Advantages of Using Fungicide On Crops
  2. 2. Fungicides are related to the groups of pesticides used to kill or obstruct the growth of the fungi on the plants. They are applied to control harmful fungal infections of the plants such as blights, mildews, and rusts. A fungicide eliminates diﬀerent types of fungal diseases aﬀecting diverse crops, including wheat, rice, chilli, tomato, potato, and onion. You can buy azoxystrobin or any other eﬀective fungicide type to safeguard your crops for a longer time. Mentioned below are a few best advantages of using fungicide on crops.
  3. 3. Improved Productivity By using fungicides on crops, you can produce more and bigger harvest on less land. It will also help you maximize the benefits of diverse farming tools like water resources, fertilizers, and high-quality seeds. Fungicides act as a protective layer and are the best way to prevent parasitic fungi that destroy the crops.
  4. 4. Avoid Plant Diseases The timely application of fungicide on plants and crops will help in reducing the eﬀects of diﬀerent kinds of waterborne and insect-transmitted diseases. Usually, drought and heat stress can aﬀect plant health and growth. However, a fungicide can be used as a preventative action to safeguard your plant’s health and mitigate the endangerment to domestic animals. A fungicide has curative eﬀects that work eﬀectively against fungal pathogens.
  5. 5. About IFFCO eBAZAR Ltd IFFCO eBAZAR Ltd is a 100% owned subsidiary of IFFCO Ltd, oﬀering a range of agriculture and farming products such as bio-fertilizers, pesticides, cattle feed, fertilizers, sprayers, seeds, and more. IFFCO eBAZAR is one of the best online platforms to buy azoxystrobin and other types of fungicides to help farmers get better crops. IFFCO eBAZAR provides advanced retail experience to Indian farmers by giving them access to agricultural inputs and other relevant services in one place.

