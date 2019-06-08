Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
11 TIPS FOR NO-STRESS ENGAGEMENT PHOTOGRAPHY
IS IN THE AIR LOVELOVE AIR
You’re engaged and you’ve decided to hire a Dallas engagement photographer
The engagement photography session is all about capturing EXPRESSIONSEXPRESSIONS
STRESS IS NOT INVITED TO THE PARTY
Hiring an engagement photographer who is personable, creative and fun can make all the difference in no-stress engagement ...
Choose a theme and share your vision with your engagement photographer 2
Select attire that is comfortable and that complements the other at least 2-3 weeks in advance 3
Consider choosing a location that has special meaning to your love story 4
Soak up the beauty of this special and unrushed time with your sweetheart 5
Trust your engagement photographer. Your photographer is the expert 6
Rest your mind and body so you’re looking and feeling your best for your engagement photography session 7
Better to have not eaten enough than to over eat right before your photo shoot 8
When you’re mindful of your breathing it will help you relax and release any tension in your body 9
Communicate with your engagement photographer. If there’s a special pose or backdrop that you want to capture, share it wi...
Workout together at the gym or go for a brisk run or walk the morning of your shoot 11
CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR ENGAGEMENT
Contact us today if you want IGOR Photography to take your engagement photos! IGOR PHOTOGRAPHYIGOR PHOTOGRAPHY https://www...
https://www.igorweddingphoto.com/ wedding-photography-blog/11-tips- for-no-stress-engagement- photography READ THE ENTIRE ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

11 tips for no stress engagement photography

5 views

Published on

The engagement photography session is all about capturing expressions of your love and stress is not invited to the party. So, here are 11 tips for No Stress Engagement Photography.

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

11 tips for no stress engagement photography

  1. 1. 11 TIPS FOR NO-STRESS ENGAGEMENT PHOTOGRAPHY
  2. 2. IS IN THE AIR LOVELOVE AIR
  3. 3. You’re engaged and you’ve decided to hire a Dallas engagement photographer
  4. 4. The engagement photography session is all about capturing EXPRESSIONSEXPRESSIONS
  5. 5. STRESS IS NOT INVITED TO THE PARTY
  6. 6. Hiring an engagement photographer who is personable, creative and fun can make all the difference in no-stress engagement photography 1
  7. 7. Choose a theme and share your vision with your engagement photographer 2
  8. 8. Select attire that is comfortable and that complements the other at least 2-3 weeks in advance 3
  9. 9. Consider choosing a location that has special meaning to your love story 4
  10. 10. Soak up the beauty of this special and unrushed time with your sweetheart 5
  11. 11. Trust your engagement photographer. Your photographer is the expert 6
  12. 12. Rest your mind and body so you’re looking and feeling your best for your engagement photography session 7
  13. 13. Better to have not eaten enough than to over eat right before your photo shoot 8
  14. 14. When you’re mindful of your breathing it will help you relax and release any tension in your body 9
  15. 15. Communicate with your engagement photographer. If there’s a special pose or backdrop that you want to capture, share it with your photographer 10
  16. 16. Workout together at the gym or go for a brisk run or walk the morning of your shoot 11
  17. 17. CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR ENGAGEMENT
  18. 18. Contact us today if you want IGOR Photography to take your engagement photos! IGOR PHOTOGRAPHYIGOR PHOTOGRAPHY https://www.igorweddingphoto.com/
  19. 19. https://www.igorweddingphoto.com/ wedding-photography-blog/11-tips- for-no-stress-engagement- photography READ THE ENTIRE BLOG

×