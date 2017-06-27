During The Trip You need • a phone that works & a charger for it so you can call or send messages. • a special SIM card if...
Remember always to • be outgoing, social and open to try new things • have a good behaviour and to be polite • appear in t...
It's important to • not be afraid to speak with strangers in order to learn about their culture • teach your new friends s...
Don't forget • To be both physically and mentally present in the country you visiting - "When you're in Spain, you're in S...
During the tryp Spain in May 2016
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

During the tryp Spain in May 2016

52 views

Published on

During the tryp. Teaching/Learning meeting in Spain in May 2016.
Developed by Finnish students

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
52
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

During the tryp Spain in May 2016

  1. 1. During The Trip You need • a phone that works & a charger for it so you can call or send messages. • a special SIM card if you stay abroad for a longer period • to stay in touch with your group so that you know what your group is up to and you don't get left out of anything interesting • a map, in case you get lost so you'll know where to go • to keep an eye on your belongings so you don´t leave anything behind
  2. 2. Remember always to • be outgoing, social and open to try new things • have a good behaviour and to be polite • appear in time so you don´t miss out on anything • Be careful in case you have any allergies • sleep as much as possible so you're able to enjoy your stay in every possible way!
  3. 3. It's important to • not be afraid to speak with strangers in order to learn about their culture • teach your new friends some Swedish • use clean clothes to maintain good hygiene and feel fresh • remember to drink enough bottled water every day • eat the food that´s being served • protect yourself from the sun
  4. 4. Don't forget • To be both physically and mentally present in the country you visiting - "When you're in Spain, you're in Spain!" • That it isn´t polite to be on your phone when with others • To enjoy your trip so it becomes a fun experience!

×