Channels, Concurrency, and Cores: A new Concurrent ML implementation

Channels, Concurrency, and Cores A story of Concurrent ML Andy Wingo ~ wingo@igalia.com wingolog.org ~ @andywingo
agenda An accidental journey Concurrency quest Making a new CML A return
start from home Me: Co-maintainer of Guile Scheme Concurrency in Guile: POSIX threads A gnawing feeling of wrongness
pthread gnarlies Not compositional Too low-level Not I/O-scalable Recommending pthreads is malpractice
fibers: a new hope Lightweight threads Built on coroutines (delimited continuations, prompts) Suspend on blocking I/O Epol...
the sages of rome Last year... Me: Lightweight fibers for I/O, is it the right thing? Matthias Felleisen, Matthew Flatt: Y...
time to learn Concurrent ML: What is this thing? How does it relate to what people know from Go, Erlang? Is it worth it? B...
from pl to os Event-based concurrency (define (run sched) (match sched (($ $sched inbox i/o) (define (dequeue-tasks) (appe...
from pl to os (match sched (($ $sched inbox i/o) ...)) Enqueue tasks by posting to inbox Register pending I/O events on i/...
(define tag (make-prompt-tag)) (define (call/susp fn args) (define (body) (apply fn args)) (define (handler k on-suspend) ...
suspend to yield (define (spawn-fiber thunk) (schedule thunk)) (define (yield) (suspend schedule)) (define (wait-for-reada...
back in rome Channels and fibers? Felleisen & Flatt: CML. Me: Can we not tho Mike Sperber: CML; you will have to reimpleme...
channels Tony Hoare in 1978: Communicating Sequential Processes (CSP) “Processes” rendezvous to exchange values Unbuffered...
channel recv (define (recv ch) (match ch (($ $channel recvq sendq) (match (try-dequeue! sendq) (#(value resume-sender) (re...
select begets ops Wait on 1 of N channels: select Not just recv (select (recv A) (send B)) Abstract channel operation as d...
which op happened? Missing bit: how to know which operation actually occured (wrap-op op k): if op occurs, pass its result...
this is cml John Reppy PLDI 1988: “Synchronous operations as first- class values” exp : (lambda () exp) (recv ch) : (recv-...
what’s an op? Recall structure of channel recv: Optimistic: value ready; we take it and resume the sender ❧ Pessimistic: s...
what’s an op? General pattern Optimistic phase: Keep truckin’ commit transaction❧ resume any other parties to txn❧ Pessimi...
what’s an op? (define (perform op) (match optimistic (#f pessimistic) (thunk (thunk)))) Op: data structure with try, block...
channel recv- op try (define (try-recv ch) (match ch (($ $channel recvq sendq) (match (atomic-ref sendq) (() #f) ((and q (...
when there is no try try function succeeds? Caller does not suspend Otherwise pessimistic case; three parts: (define (pess...
opstates Operation state (“opstate”): atomic state variable W: “Waiting”; initial state❧ C: “Claimed”; temporary state❧ S:...
channel recv- op block Block fn called after thread suspend Two jobs: publish resume fn and opstate to channel’s recvq, th...
(define (block-recv ch resume-recv recv-state) (match ch (($ $channel recvq sendq) ;; Publish -- now others can resume us!...
(match (CAS! recv-state 'W 'C) ; Claim our state ('W (match (CAS! send-state 'W 'S) ('W ; We did it! (atomic-set! recv-sta...
ok that’s it for code Congratulations for getting this far Also thank you Left out only a couple details: try can loop if ...
but what about select select doesn’t have to be a primitive! choose-op try function runs all try functions of sub-operatio...
cml is inevitable Channel block implementation necessary for concurrent multicore send/receive CML try mechanism is purely...
suspend thread In a coroutine? Suspend by yielding In a pthread? Make a mutex/cond and suspend by pthread_cond_wait Same o...
lineage 1978: CSP, Tony Hoare 1983: occam, David May 1989, 1991: CML, John Reppy 2000s: CML in Racket, MLton, SML- NJ 2009...
novelties Reppy’s CML uses three phases: poll, do, block Fibers uses just two: there is no do, only try Fibers channel imp...
what about perf Implementation: github.com/wingo/ fibers, as a Guile library; goals: Dozens of cores, 100k fibers/core❧ On...
Good: Speedups; Low variance Bad: Diminishing returns; NUMA cliff; I/O poll costly
caveats Sublinear speedup expected Overhead, not workload❧ Guile is bytecode VM; 0.4e9 insts retired/s on this machine Com...
Pairs of fibers passing messages; random core allocation More runnable fibers per turn = less I/O overhead
One-to-n fan-out More “worker” fibers = less worker sleep/wake cost
n-dimensional cube diagonals Very little workload; serial parts soon a bottleneck
False sieve of Erastothenes Nice speedup, but NUMA cliff
but wait, there’s more CML “guard” functions Other event types: cvars, timeouts, thread joins... Patterns for building app...
and in the meantime Possible to implement CML on top of channels+select: Vesa Karvonen’s impl in F# and core.async Limitat...
summary Language and framework developers: the sages were right, build CML! You can integrate CML with existing code (thre...
Channels, Concurrency, and Cores: A new Concurrent ML implementation

By Andy Wingo.

What kinds of communication facilities should a programming environment support in highly concurrent systems? In the last decade or so, systems inspired by Communicating Sequential Processes (CSP) have gained a lot of mindshare from Go to Clojure's core.async and beyond. But most these CSP-inspired systems miss some of the defining characteristics of CSP, notably the notion of choice around a rendezvous. These languages' "select" primitive is too low-level to build abstractions around communication; it's as if you can only communicate via the equivalent of "goto" instead of procedure call. There is a better way. Twenty years ago, Concurrent ML solved this problem comprehensively. Its "event" system has been since ported to many other systems, but has seen limited success when also scaling to multi-core environments. There was a "parallel CML" implemented in Manticore but one rarely hears reports of porting to other systems. This talk presents a port of multicore CML to Guile Scheme's "Fibers" library, a lightweight threading facility supporting I/O concurrency and multicore parallelism. Guile's implementation of CML is lockless, enabling near-linear scaling as more cores are made available to the system. Guile's CML implementation is also built entirely as a library, in terms of delimited rather than undelimited continuations. We present performance numbers and an experience report for this new application of CML in the wild.

(c) Curry On 2017 (Barcelona)
June 19th - 20th, 2017
http://www.curry-on.org/2017/

Published in: Technology
License: CC Attribution-ShareAlike License
Channels, Concurrency, and Cores: A new Concurrent ML implementation

  1. 1. Channels, Concurrency, and Cores A story of Concurrent ML Andy Wingo ~ wingo@igalia.com wingolog.org ~ @andywingo
  2. 2. agenda An accidental journey Concurrency quest Making a new CML A return
  3. 3. start from home Me: Co-maintainer of Guile Scheme Concurrency in Guile: POSIX threads A gnawing feeling of wrongness
  4. 4. pthread gnarlies Not compositional Too low-level Not I/O-scalable Recommending pthreads is malpractice
  5. 5. fibers: a new hope Lightweight threads Built on coroutines (delimited continuations, prompts) Suspend on blocking I/O Epoll to track fd activity Multiple worker cores
  6. 6. the sages of rome Last year... Me: Lightweight fibers for I/O, is it the right thing? Matthias Felleisen, Matthew Flatt: Yep but see Concurrent ML Me: orly. kthx MF & MF: np
  7. 7. time to learn Concurrent ML: What is this thing? How does it relate to what people know from Go, Erlang? Is it worth it? But first, a bit of context...
  8. 8. from pl to os Event-based concurrency (define (run sched) (match sched (($ $sched inbox i/o) (define (dequeue-tasks) (append (dequeue-all! inbox) (poll-for-tasks i/o))) (let lp ((runq (dequeue-tasks))) (match runq ((t . runq) (begin (t) (lp runq))) (() (lp (dequeue-tasks))))))))
  9. 9. from pl to os (match sched (($ $sched inbox i/o) ...)) Enqueue tasks by posting to inbox Register pending I/O events on i/o ( epoll fd and callbacks) Check for I/O after running current queue Next: layer threads on top
  10. 10. (define tag (make-prompt-tag)) (define (call/susp fn args) (define (body) (apply fn args)) (define (handler k on-suspend) (on-suspend k)) (call-with-prompt tag body handler)) (define (suspend on-suspend) (abort-to-prompt tag on-suspend)) (define (schedule k . args) (match (current-scheduler) (($ $sched inbox i/o) (enqueue! inbox (lambda () (call/susp k args))))))
  11. 11. suspend to yield (define (spawn-fiber thunk) (schedule thunk)) (define (yield) (suspend schedule)) (define (wait-for-readable fd) (suspend (lambda (k) (match (current-scheduler) (($ $sched inbox i/o) (add-read-fd! i/o fd k))))))
  12. 12. back in rome Channels and fibers? Felleisen & Flatt: CML. Me: Can we not tho Mike Sperber: CML; you will have to reimplement otherwise Me: ...
  13. 13. channels Tony Hoare in 1978: Communicating Sequential Processes (CSP) “Processes” rendezvous to exchange values Unbuffered! Not async queues; Go, not Erlang
  14. 14. channel recv (define (recv ch) (match ch (($ $channel recvq sendq) (match (try-dequeue! sendq) (#(value resume-sender) (resume-sender) value) (#f (suspend (lambda (k) (enqueue! recvq k)))))))) (Spot the race?)
  15. 15. select begets ops Wait on 1 of N channels: select Not just recv (select (recv A) (send B)) Abstract channel operation as data (select (recv-op A) (send-op B)) Abstract select operation (define (select . ops) (perform (apply choice-op ops)))
  16. 16. which op happened? Missing bit: how to know which operation actually occured (wrap-op op k): if op occurs, pass its result values to k (perform (wrap-op (recv-op A) (lambda (v) (string-append "hello, " v)))) If performing this op makes a rendezvous with fiber sending "world", result is "hello, world"
  17. 17. this is cml John Reppy PLDI 1988: “Synchronous operations as first- class values” exp : (lambda () exp) (recv ch) : (recv-op ch) PLDI 1991: “CML: A higher-order concurrent language” Note use of “perform/op” instead of “sync/event”
  18. 18. what’s an op? Recall structure of channel recv: Optimistic: value ready; we take it and resume the sender ❧ Pessimistic: suspend, add ourselves to recvq ❧ (Spot the race?)
  19. 19. what’s an op? General pattern Optimistic phase: Keep truckin’ commit transaction❧ resume any other parties to txn❧ Pessimistic phase: Park the truck suspend thread❧ publish fact that we are waiting❧ recheck if txn became completable ❧
  20. 20. what’s an op? (define (perform op) (match optimistic (#f pessimistic) (thunk (thunk)))) Op: data structure with try, block, and wrap fields Optimistic case runs op’s try fn Pessimitic case runs op’s block fn
  21. 21. channel recv- op try (define (try-recv ch) (match ch (($ $channel recvq sendq) (match (atomic-ref sendq) (() #f) ((and q (head . tail)) (match head (#(val resume-sender state) (match (CAS! state 'W 'S) ('W (resume-sender) (CAS! sendq q tail) ; ? (lambda () val)) (_ #f)))))))))
  22. 22. when there is no try try function succeeds? Caller does not suspend Otherwise pessimistic case; three parts: (define (pessimistic block) ;; 1. Suspend the thread (suspend (lambda (k) ;; 2. Make a fresh opstate (let ((state (fresh-opstate))) ;; 3. Call op's block fn (block k state)))))
  23. 23. opstates Operation state (“opstate”): atomic state variable W: “Waiting”; initial state❧ C: “Claimed”; temporary state❧ S: “Synched”; final state❧ Local transitions W->C, C->W, C->S Local and remote transitions: W->S Each instantiation of an operation gets its own state: operations reusable
  24. 24. channel recv- op block Block fn called after thread suspend Two jobs: publish resume fn and opstate to channel’s recvq, then try again to receive Three possible results of retry: Success? Resume self and other❧ Already in S state? Someone else resumed me already (race) ❧ Can’t even? Someone else will resume me in the future ❧
  25. 25. (define (block-recv ch resume-recv recv-state) (match ch (($ $channel recvq sendq) ;; Publish -- now others can resume us! (enqueue! recvq (vector resume-recv recv-state)) ;; Try again to receive. (let retry () (match (atomic-ref sendq) (() #f) ((and q (head . tail)) (match head (#(val resume-send send-state) ;; Next slide :) (_ #f))))))))
  26. 26. (match (CAS! recv-state 'W 'C) ; Claim our state ('W (match (CAS! send-state 'W 'S) ('W ; We did it! (atomic-set! recv-state 'S) (CAS! sendq q tail) ; Maybe GC. (resume-send) (resume-recv val)) ('C ; Conflict; retry. (atomic-set! recv-state 'W) (retry)) ('S ; GC and retry. (atomic-set! recv-state 'W) (CAS! sendq q tail) (retry)))) ('S #f))
  27. 27. ok that’s it for code Congratulations for getting this far Also thank you Left out only a couple details: try can loop if sender in C state, block needs to avoid sending to self
  28. 28. but what about select select doesn’t have to be a primitive! choose-op try function runs all try functions of sub-operations (possibly in random order) returning early if one succeeds choose-op block function does the same Optimizations possible
  29. 29. cml is inevitable Channel block implementation necessary for concurrent multicore send/receive CML try mechanism is purely an optimization, but an inevitable one CML is strictly more expressive than channels – for free
  30. 30. suspend thread In a coroutine? Suspend by yielding In a pthread? Make a mutex/cond and suspend by pthread_cond_wait Same operation abstraction works for both: pthread<->pthread, pthread<->fiber, fiber<->fiber
  31. 31. lineage 1978: CSP, Tony Hoare 1983: occam, David May 1989, 1991: CML, John Reppy 2000s: CML in Racket, MLton, SML- NJ 2009: Parallel CML, Reppy et al CML now: manticore.cs.uchicago.edu This work: github.com/wingo/fibers
  32. 32. novelties Reppy’s CML uses three phases: poll, do, block Fibers uses just two: there is no do, only try Fibers channel implementation lockless: atomic sendq/recvq instead Integration between fibers and pthreads Given that block must re-check, try phase just an optimization
  33. 33. what about perf Implementation: github.com/wingo/ fibers, as a Guile library; goals: Dozens of cores, 100k fibers/core❧ One epoll sched per core, sleep when idle ❧ Optionally pre-emptive❧ Cross-thread wakeups via inbox❧ System: 2 x E5-2620v3 (6 2.6GHz cores/socket), hyperthreads off, performance cpu governor Results mixed
  34. 34. Good: Speedups; Low variance Bad: Diminishing returns; NUMA cliff; I/O poll costly
  35. 35. caveats Sublinear speedup expected Overhead, not workload❧ Guile is bytecode VM; 0.4e9 insts retired/s on this machine Compare to 10.4e9 native at 4 IPC❧ Can’t isolate test from Fibers epoll overhead, wakeup by fd❧ Can’t isolate test from GC STW parallel mark lazy sweep, STW via signals, NUMA-blind ❧
  36. 36. Pairs of fibers passing messages; random core allocation More runnable fibers per turn = less I/O overhead
  37. 37. One-to-n fan-out More “worker” fibers = less worker sleep/wake cost
  38. 38. n-dimensional cube diagonals Very little workload; serial parts soon a bottleneck
  39. 39. False sieve of Erastothenes Nice speedup, but NUMA cliff
  40. 40. but wait, there’s more CML “guard” functions Other event types: cvars, timeouts, thread joins... Patterns for building apps on CML: “Concurrent Programming in ML”, John Reppy, 2007 CSP book: usingcsp.com OCaml “Reagents” from Aaron Turon
  41. 41. and in the meantime Possible to implement CML on top of channels+select: Vesa Karvonen’s impl in F# and core.async Limitations regarding self-sends Right way is to layer channels on top of CML
  42. 42. summary Language and framework developers: the sages were right, build CML! You can integrate CML with existing code (thread pools etc) github.com/wingo/fibers github.com/wingo/fibers/wiki/ Manual Design systems with CSP, build them in CML Happy hacking! ~ @andywingo

