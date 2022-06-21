Successfully reported this slideshow.

Need to Lose Weight.pdf

0

Share

Jun. 21, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Face serum and ceam
Face serum and ceam
Loading in …3
×
1 of 5
1 of 5

Need to Lose Weight.pdf

Jun. 21, 2022
0 likes 3 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Healthcare

Having trouble with your weight loss plans? What is your strongest reason to lose weight and maintain weight? Read the 50 top causes of weight loss compiled from a recent survey. Who knows - you may find a weight loss factor that can make you successful. Find your reason and never have to go on a diet again!
Here are 50 top reasons to lose weight - Is any of them your call for weight loss?
https://iffatriaz.blogspot.com/search/label/WEIGHT%20LOOSE

Having trouble with your weight loss plans? What is your strongest reason to lose weight and maintain weight? Read the 50 top causes of weight loss compiled from a recent survey. Who knows - you may find a weight loss factor that can make you successful. Find your reason and never have to go on a diet again!
Here are 50 top reasons to lose weight - Is any of them your call for weight loss?
https://iffatriaz.blogspot.com/search/label/WEIGHT%20LOOSE

Healthcare

Recommended

More Related Content

More from iffat riaz

Women health (gift for women)
iffat riaz
HIGH PREFFERABLE HEALTH EQUIPMENT LESS THAN$200
iffat riaz
DIFFERENT HEALTH PRODUTS UNDER DOLLER 100
iffat riaz
health o meter under doller 50
iffat riaz
WOMEN BEAUTIFUL SNEAKER
iffat riaz
Best women flexible sandals
iffat riaz
Best women sandals
iffat riaz
Best fitness shoes 4 u
iffat riaz
Skin care
iffat riaz
Health product converted
iffat riaz

Featured

What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(4/5)
Free
Health, Healing, and Beyond: Yoga and the Living Tradition of T. Krishnamacharya T. K. V. Desikachar
(4.5/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4.5/5)
Free
Yoga for All of Us: A Modified Series of Traditional Poses for Any Age and Ability Peggy Cappy
(5/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
No Sweat: How the Simple Science of Motivation Can Bring You a Lifetime of Fitness Michelle Segar
(4/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
Waking Energy: 7 Timeless Practices Designed to Reboot Your Body and Unleash Your Potential Jennifer Kries
(4.5/5)
Free
Bright Line Eating: The Science of Living Happy, Thin & Free Susan Peirce Thompson, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year for Women, 2nd Edition: Life Fit, strong, Sexy, and Smart–Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(3/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(5/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
Body by Science: A Research Based Program for Strength Training, Body building, and Complete Fitness in 12 Minutes a Week Doug McGuff MD
(4.5/5)
Free
Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free

Need to Lose Weight.pdf

  1. 1. Need to Lose Weight? Here are 50 Top Reasons to Lose the Weight Having trouble with your weight loss plans? What is your strongest reason to lose weight and maintain weight? Read the 50 top causes of weight loss compiled from a recent survey. Who knows - you may find a weight loss factor that can make you successful. Find your reason and never have to go on a diet again! Here are 50 top reasons to lose weight - Is any of them your call for weight loss? I did a weight loss survey to find out the three main causes of weight loss. The survey asked one question: What are your three main reasons to lose weight? You know, Gastpost everyone who wants to lose weight must have a good reason. * One of the reasons it's so compelling is that it stops eating in the air - it hasn't gotten into your mouth yet. * A valid reason why you can never fail. * A strong reason to keep you motivated even on the worst days. * One reason is so strong that it motivates you to exercise, even if you fall, you can't put one foot in front of the other
  2. 2. If for no reason, you have dietary syndrome. This syndrome has a sequential diet. You have to have a good reason to focus on your goal. It can be one or more factors. Create your own reason or look at the reasons written by the individuals we researched. Maybe looking below will find the reason that inspires you. Weight Loss Steps Write down your reason (s) for weight loss - or print out the list below and put it in the kitchen. Read it every day. Retrain your brain for your big reason to lose weight. If you do so, every time you reach for a meal, your valid cause of weight loss will come to mind and the food will leave your hand. Don't let anyone tell you that your weight loss reasons are invalid or stupid. They are your reason (s), not someone else's reason. Focus on your weight loss goal. You are not tired of losing weight, you are just gaining weight to lose weight !! Take a look at the fifty major causes of weight loss collected from my survey. Maybe one of these factors can reduce your weight. After all, aren't you ready to lose weight all the time, so you don't have to go on a diet anymore?
  3. 3. 1. Lose weight to feel healthier. 2. Losing weight to be proud of myself. 3. Lose weight to lower blood pressure. 4. Slim down and build sexy and attractive muscles. 5. I lose weight and my back doesn't hurt 6. Lose weight so you don't hurt your knees. 7. Lose weight so you can ruazn, jump and do everything you did before weighing yourself. 8. Lose weight to make your bodycon dress look good. 9.9 "What were you thinking?" Instead, divert your thinking to good things in life. 10. "If I Were fattyLike You, Eat It" 11. Lose weight so your summer shorts don't look like you're being stretched too much. 12. So you can take off your swimsuit and lose weight - (in fact, if you lose weight, buying a swimsuit will be more attractive) 13. I lost weight so the nurse could step on the doctor's scale without saying "Ummm". 14. Lose weight to play with your grandchildren. 15. Lose weight to find a bra that actually fits. I'm coming out of my bra because my shoulder hurts and I hate the dent over your shoulder! 16 Take the weight off so that my ankles don't look like my hips. 17. Lose weight so that I am not happy when buying green clothes. 18. Lose weight so that I can have options other than plus size. 19. Lose weight so you can order beautiful clothes from our catalogue.
  4. 4. 20. Stand in front of the mirror and lose weight so that I like what I see. 21. Lose weight so my pants don't hang where my thighs rub against each other. 22. Lose weight so I don't have to feel the wobbling roller when walking. 23. Lose weight so I can climb or enter an elevator without worry. 24. Lose weight so that you can play with your dog. 25. Lose weight so that you can go to the gym without staring at others. 26. Slim down to look great in cute, sexy and naughty lingerie. Well, cute and sexy would do! 27. Losing weight so I can ride comfortably in my car. 28. Lose weight so you can buy nice skinny jeans (buying jeans without elastic would be a step forward) 29. Lose weight so you can climb the stairs (didn't you stop it in the middle of the street to breathe?) 30. Lose weight so you can go up to a local show (yes there is a show) Lose weight so that I'm not afraid of having to get up in the morning to get dressed. 32. Lose weight so I can cross my legs (I noticed this is not healthy, but please give me that option) 33. You're answering, so I'm not intimidated by family photos. 34. Losing weight so I don't have those weird marks where chair arms are etched into my thighs. 35. Losing weight so you can wear heels again—safely and painlessly. 36. Lose weight so that when I'm looking for the nearest store upstairs, I'm not afraid to see if I can pull myself up 37. Lose weight so the doctor's office doesn't show up. Just wearing an apron. 38. Lose weight to show off my beautiful legs instead of thunderous thighs.
  5. 5. 39. Lose weight so you can wear a dress or pants instead of Momo. 40. Lose weight so I can lie on my bed and see my toes without looking up. 41. Reduce weight so I don't think mean, envious thought about every thin woman I see. 42. Lose weight so I don't have to hide under all the bulky clothing - sweaters, jogging suits, or other lose clothing. 43. Lose weight so no one asks me when my baby's due. 44. Lose weight so no one can call me a beach whale. 45. Reduce the weight so that even a regular towel will hold me around. 46 Take off so you can go to the movies without fear of spilling on your chair. 47. Lower the weight so you can grab your knees again. 48. Lose weight so you don't have to think about replacing your hips or knees. 49. Lose weight so that you can wear your shoes comfortably. 50. Lose weight to add years to my life-I need to keep these grandchildren. Eventually I lost weight and had to go back to my diet altogether. These were the 50 main reasons included in the poll. If you have other valid reasons, please contact me by email. So I might add your compelling reason: who knows, it might help someone else lose weight and keep it off.

×