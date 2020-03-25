Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 25.3.2020 VTT – beyond the obvious 1 METHOD FOR FOSSIL-FREE STEEL MAKING Ilkka Hannula DECISION: TO PUBLISH
  2. 2. STATE OF THE ART 2 • The blast furnace-blast oxygen furnace (BF-BOF) process is used to make over 95 % of the world’s primary (virgin) steel. • Coal is converted to coke and used as a fuel and reducing agent.  Options for emissions reduction: • Top gas recycling with CCS (up to 60% CO2 reduction) • Replace fossil coke in PCI* with biocoke (up to 40% CO2 reduction) • Combination of both resulting up to X% reduction (notice negative emissions on the part of biocoke)
  3. 3. STATE OF THE ART 2 3  The ArcelorMittal Hamburg GmbH operates the only Direct Reduction plant in Western Europe.  Built in the mid-1970s and continuously modernised and optimised.  Current production 84 t/h of ”sponge iron” or DRI.  Reducing gas made via steam reforming of natural gas  Share of hydrogen ~60%
  4. 4. CURRENT SOLUTION 25.3.2020 VTT – beyond the obvious 4  Replace natural gas with hydrogen in DRI production. • SSAB currently piloting. • No large retrofit needed when implemented at existing DRI-EAF facilities, • Existing BF-BOF sites would have to be rebuilt as DRI-EAF facilities.  15% of energy input (rest is electricity) still needed as biocoke to provide carbon to iron to make steel.  Problem: pure hydrogen reduction produces very fine grained iron that is difficult (?) to process.
  5. 5. GASIFICATION ELECTROLYSIS Electricity DIRECT REDUCTIONHydrogen Biomass Biochar EAFOxygen Electricity Ironore INVENTION DRISteel Carbon requirement for electric arc oven as a basis for dimensioning By-product syngas used in direct reduction Rest of reduction capacity provided with electrolytic hydrogenCo-product oxygen used in gasification/reforming
  6. 6.  Optimised methods for fossil-free steel making • Biochar is used in steel making to provide the needed carbon. • Synthesis gas co-product used in direct reduction of iron • Electrolytic hydrogen used to supplement syngas to provide enough reduction capacity • Electrolytic oxygen used in gasification and reforming  Gasification reactor operated with biomass and air and/or steam and/or steam and/or oxygen and/or carbon dioxide producing product gas and biochar  Product gas reformed to treat tars and to catalyse water-gas shift reaction  Preparation method that maximises solid co-product • Low gasifier oxygen use being 10-20%, preferably 15-20% of stoichiometric need • Gasification temperature at 750-850°C, preferably 780-830°C • 10-20% of biomass carbon content exits gasifier as solid co-product (biochar). • Sale of biochar for external use, or recycling back to gasifier that enables the use of lower-quality feedstock that is otherwise unusable. 25.3.2020 VTT – beyond the obvious 6 CLAIMS
  7. 7.  Gasifier is bubbling fluidised-bed (BFB) reactor, or circulating fluidised bed (CFB) reactor.  Filtration unit is placed before the reformer, where recycling of carbon is used to prevent clogging of filter elements by product gas tars. 25.3.2020 VTT – beyond the obvious 7 FURTHER CLAIMS

