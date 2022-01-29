Successfully reported this slideshow.
Blackhead remover and facial care,White

Jan. 29, 2022
Healthcare

The Beurer FC41 Deep Pore Cleanser uses state-of-the-art vacuum technology to achieve deep-pore cleansing from home. Using the round suction heads, you can effectively remove spots, blackheads, and loose dead skin. The powerful black head remover vacuum has a clear LCD Display for indicating battery level and intensity settings. With five intensity levels available, the vacuum pore cleaner enables personalized cleansing and care according to your needs. Our pore vacuum kit is portable, convenient, and has a battery life of up to 1.5 hours – perfect for travel. The skin suction device is only intended for private use, and not for medical or commercial purposes. Included: (1) FC41 deep pore cleanser, (1) large round suction head, (1) small round suction head, (1) oval suction head, 10 replacement filters, 2 replacement sealing rings, (1) filter cover, (1) USB charging cable, (1) instruction manual. The Our customer service is right here in the USA! Feel free to give us a call at +1(800) 536-0366.

  1. 1. Beurer Home Microdermabrasion Machine with Pore Vacuum Massage for Radiant Skin | Personal Microdermabrasion Tool for Gentle Exfoliation, with 20 Replacement Filters, FC76 $60.78 1. BENEFITS OF MICRODERMABRASION - The use of microdermabrasion devices can address a wide range of skin concerns, including, sun damage, acne and acne scarring, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, enlarged pores, and stretch marks - our home microdermabrasion kit can help you achieve visibly clearer and more radiant skin from the comfort of your home or wherever you go 2. DUAL EFFECT - Revitalizing exfoliation with 3 different sapphire coated attachments to gently remove excess dead skin cells, while the face vacuum pore cleanser massages the skin to promote circulation and stimulate cell renewal - with 2 intensity levels to provide you with spa-quality results and softer skin
  2. 2. 3. SAFE & EFFECTIVE FOR ALL SKIN TYPES - Our microdermabrasion tool is suitable for all skin types and gently removes skin debris, imperfections, blemishes, and uneven skin pigmentation by safely exfoliating your face and body - treat yourself or gift a friend with this at-home portable microdermabrasion machine and experience youthful feel to your skin 4. INDICATOR LAMP - Stay on top of your settings by relying on the lighted display and indicator lamp, just press down and adjust as needed 5. PRO TIPS - Step 1 - start by cleansing your face to remove any debris or impurities; Step 2 - begin treatment by using the microdermabrasion suction tool in an upward circular motion, being mindful not to pass over the same area more than twice, repeat this process across other treatment areas; Step 3 - apply your favorite toner and follow with a serum or moisturizer; Step 4- use SPF to reduce sun exposure after treatment
  3. 3. Product Description The Beurer Microdermabrasion Machine enables professional-quality results with microdermabrasion technology. It uses a high-quality sapphire coating to gently remove dead skin cells as well as state-of-the-art vacuum technology that stimulates skin surface renewal and stimulates skin surface renewal for tighter and cleaner looking skin. Our microdermabrasion kit comes with a limited lifetime warranty and our friendly U.S. based customer service team is here to answer any questions you may have.
  4. 4. Spa Sciences MIO Diamond Microdermabrasion Blackhead Remover, Pore Suction Tool–Rechargeable-Dermatologist Recommended Skin Resurfacing System for Anti-Aging-Exfoliator for Acne Scars/Wrinkles $29.20
  5. 5. About this item 1. IMPROVE PORE SIZE – Gently and effectively remove dead skin and rough texture to improve softness, smoothness, radiance, fine lines, skin tone and enlarged pores. 2. SMOOTHER SKIN – Expert rejuvenation thanks to laser-cut diamonds leaves skin instantly feeling smoother and softer. It removes dead skin and rough dry patches with professional grade exfoliation. 3. SUCTION EXTRACTION TIPS – Multiple tips in different shapes and sizes let you easily remove unwanted pore congestion, These tips are designed to be used in easy to reach places like the chin, cheeks and forehead.
  6. 6. 4. ERGONOMIC HANDLE – Along with the patented skin resurfacing technology and 5 speed and power settings, the sleek handle design allows for comfort and easy use on your face. 5. 100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: Put your worries aside! If you don't like the Spa Sciences MIO microdermabrasion system for any reason, you can just take advantage of our 4 month guarantee! We will replace it or give you your money back for any reason. NO QUESTIONS ASKED!
  7. 7. Beurer, FC41 Deep Pore Cleanser, Blackhead remover and facial care,White $31.54 About this item 1. ADVANCED VACUUM TECHNOLOGY: The Beurer FC41 pore cleaner ensures deep cleansing and removes pimples, blackheads, dead skin, and blemishes from your face. 2. INDIVIDUAL APPLICATIONS: The suction blackhead remover is suitable for every skin type and face area thanks to the 3 attachments; the attachments can be replaced individually according to your needs. 3. POWERFUL AND PROFESSIONAL: Our pore vacuum cleaner has five different suction levels that allow you to achieve accurate, effective, and thorough cleansing. 4. MODERN DESIGN: The pore vacuum cleaner is ergonomically designed and has an LCD display that allows you to read the current battery level and intensity level of the device. 5. WHAT’S INCLUDED: (1) Deep pore cleanser FC41, (1) Round suction head (large), (1) Round suction head (small), (1) Oval suction head, (10) Replacement filters, (2) Replacement sealing rings, (1) Filter cover, (1) USB charging cable, (1) Instruction manual
  8. 8. Product Description The Beurer FC41 Deep Pore Cleanser uses state-of-the-art vacuum technology to achieve deep-pore cleansing from home. Using the round suction heads, you can effectively remove spots, blackheads, and loose dead skin. The powerful black head remover vacuum has a clear LCD Display for indicating battery level and intensity settings. With five intensity levels available, the vacuum pore cleaner enables personalized cleansing and care according to your needs. Our pore vacuum kit is portable, convenient, and has a battery life of up to 1.5 hours – perfect for travel. The skin suction device is only intended for private use, and not for medical or commercial purposes. Included: (1) FC41 deep pore cleanser, (1) large round suction head, (1) small round suction head, (1) oval suction head, 10 replacement filters, 2 replacement sealing rings, (1) filter cover, (1) USB charging cable, (1) instruction manual. The Our customer service is right here in the USA! Feel free to give us a call at +1(800) 536-0366.

