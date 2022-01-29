Blackhead remover and facial care,White

The Beurer FC41 Deep Pore Cleanser uses state-of-the-art vacuum technology to achieve deep-pore cleansing from home. Using the round suction heads, you can effectively remove spots, blackheads, and loose dead skin. The powerful black head remover vacuum has a clear LCD Display for indicating battery level and intensity settings. With five intensity levels available, the vacuum pore cleaner enables personalized cleansing and care according to your needs. Our pore vacuum kit is portable, convenient, and has a battery life of up to 1.5 hours – perfect for travel. The skin suction device is only intended for private use, and not for medical or commercial purposes. Included: (1) FC41 deep pore cleanser, (1) large round suction head, (1) small round suction head, (1) oval suction head, 10 replacement filters, 2 replacement sealing rings, (1) filter cover, (1) USB charging cable, (1) instruction manual. The Our customer service is right here in the USA! Feel free to give us a call at +1(800) 536-0366.

