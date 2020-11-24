Successfully reported this slideshow.
Impact of COVID19 on the welfare of rural households in Senegal, round 1 Prepared by Fleur Wouterse (IFPRI-AFR)
COVID-19 in Senegal ▪ First case was March 2, 2020 oJune 30: 6,793 cases, 112 deaths, 30 in intensive care ▪ Swift governm...
Phone Survey ▪ Building on a recent large, representative rural household survey conducted across the country in 2018 ▪ Da...
Phone survey 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 First attempt Second attempt Response rate Male-headed Female headed
Location of respondents
Location of respondents (share of households) 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Bakel Bignona Birkelane Bounkilling Dagana Foundiougne Goudo...
Household descriptives ▪ 16% of households are female headed ▪ Most females head a household once their spouse has decease...
Water, sanitation and hygiene 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 All Male respondent Female respondent Shareofhouseholds Sou...
Water, sanitation and hygiene 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 All respondents Male respondents Female respondents Shareofhous...
Water, sanitation and hygiene 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 All respondents Male respondents Female respondents Shareofhouseho...
Household Water Insecurity Experience Scale (HWISE) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 All respondents Male respondents Fema...
Household Water Insecurity Experience Scale (HWISE) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 All respondents Male respondents Fema...
Household Water Insecurity Experience Scale (HWISE) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 All respondents Male respondents Fema...
Household Water Insecurity Experience Scale (HWISE) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 All respondents Male respondents Fema...
WASH and HWISE ▪ About half of households have access to running water, less access for female headed households ▪ Less th...
COVID-19 and household welfare ▪ Almost all households suffered a loss of income due to COVID-19. ▪ There is no difference...
Coping mechanisms to deal with loss of income 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Eating less nutritious foods Skipping meals Eating...
Worked in the last 7 days 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Yes No Shareofhouseholds Female headed Male headed
Time worked in the last 7 days compared to before COVID 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 Head of houshold (male) Spouse (fem...
Mobility: leave the house to…. in the last 7 days (yes) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Buy food Sell food Work Medical care Gro...
Dietary diversity score (Minimum Dietary Diversity for Women, last 24 hours), number of food groups 0 5 10 15 20 25 1 2 3 ...
Conclusions ▪ Household welfare severely compromised by COVID-19 ▪ Households have resorted to several coping measures ▪ M...
Impact of COVID19 on the welfare of rural households in Senegal: Round 1

Prepared by Fleur Wouterse (IFPRI-AFR)

Impact of COVID19 on the welfare of rural households in Senegal: Round 1

  1. 1. Impact of COVID19 on the welfare of rural households in Senegal, round 1 Prepared by Fleur Wouterse (IFPRI-AFR)
  2. 2. COVID-19 in Senegal ▪ First case was March 2, 2020 oJune 30: 6,793 cases, 112 deaths, 30 in intensive care ▪ Swift government action: oContact tracing & isolation, testing oAirport closed, social distancing, schools and mosques closed, large gatherings banned oRestrictions on public transportation and other vehicle movement between regions oState of Emergency declared on 23 March, lifted on 30 June
  3. 3. Phone Survey ▪ Building on a recent large, representative rural household survey conducted across the country in 2018 ▪ Data collected in FTF zones of influence, oversampling female headed households (79/503) ▪ Phone credit of 1,000 FCFA offered for each completed survey ▪ First wave of phone survey conducted in late June with 500 households ▪ Four more waves foreseen ▪ Focus on income changes & food and nutrition security ▪ And knowledge and behavioral responses to COVID-19
  4. 4. Phone survey 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 First attempt Second attempt Response rate Male-headed Female headed
  5. 5. Location of respondents
  6. 6. Location of respondents (share of households) 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Bakel Bignona Birkelane Bounkilling Dagana Foundiougne Goudomp Kaffrine Kanel Kaolack Kolda Koumpentoum Koungheul Kédougou Malem Hoddar Matam Médina Yoro Foula Oussouye Podor Salemata Saraya Sédhiou Velingara Ziguinchor
  7. 7. Household descriptives ▪ 16% of households are female headed ▪ Most females head a household once their spouse has deceases ▪ Male heads of households are often in polygamous unions (56 percent) ▪ Questions asked about first spouse only ▪ All households have farming as their main activity
  8. 8. Water, sanitation and hygiene 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 All Male respondent Female respondent Shareofhouseholds Source of water Running water Dug well Water kiosk Water distribution at home
  9. 9. Water, sanitation and hygiene 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 All respondents Male respondents Female respondents Shareofhouseholds More than 30 minutes to fetch water Yes No
  10. 10. Water, sanitation and hygiene 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 All respondents Male respondents Female respondents Shareofhouseholds Toilet facilities Toilettes/latrines Bush
  11. 11. Household Water Insecurity Experience Scale (HWISE) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 All respondents Male respondents Female respondents Shareofhouseholds Frequency of worrying about water availability Never Rarely Sometimes Often Always
  12. 12. Household Water Insecurity Experience Scale (HWISE) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 All respondents Male respondents Female respondents Shareofhouseholds Frequency of changing plans due to water situation Never Rarely Sometimes Often Always
  13. 13. Household Water Insecurity Experience Scale (HWISE) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 All respondents Male respondents Female respondents Shareofhouseholds Insufficient drinking water Never Rarely Sometimes Often Always
  14. 14. Household Water Insecurity Experience Scale (HWISE) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 All respondents Male respondents Female respondents Insufficient handwashing Never Rarely Sometimes Often Always
  15. 15. WASH and HWISE ▪ About half of households have access to running water, less access for female headed households ▪ Less than 20 percent of households needed more than 30 minutes to fetch water ▪ About 10 percent of household struggled with water access, slightly more prominent for female headed households. ▪ About 70 percent of male headed households had access to a toilet/latrine against 55 percent of female headed households ▪ 40% of households worried about water availability and had to change plans due to problems with water; 30% did not have enough water for handwashing and drinking ▪ Almost all households had heard about hand washing recommendations to avoid COVID-19
  16. 16. COVID-19 and household welfare ▪ Almost all households suffered a loss of income due to COVID-19. ▪ There is no difference between male and female-headed households ▪ Shock is often covariate: respondent and other household members are affected.
  17. 17. Coping mechanisms to deal with loss of income 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Eating less nutritious foods Skipping meals Eating less Going hungry Borrowed money Sold assets Used savings Shareofhouseholds Female respondents Male respondents
  18. 18. Worked in the last 7 days 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Yes No Shareofhouseholds Female headed Male headed
  19. 19. Time worked in the last 7 days compared to before COVID 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 Head of houshold (male) Spouse (female) Incidenceofresponse More Less Same
  20. 20. Mobility: leave the house to…. in the last 7 days (yes) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Buy food Sell food Work Medical care Group meeting Socialize Collect water/wood Shareofhouseholds
  21. 21. Dietary diversity score (Minimum Dietary Diversity for Women, last 24 hours), number of food groups 0 5 10 15 20 25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Shareofhouseholds Female respondents
  22. 22. Conclusions ▪ Household welfare severely compromised by COVID-19 ▪ Households have resorted to several coping measures ▪ More than half of the households were eating less because of COVID-19 and more than one third of respondents went hungry. ▪ Around 30% of households lacked sufficient water for handwashing and water for drinking ▪ Next round coming up (planned for next week 20th of July) ▪ Will enable us to: oSurvey more females oTrack indicators through time

