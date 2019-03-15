{epub download} Secreto Biblia / Secret Bible

Secreto Biblia / Secret Bible by Leopoldo Mendivil

















Title: Secreto Biblia / Secret Bible

Author: Leopoldo Mendivil

Pages: 320

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9786073165969

Publisher: PRH Grupo Editorial









Description



Secreto Biblia / Secret Bible by Leopoldo Mendivil La Biblia es el libro más leído en el mundo, y millones de fieles siguen sus palabras con fe.



Pero... ¿sabemos realmente quién la escribió?



¿Y si la Biblia que leemos es falsa?



En la isla de Patmos, en Grecia, donde según la tradición se encuentra la cueva en la que el apóstol san Juan recibió la revelación del Apocalipsis para hacerla llegar a la humanidad, está a punto de ocurrir uno de los anuncios más importantes del mundo: la verdadera historia de la Biblia, que ha sido ocultada a los creyentes durante siglos por las cúpulas del poder eclesiástico, será por fin revelada.



Cuando los Centinelas del Apocalipsis intenten sabotear el anuncio, Max León, policía mexicano de investigación, junto con John Apóstole, la traicionera Serpentia Lotan y Clara Vanthi, se verá obligado a recorrer las islas griegas para dar con la Biblia original. Perseguido y bajo amenaza de muerte, descubrirá la existencia de la escriba judía que alteró la Biblia por primera vez para servir a los planes de dominación mesopotámicos, pero que resguardó el texto original -el llamado "Documento J", de 4000 años de antigüedad- que desean encontrar y destruir tanto religiosos como líderes del mundo actual.



Aunque esta novela se narra como una historia de ficción, los hechos que describe son reales y de tal alcance que no dejarán indiferente a ningún lector, sea creyente o escéptico.



ENGLISH DESCRIPTION



The Bible is the most-read book in the world, and millions of believers follow it faithfully.



But do we really know who wrote it?



What if the Bible we read is fake?



According to tradition, John the Apostle received a revelation of the Apocalypse in a cave on the Greek island of Patmos. There, one of the most important announcements in the world is about to take place: the true history of the Bible, which has been hidden from believers by church leaders for centuries, will finally be revealed.



