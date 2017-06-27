Coastal Series and Stainless Steel Hardware

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Ihing provides you the best Coastal Series Screen Door Hardware, Stainless Steel Shutter Hardware and Economy Stainless Steel Shutter Hardware with 100% free shiping. Which will help you to transform your home with a new color or splurging for a new front door.
Some of the Products of ihing are as follows:
1. Coastal Series Screen Door Hardware
(i) Screen Door Hardware Kit (SDHK)
(ii) Turnbuckle (TB-46)
(iii) Door Spring (DS)
2. Stainless Steel Shutter Hardware
(i) Plate Pintle
(ii) 6” Angle Strap
(iii) 10” Straight Strap
(iv) Narrow Pintle
(v) Lag Pintle
(vi) 12″ Locking Slide Bolt – SB-12
(vii) Lag Hold Back S – LHB-S
(viii) Lag Hold Back Rat Tail – LHB-RT
(ix) Lag Hold Back Propeller – LHB-P
(x) Stainless Steel Bullet Catch – BC-SSC
3. Economy Stainless Steel Shutter Hardware
(i) Economy Plate Pintle
(ii) Economy Angle Strap
(iii) Economy Lag Hold Back-S (ELHB-S-SS)
(iv) Economy 8″ Locking Slide Bolt (ESB-8-SS)
Be the first to comment