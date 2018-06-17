Successfully reported this slideshow.
JavaScript By Ryuichi Iha @Ryu1__1uyR
• • •
@Ryu1__1uyR
javascript 20 Twitter ﬁzzbuzz hardcore
!!
1 • node • • SKI • DB
…
• String • Number(Int) • Boolean • (ﬂoat,double,etc…)
Java
Java int number; // int number String str; // String str int[] list; // int list
Java • int number = 7; // OK!! • int number = “hoge”; //
JavaScript
JavaScript let number; // number let str; // str let list; // list
JavaScript • let number = 7; // OK!! • let number = “hoge”; //OK!!!
• • Java • C • C# • • • JavaScript • Ruby • Python3 •
Demo
• 1 + “1” // => ’11’ • true == 1 // => true • true + true - false // => 2 • (‘1’) - 0 // => 1 • ((true)+””)[0] // => ’t'
true + Inﬁnity + undeﬁned
true + Inﬁnity + undeﬁned
Demo
FizzBuzzFizzBuzzFizzBuzzFizzBuzz
Demo
[][(![]+[])[+[]]+([![]]+[][[]])[+!+[]+[+[]]]+(![]+[])[!+[]+!+[]]+(!![]+[])[+[]]+(!![]+[])[!+[]+!+[]+!+[]]+(!![]+[])[+!+[]]...
By Ryuichi Iha @Ryu1__1uyR 1
js型変換
js型変換
js型変換
js型変換
js型変換
js型変換
js型変換
js型変換
