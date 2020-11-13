Estudios De Santiago - No. 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Creciendo En Sabiduría Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago Iglesia Pentecostal Nazaret Pastor Juan C. Vega
Lo Pequeño Significa Mucho – Stg. 1:26-27 ▪ Recordemos lo que Santiago nos dijo la semana pasada. Estudio No. 3 Estudios D...
Lo Pequeño Significa Mucho La santidad tiene que ver con las pequeñas cosas de la vida. •La cosas buenas que se hacen en s...
La Religión Pura y Verdadera Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 4 “La verdadera religión no es la del parecer,...
La Religión Pura y Verdadera Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 5 ▪ Que es Religión? ◦ Se refiere a lo que aco...
La Religión Pura y Verdadera Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 6 La verdadera religión se encuentra en: En el...
La Religión Pura Sale De Lo Interno “Ay de vosotros, escribas y fariseos, hipócritas! porque limpiáis lo de fuera del vaso...
Nuestra Fe No Debe Tener Favoritismo, 2:1-7 Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 8 Favorecer o desfavorecer a cu...
El Juicio Verdadero Nace del Espíritu Imparcial Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 9 ▪El juicio es una capacid...
Primer Pensamiento de Santiago Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 10 “Escuchen, mis queridos hermanos: ¿No ha ...
Primer Pensamiento de Santiago Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 11 ▪ No es que Dios se conformo con los pobr...
Segundo Pensamiento de Santiago Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 12 “¿No son los ricos quienes los explotan ...
Segundo Pensamiento de Santiago Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 13 Los ricos de la época de Santiago oprimí...
Segundo Pensamiento de Santiago Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 14 Que nos hace mundanos (no santos)? La in...
Gracias! Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 15
  1. 1. Creciendo En Sabiduría Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago Iglesia Pentecostal Nazaret Pastor Juan C. Vega
  2. 2. Lo Pequeño Significa Mucho – Stg. 1:26-27 ▪ Recordemos lo que Santiago nos dijo la semana pasada. Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 2 “Mis amados hermanos, quiero que entiendan lo siguiente: todos ustedes deben ser rápidos para escuchar, lentos para hablar y lentos para enojarse.”– Stg. 1:19 NTV
  3. 3. Lo Pequeño Significa Mucho La santidad tiene que ver con las pequeñas cosas de la vida. •La cosas buenas que se hacen en secreto y en silencio. •Obras calladas y sin engreimientos. •Santidad es algo que se hace y no lo que se dice. •Lo que importa es lo que se hace en el nombre de Jesús. Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 3
  4. 4. La Religión Pura y Verdadera Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 4 “La verdadera religión no es la del parecer, sino la del ser” Piensa!
  5. 5. La Religión Pura y Verdadera Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 5 ▪ Que es Religión? ◦ Se refiere a lo que acompaña la adoración: ◦ Liturgia (practicas), Ceremonia, y Ritual. ▪ La adoración verdadera no radica en: ◦ Vestiduras elaboradas. ◦ Ni grande liturgia. ◦ Tampoco música impresionante. ◦ Un culto cuidadosamente preparado.
  6. 6. La Religión Pura y Verdadera Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 6 La verdadera religión se encuentra en: En el servicio practico de la humanidad. La pureza de la vida de la persona. La adoración real se muestra en actos de amor y pureza
  7. 7. La Religión Pura Sale De Lo Interno “Ay de vosotros, escribas y fariseos, hipócritas! porque limpiáis lo de fuera del vaso y del plato, pero por dentro estáis llenos de robo y de injusticia!”– Mat. 23:25 Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 7
  8. 8. Nuestra Fe No Debe Tener Favoritismo, 2:1-7 Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 8 Favorecer o desfavorecer a cualquiera basados en: •Lugar de nacimiento •Estilo de crianza •Riquezas •Posición •Estilo de vestir Es como venir a “ser jueces con malos pensamientos”
  9. 9. El Juicio Verdadero Nace del Espíritu Imparcial Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 9 ▪El juicio es una capacidad mental innata del ser humano ◦ Nos sirve para formar opiniones. ◦ Nos sirve para hacer decisiones. ◦ Para hacer amigos y enemigos. ▪El asunto no es dejar de juzgar. ◦ En realidad nadie lo puede hacer. ◦ Lo importante es juzgar con un espíritu imparcial.
  10. 10. Primer Pensamiento de Santiago Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 10 “Escuchen, mis queridos hermanos: ¿No ha escogido Dios a los que son pobres según el mundo para que sean ricos en la fe y hereden el reino que prometió a quienes lo aman? ”– Stg. 2:5 NVI
  11. 11. Primer Pensamiento de Santiago Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 11 ▪ No es que Dios se conformo con los pobres. ◦ El los escogió. ◦ Los eligió para heredar el reino, y para enriquecerles en la fe. ▪ Dios no desprecia a nadie. ◦ Pero busca a las personas sencillas por encima del resto. Salmo 51:17. ◦ No puedo evitar asociarme con alguien que Dios ha recibido. ◦ Como no amar y tener amistad con alguien quien Dios llamo a tener fraternidad con El.
  12. 12. Segundo Pensamiento de Santiago Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 12 “¿No son los ricos quienes los explotan a ustedes y los arrastran ante los tribunales? ”– Stg. 2:6 NVI
  13. 13. Segundo Pensamiento de Santiago Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 13 Los ricos de la época de Santiago oprimían a los pobres. La pobreza continua porque a la cultura no le preocupa. Consentir a los ricos y menospreciar a los pobres nos hace participes de la cultura. Nos hacemos parte del mundo indiferente y sin amor que nos rodea.
  14. 14. Segundo Pensamiento de Santiago Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 14 Que nos hace mundanos (no santos)? La indiferencia1 6 El orgullo 3 La discriminación 2 La preferencia 4 La petulancia 5 El prejuicio
  15. 15. Gracias! Estudio No. 3 Estudios De La Carta De Santiago 15

