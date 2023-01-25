Clang, Clang: Who's there? WebAssembly!

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
An introduction by Paulo Matos to the Reference Types and Garbage Collection proposal along with what already has been upstreamed and how we propose to integrate the trickier bits into Clang/LLVM.
(c) 2022 LLVM Developers' Meeting
November 8-9, 2022
San Jose, CA
https://llvm.org/devmtg/2022-11/
An introduction by Paulo Matos to the Reference Types and Garbage Collection proposal along with what already has been upstreamed and how we propose to integrate the trickier bits into Clang/LLVM.
(c) 2022 LLVM Developers' Meeting
November 8-9, 2022
San Jose, CA
https://llvm.org/devmtg/2022-11/