio •Buku •Uncle Tom’s Cabin (menghapus perbudakan) •Mein...
Teknik Propaganda Name Calling (agar orang Menolak) • SBY : BEMO/SAPI Glittering Generality [teknik menghubungkan sesuatu ...
Plain Folks, teknik propaganda dengan cara memberikan identifikasi • PDI = partainya wong cilik • Orang Pintar Minum… Usin...
Contoh Kasus Propaganda Bentrok FPI & Aliansi Liberal #IndonesiaTanpaFPI Counter Propaganda #IndonesiaTanpaFPI atau #Indon...
Propaganda Bahasa Pelacur Wanita Tunasusila Pekerja Seks Komersial Teroris RMS = X OPM = X
Contoh Kasus
Tips & langkah Propaganda Tentukan Tujuan Tentukan karakteristik Objek Utama Buat Konten (Text / Visual ) Pilih Kanal Medi...
Tentukan Tujuan Branding Pribadi Membunuh Karakter Menggerakkan Massa Dll.
Tentukan Objek Utama Umur Kelamin Pendidikan Profesi Organisasi dll
Buat Konten Serta Kegiatan Aktivasi & Gaya Propaganda Narasi Persuasif Klimaks Berbanding Terbalik Humor / Satir  Aktivas...
Pilih Kanal Media & Strategi Distribusi Konvensional / Digital Terpusat / Menyebar
Fokus Pada Konten yang dibuat  Ada Makar (Utama)  Tanya Google (Tambahan)  Sosialisasi Program (Utama)  Dibohongi (Tam...
Rekam Aktivasi Propaganda Upload ke Dunia Digital Video
1. Komunikasi Propaganda 2. Intelejen Nabi 3. Membongkar kegagalan CIA 4. Soul Traders
Propaganda, untuk Menjadi Efektif haruslah diyakini , untuk diyakini haruslah kredibel. Untuk menjadi Kredibel, haruslah b...
Kasus • Demonstrasi Mahasiswa Bikin Macet dan Merugikan Banyak Pihak (CounterPropaganda) • Aktivis Mahasiswa Lulusnya Lama...
SEC FE UNJ 2016

  1. 1. NAMA :Muhamad Ihsan CP : @ihsanamuslim |08568754251| ihsanmrpresident@yahoo.co.id RIWAYAT PENDIDIKAN • S1-jurusan Fisika UNJ (2009)
  2. 2. Aktivitas Saat ini
  3. 3. Propaganda Oleh : Muhammad Ihsan
  4. 4. Propaganda Perang Dunia
  5. 5. Rokok
  6. 6. Apa itu Propaganda ? Mempengaruhi Orang Lain untuk tujuan tertentu
  7. 7. Komponen PROPAGANDA Ada Pihak yang sengaja menyebarkan pesan untuk merubah sikap sasaran propaganda Dilakukan secara Kontinyu Ada Proses penyampaian ide,gagasan,/doktrin Mempunyai tujuan konkrit
  8. 8. Media Propaganda Media Konvensional •Media Massa •Koran , TV , Radio •Buku •Uncle Tom’s Cabin (menghapus perbudakan) •Mein Kampf (Auto Biografi Hitler ) •Buku Pelajaran Sekolah,dst •Film •Rambo •G30S Media Digital •Social Media •Website
  9. 9. Teknik Propaganda Name Calling (agar orang Menolak) • SBY : BEMO/SAPI Glittering Generality [teknik menghubungkan sesuatu dengan ‘kata yang baik’] • Kalimat Baik Tujuanya Buruk (Ali RA) • Demi menyelamatkan perekonomian bangsa BBM harus naik • Lebih Baik Pemimpin Kafir tapi gak korupsi, daripada muslim tapi korup Testimonial
  10. 10. Plain Folks, teknik propaganda dengan cara memberikan identifikasi • PDI = partainya wong cilik • Orang Pintar Minum… Using All Forms of persuation • Iming – iming/janji kampanye
  11. 11. Contoh Kasus Propaganda Bentrok FPI & Aliansi Liberal #IndonesiaTanpaFPI Counter Propaganda #IndonesiaTanpaFPI atau #Indonesia TanpaJIL Lahir Gerakan IndonesiaTanpaJil Kondisi Saat Ini #IndonesiaTanpaFPI Mati Ditelan Bumi. Survei LSI pendukung FPI 50%. Dulu 5% #IndonesiaTanpaJil Tumbuh Pesat
  12. 12. Propaganda Bahasa Pelacur Wanita Tunasusila Pekerja Seks Komersial Teroris RMS = X OPM = X
  13. 13. Contoh Kasus
  14. 14. Tips & langkah Propaganda Tentukan Tujuan Tentukan karakteristik Objek Utama Buat Konten (Text / Visual ) Pilih Kanal Media & Strategi Distribusi Fokus Pada Konten yang dibuat
  15. 15. Tentukan Tujuan Branding Pribadi Membunuh Karakter Menggerakkan Massa Dll.
  16. 16. Tentukan Objek Utama Umur Kelamin Pendidikan Profesi Organisasi dll
  17. 17. Buat Konten Serta Kegiatan Aktivasi & Gaya Propaganda Narasi Persuasif Klimaks Berbanding Terbalik Humor / Satir  Aktivasi: Demonstrasi, Baksos, Mob, dll  Buat 5-10 Konten publikasi Utama dan Buat Timeline Publikasi
  18. 18. Pilih Kanal Media & Strategi Distribusi Konvensional / Digital Terpusat / Menyebar
  19. 19. Fokus Pada Konten yang dibuat  Ada Makar (Utama)  Tanya Google (Tambahan)  Sosialisasi Program (Utama)  Dibohongi (Tambahan)  dll
  20. 20. Rekam Aktivasi Propaganda Upload ke Dunia Digital Video
  21. 21. 1. Komunikasi Propaganda 2. Intelejen Nabi 3. Membongkar kegagalan CIA 4. Soul Traders
  22. 22. Propaganda, untuk Menjadi Efektif haruslah diyakini , untuk diyakini haruslah kredibel. Untuk menjadi Kredibel, haruslah benar
  23. 23. Kasus • Demonstrasi Mahasiswa Bikin Macet dan Merugikan Banyak Pihak (CounterPropaganda) • Aktivis Mahasiswa Lulusnya Lama & IPK Rendah. (CounterPropaganda) • Branding salah satu anggotamu jadi ketua bem (Propaganda) • Membuang Sampah Pada Tempatnya itu Keren (Propaganda) • dll

