Things To Know Before You Choose Motocross Clothing
Things To Know Before You
Choose Motocross Clothing
Are you passionate about motorcycles and
motorcycles, and are you looking for useful tips
on how to choose the appropriate garments
regarding safety and quality? Do you want to
avoid making mistakes due to inadequate
research and low awareness of the
indispensable features a biker's clothing should
have?
Here's a simple guide that will help you do not
mistake anymore, and stay satisfied with all
your motorcycle purchases.
Security First of all!
The first thing to consider when buying a
garment is the question: safety in motion. A
biker's clothing should not necessarily be
beautiful, but it must be necessarily safe. Take
the aesthetic factor for a moment and
concentrate mainly on the features that make
the product safe in case of accidents or
dangerous falls. Certainly the eye wants its
part, but do not make fashion and design the
decisive factor in your buying decision.
Assessing the safety factor means knowing the
characteristics a garment needs to have to
ensure the right protection. Knowing, for
example, what are the safest materials with
which the biker's clothing can be made is
crucial to the purchase choice.
It is useful to know, for example, that the skin is
a very high-quality material because it is
extremely resistant to rubbing on asphalt or any
other type of road surface, it is the material
that best responds to wear and tear.
(Visit our section dedicated to Motorcycle
Clothing)
Leather Motorcycle Clothing
The skin should be known to handle properly,
so if you do not want to bring your jacket to the
dye, remember that there are special products
that allow you to wash your head comfortably
at home and get excellent results for
cleanliness and 'skin hygiene. (See our range of
skin cleansing and protection kits)
Other materials that maintain a high level of
safety are undoubtedly Cordura and other high-
strength technical fabrics.
(Also visit the section dedicated to Motorcycle
Clothing)
Fabric motorcycle clothing
More waterproofness can be added or
increased in a motorcycle clothing by inserting
membranes made of PVC Nylon, or Gore Tex
and HiTex. The latter also offers a good breath
ability of the garment.
In addition to the type of material, when
purchasing a motorcycle clothing item, it is
necessary to make sure that the approved
protections are present or, if not, that there are
all the dispositions for inserting the same on
shoulders, elbows, columns spine, hips and
knees. The protections are nothing more than
reinforcements made of the technical material
with bump absorption characteristics, to be
positioned at the most sensitive points of our
body that would suffer greater impact due to
possible falls.
If the boss you buy does not already have its
caps, immediately buy them separately, and
replace the old, if damaged, with new
reinforcements. (Visit our special category
dedicated to Protections)
Motorcycle Protection
The gloves can have carbon caps to protect the
knuckles and reinforcements on the palm at the
most sensitive points of the hand to ensure the
protection of your hands in the event of a fall.
Protections at the tip, on the malleolus and in
the upper part of the left foot (the one in
contact with the shift pedal) is important that
they are also present on the shoes of the
motorcyclists, whether it is the appropriate
boots for professionals, both simple and
comfortable shoes with rubber outsole.
Make sure you choose the motorcycle clothing
or Motocross jersey item that has these
features to feel as secure as possible during the
travels.
