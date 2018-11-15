Delai 22-centro ibirapita - salto

Successfully reported this slideshow.
XXXV ENCUENTRO NACIONAL de LAICOS 2018 “Desde el Evangelio, vivir la cultura del encuentro”
MARCO ORGANIZACIONAL El camino recorrido 2013: Grupo de Laicos presenta inquietud al Obispo Mons.Galimberti, de crear en S...
UBICACIÓN : La Capilla Virgen de los Treinta y Tres se encuentra en la intersección de las calles 11 y 12 del Barrio Nuevo...
El juego el principal medio de encuentro con los niños Propuesta dirigida a niñ@s de 5to. año escolar de la escuela 107 de...
Objetivos Ofrecer una propuesta educativa de calidad, que tenga un carácter alternativo, motivador e integrador, generando...
Actividades s o c io E d u c a t iv a s : CRONOGRAMA DIA ACTIVIDAD RESPONSABLE APOYO / MERIENDA LUNES HUERTA Verónica Bald...
Otros Encuentros
2018 : Meriendas saludables, salón de Informática, medio ambiente ...
Los niños elaboraron sus propias reglas para la convivencia 1. No gritar dentro del salón 2. Escuchar cuando hablan otros,...
Lecciones Aprendidas y Desafíos Los resultados se logran en mayor medida cuando se “llega” se “está” y nos “quedamos” en l...
Muchas Gracias !!
  2. 2. MARCO ORGANIZACIONAL El camino recorrido 2013: Grupo de Laicos presenta inquietud al Obispo Mons.Galimberti, de crear en Salto un liceo similar al Jubilar de Montevideo 2014: conformación de equipo para madurar, gestionar y analizar la viabilidad de la propuesta. 2015: Búsqueda de lugar y recorrida por barrios y asentamientos periféricos de la ciudad. Se concreta elluegar: Capilla Virgen de los Treinta y Tres (com. Salesiana) de Bo. Nuevo Uruguay. 2016: Visitas y entrevistas con diferentes actores calificados de la zona: director de la escuela del barrio; Se constituye la Fundación. Se comienza con los primeros talleres (Huerta, Cocina, Educación Emocional, Música, artes plásticas y Actividad recreativa de UCUDAL); Cena de presentación de la propuesta (+100 personas); Definición del nombre del Centro y del Logo; Reuniones por Construcción del edificio. 2017: Presentación del Proyecto en CCIS, … ▪ Responsabilidad y Gestión: Fundación Purificación (1/7/16) ▪ Obispado Salto MARCO INSTITUCIONAL Comisión Educación Equipo de trabajo Eq. Meriendas/Colaboradores
  3. 3. UBICACIÓN : La Capilla Virgen de los Treinta y Tres se encuentra en la intersección de las calles 11 y 12 del Barrio Nuevo Uruguay, ubicado en el extremo este de la ciudad de Salto y a 8 kms aprox. del centro de la ciudad.
  4. 4. El juego el principal medio de encuentro con los niños Propuesta dirigida a niñ@s de 5to. año escolar de la escuela 107 de Bo. Nuevo Uruguay
  5. 5. Objetivos Ofrecer una propuesta educativa de calidad, que tenga un carácter alternativo, motivador e integrador, generando ciudadanos libres, responsables y comprometidos con la transformación de la sociedad. Metodología 1. Con Niños: Talleres, clases, Charlas, Reflexiones, Higiene, Merienda, Juegos. 2. Con los referentes Familiares: Reuniones, Visitas domiciliarias, Orientación, Huerta familiar. 3. Con las Instituciones/Organizaciones: Visitas, Reuniones, Invitaciones a eventos, intercambio de información, uso de espacios comunes (salón comunal). Comisión Vecinal Bº Nuevo Uruguay, Escuela nº 107 Bº Uruguay, Aldeas Infantiles SOS: Club de niños, Caif y Programa de acogimiento, Liceo 7. 4. Equipo de Trabajo: Reuniones de coordinación bi mensuales. 5. Fundación: Reuniones de seguimiento.
  6. 6. Actividades s o c io E d u c a t iv a s : CRONOGRAMA DIA ACTIVIDAD RESPONSABLE APOYO / MERIENDA LUNES HUERTA Verónica Baldassini y Chiara Berreta HUGO - VERONICA MARTES COCINA/ APOYO ESCOLAR Ma. Angélica Silva Milagros Sevrini MABEL MIÉRCOLES TALLER/ INFORMATICA/ RECREACIÓN Verónica Ocampo/ UCUDAL CATOLICA JUEVES ED. FISICA IDS HUGO- HUCHA VIERNES NORMAS DE CONVIVENCIA Fanny Fernández Chiara Berreta VERONICA Algunos datos cuantitativos:
  7. 7. Otros Encuentros
  8. 8. 2018 : Meriendas saludables, salón de Informática, medio ambiente ...
  9. 9. Los niños elaboraron sus propias reglas para la convivencia 1. No gritar dentro del salón 2. Escuchar cuando hablan otros, 3. No deben entrar varones al baño de las niñas. 4. No tirar piedras para la Capilla, 5. No agarrar la pelota sin permiso, 6. Lavarse las manos antes de comer, S a n c io n e s : ▪ Quedar sin merienda, ▪ Suspensión, ▪ No dejar jugar al fútbol, ▪ Quitar las figuritas ▪ Llamar a la casa, ▪ Hacer escribir la falta que cometió ▪ Dejar pensar por lo que hizo
  10. 10. Lecciones Aprendidas y Desafíos Los resultados se logran en mayor medida cuando se “llega” se “está” y nos “quedamos” en la comunidad; desarrollando un vínculo de confianza que comienza con los niños y se extiende a la familia. Desafíos: Ir concretando las necesidades y preferencias de los niños relacionadas con el Centro, tales como un campus deportivo, la reforestación del predio, instalaciones y espacios a medida para contribuir al logro de los objetivos anhelados.
  11. 11. Muchas Gracias !!

