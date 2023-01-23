Successfully reported this slideshow.
ASHOK PRASAD ABHISHEK

Jan. 23, 2023
ASHOK PRASAD ABHISHEK
ASHOK PRASAD ABHISHEK
ASHOK PRASAD ABHISHEK

Jan. 23, 2023
Business

Stay updated with the latest in the entertainment industry with Ashok Prasad, a renowned producer known for his innovative approach and commitment to excellence. Visit our website to learn more about his projects and services.Discover the world of Indian cinema's best producer Ashok Abhishek Prasad, known for his exceptional storytelling and commitment to quality. Visit our website to learn more about his films, projects, and services.

ASHOK PRASAD ABHISHEK

  1. 1. Ashok Prasad (Abhishek) ASHOK PRASAD -MD. & CEO OF iEveEra INT.LTD.
  2. 2. ASHOK PRASAD(ABHISHEK) TABLE OF CONTENTS ITNTRODUCTION ABOUT ME PORTFOLIO CONTACT ME
  3. 3. ASHOK PRASAD(ABHISHEK) HELLO, MY NAME ASHOK PRASAD ( ABHISHEK) Keep your energy for what’s truly worthy and stick unless and until you achieve what you want. Ashok Prasad (Abhishek) believes “A Dream Does Not Become Reality through Magic; It Takes Sweat, Determination, And Hard Work”. He always tells no matter what field you choose, a strong work ethic, deep knowledge of the industry is something which directs towards success.
  4. 4. ASHOK PRASAD(ABHISHEK) ABOUT ME 2000K+ FOLLOWERS Ashok Prasad (Abhishek) is an Indian Businessman, Trading Expert and Film Producer. Ashok is really a multi-tasking and multi-talented person. He takes life as a beautiful blessing and never misses chance to explore all realms professional career. ASHOK PRASAD -MD & CEO OF IEVEERA INT.LTD.
  5. 5. ASHOK PRASAD(ABHISHEK) PORTFOLIO
  6. 6. ASHOK PRASAD(ABHISHEK) PORTFOLIO
  7. 7. Minimal Presentation +123-456-7890 123-456-7890 www.ashokprasad.com infor@ashokprasad 408,LAXMI MALL INDUSTRAIIL ESTATE, ANDHERI WEST-401202 CONTACT INFORMATION

